“The Pricking of Her Thumbs” is included in my first short story collection

Author’s Note

The protagonist of “The Pricking of her Thumbs,” Detective Lucy Esposito, is my favorite among the many characters I’ve created. It sometimes happens that one’s fictional creations—a person, a house, a town, an abandoned factory building—come to life. Lucy’s like that; she’s real to me. I’d like to have lunch with her some time, perhaps in Union, Massachusetts, another of my fictional creations that’s real to me. And like Detective Connor, I’d have the Spicy Italian Sandwich with fries on the side—though I’d drink iced tea, not Dr. Pepper.

“The Pricking of Her Thumbs” is included in my first short story collection, A Cold Day in August: Thirteen Tales of Criminality Most Foul, which is available on Amazon as a Kindle edition and a paperback edition. If you read and enjoy this story, I hope you’ll share it with family and friends, and perhaps even go on to read the other tales that comprise A Cold Day in August.

The Pricking of Her Thumbs

A Short Story by Thomas Gregg

The man who opened the door of Apartment 5-16 was white, sixty-something, with thinning blonde hair and mild brown eyes. But when Lucy flashed her shield the man’s expression hardened and he took a step back.

“Yes?” he said. “How may I help you?”

She caught the tone of flat dislike. Most people were wary of the police, of course, but this was something more. So Lucy didn’t bother to smile, saying “Detective Esposito,” and pausing for his response.

But the man said nothing. He stood there in his doorway, waiting for her to go on, which after a moment she did.

“We’re investigating—”

“The rape, I suppose,” he interrupted in the same flat tone. “Well, I’m afraid there’s nothing I can tell you.”

“Do you know the victim?” she asked, ignoring his attempt to brush her off. “Adrienne Dixon?”

“No, I do not.” He paused. “Not to speak to, anyway. She lives up on six, I believe.”

“Seven,” Lucy said. “So you do know her.”

“As I explained, not really.” He paused, then added: “We’ve shared the elevator from time to time. Exchanged greetings, I suppose. But no, I don’t really know her.”

“Well,” said Lucy. “We’re speaking to everybody in the building.”

“Of course you are,” he nodded, moderating his tone slightly. “And I’m sorry that I can’t help you but I’m afraid that I really know nothing about it.”

“You were home last evening?”

“Correct.”

“And you saw nothing? Heard nothing?”

“No, I did not.”

“Well then, sorry to have bothered you, sir.” He fished out a card and handed it to him. “If you do happen to think of anything…”

“I’ll call you. Of course.”

“Thank you, sir.”

“You’re welcome, Detective.” And with that he closed the door.

“So what’s the deal, Detective? You like this guy for the rape?”

“I don’t know,” Lucy said. “But I caught a bad vibe off him. Nobody likes to have the cops come knocking on their door…but he gave me this dead fish stare…”

“So okay.” The Lieutenant of Detectives drained his can of Diet Coke. “You got a hunch, Lucy. Fine. Run it down. Christ knows, we’ve got nothing else. The vic claims she didn’t see a thing and even if she did, I have my doubts that she’d agree to testify in court.”

Lucy thought that the Lieutenant was right about that. Adrienne Dixon had been abducted in the parking lot adjacent to her apartment building. Bound, gagged, and blindfolded she’d been driven to an isolated wooded area on the north side of town, there to be brutally beaten and violently raped. Lying in her hospital bed with a bruised face, a broken nose, a broken arm and several fractured ribs, she broke down in hysterics when Lucy tried to question her.

“Good luck with this one,” the Lieutenant said. He gave her his trademark smile, full of hard-earned cop cynicism, and ambled off, tossing the empty Diet Coke can in Lucy’s wastebasket. She leaned back in her government-issue office chair, which emitted a rusty squeak. The squad room bore the characteristic signs of bureaucratic malaise: mustard-colored walls, wavy linoleum floors, battered gray metal furniture, last-generation desktop PCs, a smell compounded of takeout, burned coffee and ancient paper. Today the place fitted Lucy’s mood. She was thirty-eight years old with fourteen years on the job, six as a detective, and was beginning to wonder where her so-called career was taking her.

