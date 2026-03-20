Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
Mar 20

Love this as always!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
Mar 21

Ehrlich, like the whole postmodern movement have one constant principle and that is a hatred for their fellow man.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture