In the season of his power, Nikita Khrushchev predicted that within a decade, the USSR would far surpass the capitalist West, becoming the richest and most prosperous nation on Earth, by far. Such, he claimed, was the superior potential of a centrally managed socialist economy. Khrushchev was wrong about that, of course, but I give him points for optimism. And that optimism, indeed, was characteristic of the Old Left as a whole, for which the brutal reality check that lay in store was still pending. To those old comrades, the Radiant Future seemed imminent.

But now? The postmodern Left in America and Europe is hopeless, bitter, defeatist, negative, full of hatred and loathing, not just for its enemies but for itself. Today’s comrades see nothing ahead except ruin and catastrophe. And if that vision of the apocalypse had a prophet, it was Paul Ehrlich, who died last week at the ripe old age of ninety-three.

Paul Ehrlich did more than any other single person to popularize the idea that humanity is a cancer on the planet. His was a “disastrous legacy,” as Noah Rothman has detailed in an article for National Review. And nowhere has that legacy been more destructive than on the Western Left. For Ehrlich not only predicted planetary calamity but put the blame for it squarely on the human race. And the comrades were all too eager to embrace his narrative

Briefly to summarize, Ehrlich asserted that the Earth has a measurable “carrying capacity.” Its resources, he argued, finite and limited, are being consumed at a faster and faster pace as the human population grows. Inevitably, therefore, a crash must come. Ehrlich predicted in his book The Population Bomb (1968) that “The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate…” And when that failed to happen, he doubled down with The Population Explosion (1990), claiming that the catastrophe he’d predicted in 1968 was actually happening: “[H]unger is rife and famine and plague ever more imminent." Well, no. They weren’t.

Clearly, Ehrlich didn’t know what he was talking about, a deficiency that did nothing to inhibit his status as a superstar of the intelligentsia. His prophecy of planetary disaster made him a celebrity who appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson more than twenty times. Call him a fool or call him a charlatan, but either way he achieved fame by telling his fellow intellectuals exactly what they wanted to hear. In its obituary, The New York Times spoke for them by gently characterizing Ehrlich’s debunked prophecies of disaster as “premature.” That’s one way of deflecting attention from his absurd claims, e.g. that sixty-five million Americans would soon be starving to death. He also predicted that by the year 2000, Britain would no longer exist as a nation. But despite all the efforts of the British Left to make that happen, Shakespeare’s teeming womb of royal kings still clings precariously to life.

As a prophet of doom, then, Paul Ehrlich struck out swinging. But that didn’t blemish his reputation in the slightest in the eyes of the comrades, for the idea that catastrophe is always just around the corner fired their imagination at an opportune moment of great disillusionment.

The man and the hour were well met indeed, for a malaise had already come over the Left. In his Secret Speech at the Twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1956), Nikita Khrushchev administered a tremendous shock to the system. He pointedly criticized the great Stalin, builder of socialism, who had died three years earlier. Khrushchev’s condemnation of Stalin was partial and cautious, but even so it precipitated something of a collective nervous breakdown in socialist ranks around the world. Then came the Sixties and the New Left, which turned out to consist largely of nihilistic terrorist maniacs, their enablers, and their apologists. Postmodern discourse was no help either. Ehrlich’s contribution was to provide the comrades with a pseudo-scientific rationale for the burgeoning nihilism and anti-humanism infecting their ranks.

Ehrlich’s vision of a dark future may have been comical in its wrongheadedness, but his suggested remedies—mandatory limitations on family size, mandatory birth control, forced sterilization—were pure evil. And the Left’s fervent embrace of them explains a lot: its sacred status of abortion; its visceral hostility to childbearing and large families; its valorization of assisted suicide; its hostility to capitalism and climate hysteria; its drive to endow animals, plants and inanimate objects with rights equivalent to those of human beings; and, of course, the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement. So many of the Left’s most cherished orthodoxies can be traced back to Paul Ehrlich’s diagnosis of the human race as a cancer on the planet! And though the prophet of doom is dead, the poison that he injected into the bloodstream of the Left still works its sinister alchemy.

As it happens, I’ve written a short story whose theme is an Ehrlichesque fantasy of doom that may be of interest to readers of this article:

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