Basically, Esposito, you’re a pain in the ass. That’s what the Lieutenant had said to her after her last partner requested a change of assignment. And it was true: She didn’t work and play well with others. But Lucy was good at the job, no one could deny that, so the Department let her fly solo. She tended to get the orphan cases, the hard ones that didn’t look solvable and often went cold. Especially rape cases: All too often, they ended up in the freezer.

She closed a fair percentage of the cases that came her way, but even with those she couldn’t nail down, Lucy would usually know—know that the philandering husband had been murdered by his wife, know that the street-smart little maggot with the convenient alibi had knocked over the liquor store, know that the girl with bruises on her face had been beaten up and raped by her scumbag stepfather. So she’d keep tabs on those widows and maggots and scumbags, and sometimes they did it again, and then she nailed them…

Lucy checked out the guy who lived in 5-16. His name was Robert Merrick, aged 62, a retired professor of English. He was also a widower, his wife having been killed in a traffic accident years before.

“So was there something not kosher about that?” the Lieutenant of Detectives inquired.

“No. Apparently she fell asleep at the wheel, crossed into the oncoming lane, crashed head on into a semi.” Then Lucy smiled. “But get this. Professor Merrick was a suspect in a sexual assault case a couple of years ago.”

“Oho! Now that’s interesting.”

“Isn’t it?” Lucy sifted through the drift of papers on her desk. “Here we go. No charges filed but for a while the cops in…Union, Massachusetts…liked him for it. I talked to the detective who caught the case.”

“Union? Where’s that?”

“It’s near Fitchburg. About a three-hour drive from here. Merrick was on the faculty of Union State University at the time. Department of English. The victim was a student. One of his students.”

“But no charges were filed.” The Lieutenant frowned. “Not so good.”

“Worth following up, though.” Lucy gave him her most engaging smile. “That is, with your permission, sir.”

“Spare me, Detective.” He held up his hands, palms out. “When you turn on the charm, I really get nervous.”

That night Lucy spent some time staring into the bathroom mirror before brushing her teeth. There were problems with her face: too pale, too narrow, with that damned bump on the nose. Her hair was almost black but there were some silver threads in there now, not to mention some lines at the corners of her dark eyes.

“Fuck,” she said aloud, “I look tired.”

But when she made an effort, Lucy knew, she was quite presentable. All her life—well, since puberty—she’d been attracting male glances. But such attention stopped being flattering after she became a cop and learned some home truths about the war between the sexes. A girl in the market for a committed relationship shouldn’t handle rape cases. Lucy hadn’t been out on a date in months. Whenever the opportunity presented itself she’d think…well, for instance of the hard expression on the face of the guy in 5-16…

Early next morning she hit the road. It was warm spring day and of course the air conditioner of the hard-used department sedan she’d checked out wasn’t working for shit. So Lucy drove with the window open, south on US 202 then southeast on SR 12, arriving in Union just before noon.

The UPD detective who’d caught the Merrick case was a young guy, Will Connor. He had a habit of twisting his wedding ring around his finger, from which Lucy deduced that he hadn’t been married long.

“Why don’t we do this over lunch?” he said. “I’m buying.”

“Deal.”

“The chicken noodle soup’s good here,” Detective Connor remarked as they settled into the booth to which the hostess had shown them. Lucy nodded as she picked up the menu. After some deliberation she ordered the soup, a BLT and iced tea. Connor opted for the spicy Italian sandwich with fries and a Dr. Pepper.

“You actually drink that stuff?” she asked.

“Nectar of the gods,” he answered and they both laughed.

There followed a few minutes of chitchat, then Lucy got down to business. She outlined her case and described how Robert Merrick had received her at his door.

“I’m not surprised,” Connor said. “It was a mess, the thing with Merrick.”

“How so?”

“Turned out to be a false accusation.” He shrugged. ‘Well, you know. It happens.”

