Some of those settler-colonialist land stealers whom the comrades so detest.

Note: To supplement yesterday’s article, “The Blood-and-Soil Left,” I’m republishing this article from October 2025, in which I called out the postmodern Left’s two-faced position on immigration and traced contemporary Palestinian nationalism back to its blood-and-soil roots.

A time like this abounds in absurdities and ironies, but few as discordant as the ICE fascism/Zionist settler colonialism short circuit.

In the telling of the Resistance Left, unchecked immigration into America is supposed to be an unalloyed blessing. For how else is the demand for nannies, lawn care professionals, pool boys, grape pickers, and Walmart shelf stockers to be met? Obviously, the preservation of “our democracy” depends on a reliable supply of stoop laborers, even if they snuck across the border. What sort of white racist MAGA monster of evil could possibly object to that?

If I knew nothing of history, I might accept this reasoning. But I have some problems with it, having noted that many of the same people wringing their hands over the sad plight of illegal immigrants in America are also keffiyeh-wearing “anti-Zionist” activists.

Let’s review. At the end of the Second World War, the Jews of Europe—those who against all odds had survived the Nazi Endlosung—were truly the wretched of the earth. They were the remnants of exterminated extended families, of ancient communities deeply rooted in the soil of Europe that the soldiers of genocide had wiped out in a matter of days or even hours. To those Jews, Europe was no longer home. It had morphed into a killing ground and now it was a graveyard.

Where were they to go?

In 1945, the land that would become the State of Israel was part of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine, formerly a province of the defunct Ottoman Empire. Its population at that time was around 1.8 million, of whom about 1.1 million were Muslim Arabs and 560,000 were Jews. Significant numbers of both groups were recent immigrants who’d arrived in the Twenties and Thirties. The Mandate was administered by Great Britain, whose charge from the League was to prepare the territory for independence. Palestine was classified as a Class A mandate, meaning that its level of development was deemed high enough to fast-track the transition to independence.

But as the British soon discovered, the creation of an independent unitary Palestinian state was impossible. The Arab population of the Mandate was unanimous in its rejection of a nonsectarian Palestinian state. What they wanted was an exclusively Arab state, and they refused to work with the Jews in the preliminary governing institutions that the British tried to set up. The Arabs were also opposed—virulently so—to Jewish immigration into Palestine.

From the first days of the Mandate, that opposition was violent. On April 4, 1920, the Arab mayor of Jerusalem harangued a large crowd, calling on them “give their blood for Palestine.” “We will drink the blood of the Jews!” his listeners replied. “Slaughter the Jews!” This was the signal for a four-day pogrom. The British-led Arab police refused to intervene; some Arab police officers even joined the mob. More than two hundred Jews were injured, mostly by stabbing. Six were killed. Many women were raped.

Worse was to follow. A year later, violence broke out in Jaffa, a city whose population included 26,000 Arabs and 16,000 Jews. On May 1, 1921, Arabs disrupted a May Day demonstration by Jewish Communists and Socialists, and the disturbance soon escalated into a pogrom. The first Jewish victims were the members of an immigrant Jewish family: Arab rioters broke into their house and massacred them. Again, most of the Arab police officers either refused to intervene or even took part in the rioting.

The rampaging Arabs did not discriminate between Jews long resident in Palestine and recent Zionist immigrants. Their violent hatred was directed against the Jews as a whole. The pogrom quickly spread from Jaffa to neighboring towns and villages. Fifty Jews were slaughtered, and fifty Arabs were killed by British police, who belatedly intervened to suppress the rioting.

Throughout the Twenties and into the Thirties, such violent flareups multiplied. One notorious incident was the Hebron pogrom (August 24, 1929). At that time, Hebron was home to some six hundred ultra-Orthodox Jews. That day, over a two-hour period, sixty-seven Jews, twelve of them women, three of them children, were slaughtered. And that was the end of the town’s Jewish community. Two days later, the surviving Jews departed under British police escort. Hebron was judenrein.

The breaking point was reached with the Arab Revolt of 1936-39. This was an uprising against both the Mandate authorities and the Jews of Palestine. Once again there were pogroms and massacres, often featuring bestial atrocities. By this time, however, the Jews had organized self-defense militias, and violence was met with violence. More than 5,000 Arabs were killed, mostly by British troops and police, and some five hundred Jews were killed, mostly by Arabs. The British security forces suffered 262 fatal casualties. Though the revolt was put down, the Mandate authorities made concessions to the Arabs regarding Jewish immigration and sales of land to Jews.

The Arab Revolt led to the appointment of a Palestine Royal Commission under Lord Peel to investigate the situation in the Mandate and make policy recommendations. The conclusions detailed in its 400-page report boiled down to an admission that the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine was a failure. No unitary Palestinian state was possible; partition into separate Arab and Jewish states was the only alternative. Thus was born the “two-state solution.”

The Peel Commission produced a partition plan establishing an independent Jewish state embracing the northern quarter of the Mandate plus a narrow coastal strip terminating about twenty-five miles north of Gaza. The coastal strip was bisected by a narrow corridor that expanded to the east to encompass Jerusalem. This enclave would remain under British control. The rest of the Mandate would become the independent state of Arab Palestine.

First of the many: The Peel Commission’s two-state solution.

The Arabs immediately and unanimously rejected this partition plan, as indeed they have rejected all later variants of the two-state solution. They refused even to guarantee the rights of the Jewish population in a future Arab Palestinian state. Long before the birth of the State of Israel, the Arabs, both in Palestine and in the wider Arab world, regarded the Jews with hatred and loathing, and wished to see their communities exterminated. The plight of the Holocaust Jews who began arriving in Palestine after the Second World War ended did not soften their hearts at all. Indeed, the Arabs had wished and prayed for the victory of the Axis, which they believed would facilitate a Palestinian Final Solution, ridding them of the Jews once and for all.

This is the true face of the Palestinian nationalist idea to which “anti-Zionists” in America and Europe pledge their allegiance: racist, xenophobic, genocidal. In truth, the charge of apartheid, which they so often hurl against the Jewish state, is an accurate one-word summation of Palestinian nationalism. And it’s an old, old story: The record of antisemitism and pogroms in Palestine and the wider Arab world is long and bloody.

As is well known, anti-Zionism and the hate-Trump Resistance are overlapping categories. Many of those who wring their hands and denounce the President for his deportation policies are also those who wave Palestinian flags and call the Jews of Israel “settler-colonialists” and white devils. The Palestinian Arabs seem to have been granted an exemption from the demand that the stranger should be welcomed. They have the permission of postmodern progressivism not just to deport the people they dislike but to kill them all.

During their revolt, the battle cry of the Palestinian Arabs was: “The English to the sea and the Jews to the grave.” Well, they’re batting five hundred.

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