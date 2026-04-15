Un-Woke in Indiana

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Gregory's avatar
Gregory
2h

Great article Tom. I was generally aware of this but not some of the details you mention, and the map is very helpful.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
1h

East of Damascus are the ruins of many destroyed villages and towns ravaged by ISIS. Those places are waiting to be rebuilt. Maybe those who refuse to coexist with the Jews will make their way there. I'll pony up for free steerage transportation for 10 of them.

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