“You’re sure about that?”

“Pretty sure.” He sounded a little defensive. “Look, I get it. But we didn’t go after the girl or anything like that. At first we liked Merrick for sexual assault. The girl named him, she had a plausible story and there was physical evidence of assault.”

“Sexual assault?”

“Well, no.” Connor took a bite of his sandwich, then went on. “But she had bruises on her face and arm, a black eye, obviously somebody had tuned her up. So I thought, okay, it’s assault and battery at the very least. And we worked the case, Detective. We did.”

“It’s Lucy,” she said, smiling a little.

“All right. And I’m Will.”

“You said her story was plausible. What was it?”

“She claimed that Merrick had propositioned her. Promised her an A in exchange for sexual favors.”

“It happens,” Lucy said.

“Sure it does,” Connor nodded. “But Merrick denied it. His version of the story was one-eighty out: She propositioned him. Offered sexual favors in return for an A.”

“And…?”

“According to Merrick, he sent her away with a flea in her ear—told her that she should drop his class, which she did. But a few days later—bang! She hit him with a charge of sexual assault.”

The case became a campus cause célèbre, Connor went on. There were demands from various student activist groups and even some members of the faculty for Merrick to be fired. The administration responded by suspending him from teaching pending the conclusion of the police investigation. There were demonstrations, angry editorials in the student newspaper—even some national media attention. “Meanwhile, we were coming to the conclusion that Merrick wasn’t our guy. He had an alibi and it looked pretty solid. No record of past problems with female students.”

“What about the bruises, though?” Lucy interrupted. “The black eye.”

“I’ll bet you can guess,” Connor said with a wry smile. “There was a boyfriend. They had, shall we say, a stormy relationship.”

“So…?”

“So she told the BF about the sex-for-an-A thing and he went off on her. And that gave her the bright idea of putting the damage on Merrick.”

“She confessed to that?”

“No.” Connor shook his head. “That was my hunch. By then we were almost certain Merrick wasn’t our guy, and I was feeling pretty sure we were dealing with a false accusation. So we called her in and laid out the options: Drop the accusation—”

“Or she and her boyfriend would both go down,” Lucy finished.

“You got it. Not my call, though. I’d have busted the pair of them. But the State’s Attorney had other ideas. He wanted to make it all go away.”

“And did it?” Lucy asked, sipping her iced tea.

“Not really,” Connor sighed. “Sure, the day after our meeting with the girl we heard from her lawyer. She recanted, all right. But like I said, it was a cause celeb. The activist groups claimed we’d intimidated her—well, we had, sort of—and were covering up for a white male rapist. Did I mention that the girl was Hispanic? Then there was Merrick.”

“What about him?”

“He wouldn’t let it rest.” Connor shrugged. “He was angry, you know? Righteously angry. Said his reputation had been ruined. Went to the State’s Attorney and demanded that the girl be prosecuted. Gave media interviews. Denounced the university administration, called the student activists a bunch of fascists. And that just fanned the flames. The university reinstated him—they really had no choice—but he was finished. Protesters disrupted his classes, staked out his office, harassed him on social media—you know the drill. In the end he resigned. And smacked the university with a major-league lawsuit.”

“I suppose it was settled out of court,” Lucy said.

“It was. For something in the mid-seven-figures range. Big payday for the Professor.”

So that explained Merrick, Lucy reflected as she drove out of Union. With an experience like that behind him he’d be no fan of the cops, would he? But still. Still. She remembered the vibe that came off him, the hard expression and the flat tone. The dead-fish stare. They reminded her of a guy she’d put away years ago, an unemployed handyman who’d beaten his wife to death with a ball-peen hammer. That same vibe had come off him, giving her goose bumps as she cuffed him.

Heading north on US 202 as afternoon dimmed into evening, Lucy decided that, yes, that she liked Merrick for the rape of Adrienne Dixon.

“So he’s got no alibi.” The Lieutenant of Detectives shrugged. “Big wow, Lucy. Hell, I doubt I have an alibi for the night in question.”

“Very funny.” They were sitting in the Lieutenant’s cramped office, drinking the squad room’s vile coffee. As always, it tasted to Lucy like toasted water. “I’m just saying—”

“That you have a hunch. Okay, fine. Look into it. But for Christ’s sake, take it easy on this Merrick. I don’t want him in here yelling about police harassment, etcetera. From what you’ve told me, he’s that type.”

“A man with a grievance,” Lucy agreed. “But also, maybe, a grievance against women. I’m thinking first, his wife gets killed in a horrible accident. Then some nasty little twit and a bunch of campus feminists blow up his career. That adds up to some pretty serious stress.”

“So he takes up rape as a hobby in retirement?” The Lieutenant arched an eyebrow. “Kind of a stretch.”

“Stranger things have happened,” she replied.

“That’s for sure. Okay. But remember what I said, Lucy. Easy does it.”

“Professor Merrick, now, he’s a gentleman,” said Shakia Taylor, the handsome middle-aged black woman who cleaned his apartment. She spoke with a Jamaican accent and had scrutinized Lucy’s credentials with care before agreeing to answer a few questions. “I could never believe that he’d have anything to do with…well.”

“Of course,” Lucy replied. “This is just procedure, to eliminate him as a suspect.”

The woman nodded—somewhat dubiously. Lucy found herself wondering whether she and Merrick had something going on between them. Shakia Taylor laughed briefly, as if she’d plucked Lucy’s thought from the air. “Yes, a gentleman,” she said again.

“And you never noticed anything…odd?”

Shakia Taylor never had. She cleaned Merrick’s apartment every Tuesday and usually he left for the day shortly after her arrival. On every other Thursday she cooked for him: things like beef stew, roast chicken, pasta sauce, that could be refrigerated or frozen and eaten during the week. Once a month she prepared Sunday dinner for him, which they ate together. In her telling Robert Merrick was a man of regular habits and moderate appetites who paid well and treated her with unfailing courtesy. And if there was an additional dimension to their relationship, Shakia Taylor betrayed no hint of it.

It was the same story from all those she questioned. Robert Merrick led a quiet, low-profile life. He was on casually friendly terms with several of the tenants on his floor and a couple of them knew about his troubles at Union State University. But no one Lucy talked to placed any credence in the possibility that he’d been Adrienne Dixon’s rapist.

To several people Merrick had confided that he was writing a “literary memoir.” That, he said, was his retirement project, and he spent a fair amount of time at the public library, doing research. “Oh yes,” said the head librarian, “Professor Merrick. He comes in two or three times a week and when he does, we always chat for a bit.”

She was a plain but presentable woman in her mid-fifties, casually dressed in slacks and a blouse, with her silvery hair pulled into a bun. “What do you chat about?” Lucy asked.

“Oh, books of course. Literature.” She sighed. “I’ve often told him how I wish I could have gone to graduate school and earned a doctorate. But he laughs and says the academic life is no romantic idyll!”

“Did he ever say why?”

The librarian gave Lucy a sharp look. “Being a detective, surely you know about his troubles at the university. But if you ask me, it was terribly unfair. Even though the charge against him was proven false, it ruined his career.”

“I suppose he’s bitter about that,” Lucy said.

“Bitter? No.” The librarian shook her head. “I wouldn’t say he’s bitter. Regretful, perhaps, but I believe he’s come to terms with it…”

Lucy probed and questioned in this manner for a several days—discreetly, she thought, until the day she received a phone call from Robert Merrick.

“I understand you’ve been taking an interest in me, Detective,” he said.

“Just routine followup,” Lucy replied after a moment.

“Really?”

“Maybe you’d like to come in and we can talk.”

“Thank you, no.” Merrick said. “But may I ask you a question, Detective Esposito?”

“Sure,” Lucy agreed. “I can’t guarantee that I’ll answer it, though.”

“Have you ever read Macbeth?” His tone, she thought, bore a hint of amusement.

“Shakespeare?” As a matter of fact, Lucy had read Macbeth—but long ago, in college. “Sure.”

“Then you may recall something that the Second Witch says in the fourth act.”

“Such as?”

By the pricking of my thumbs, Merrick recited, something wicked this way comes.

And Lucy did remember that line—remembered them with a chill that made her shiver.

“Somehow I’ve pricked your thumbs, Detective.”

“Somehow you have,” Lucy said, and ended the call. But though she continued to dig for a few weeks, nothing turned up. Months passed, then a year, then a couple more. Other cases crossed her desk. Some she solved; some went cold. But Merrick had been right: Whenever she was reminded of him, Lucy experienced a pricking of the thumbs.

“Thank you for seeing me, Detective Esposito.” The man across the table from Lucy in Interview One bore a strong resemblance to his late father. And David Merrick was obviously ill at ease, biting his lower lip as he opened his briefcase and withdrew a large, bulging manila envelope. “My father’s memoir,” he said, sliding it across the table. “He never finished it, but…”

“And you’re bringing this to me because?” But Lucy knew. Oh yes, she knew.

“To be honest, my first thought was to burn it.” Merrick shook his head. “For the family’s sake, you know? But those women he…hurt. They have a right to know, don’t they?”

“Yes. Yes, they do.” Lucy put a proprietary hand on the envelope. Three years ago, she’d let the Dixon rape case go cold: no leads, no nothing. But sometimes one of her cold cases would come back to life, and a long-dormant hunch would be validated.

Somehow I’ve pricked your thumbs, Detective.

“He was a bad man, Detective. That’s a hell of a thing to say about your own father but it’s true.” David Merrick’s eyes were on the tabletop. “He led my mother a terrible life, tyrannized over her, slapped her around from time to time…”

He was clasping his hands together and the knuckles were white. “Her death was ruled accidental, but you know what I think? She couldn’t go on. Just couldn’t go on with him. Maybe it was an impulse of the moment, you know? Just a sudden decision to jerk the steering wheel to the left…”

Yes, Lucy thought. Probably it was.

“But Jesus Christ!” Merrick cried. “Jesus Christ! Thirteen women he raped—going back years! And he wrote about them, Detective. In detail. What kind of a monster does something like that?”

“Sometimes they do that. They want the world to know. After they’re gone. But let me ask you something.” Lucy tapped the fat manila envelope with a pencil. “Is there anything in here about the sexual assault allegation at the university?”

“No.” Merrick looked up. “Dad wrote that the one that actually cost him something was the one he didn’t do. He appreciated the irony, he said.”

“I’m sure he did.”

Lucy studied the man sitting across from him, marveling that a son so strongly resembling his monstrous father could be a good and decent man. “Mr. Merrick,” she said. “David. None of this is your fault. None of it was your mother’s fault. And what you’ve done by bringing this to me is…well. Tomorrow I’ll be able to tell Adrienne Dixon that the man who hurt her will never hurt her again, or hurt any other woman, ever. Tomorrow I’ll be able to give her some peace. And the others as well. That’s because of you. So thank you for coming to me. I know it wasn’t an easy thing to do.”

She held out her hand and after a moment David Merrick took it, looking off to the side as Lucy squeezed, hard.

“I’m afraid you’ll have to give us a statement for the record,” she said as they stood. “But there’s no rush on that. Come back in a couple of days and we’ll dispose of the formalities.”

“The job’s not done until the paperwork’s filed, right?”

“You got it.”

“God knows, though, how I’m going to explain this to my wife, to my Aunt Ellen, Merrick said. “That’s Dad’s younger sister,” he added. “A sweet, sweet woman.”

“One thing,” Lucy said as he was putting on his coat. “You didn’t mention how he died.”

“Colon cancer,” Merrick replied. “He was in hospice for a month before the end.” His expression hardened. “I hope it wasn’t easy for him. I hope it hurt. A lot.”

The arctic bitterness of his voice chilled Lucy momentarily. But when their eyes met, she was relieved to find that David Merrick did not prick her thumbs.

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