An alliance not so grand: Germany’s Falkenhayn and Austria-Hungary’s Conrad.

The Great War Series

Part Nineteen: Round Two in the East (4)

Note on Nomenclature

OHL (Oberste Heeresleitung or Army High Command) was the wartime title of the German Army’s Great General Staff; it was the general headquarters of the German Army. Ober Ost (Oberbefehlshaber der gesamten Deutschen Streitkräfte im Osten or Supreme Commander of All German Forces in the East) was Field Marshal von Hindenburg’s appointment from November 1914 to August 1916; the abbreviation was also used to denote his headquarters, with responsibility for the northern sector of the Eastern Front. AOK (Armeeoberkommando or Army High Command) was the Austro-Hungarian general headquarters, responsible for the southern sector of the Eastern Front, the Balkan Front, and the Italian Front. Stavka (General Headquarters of the Army) was the headquarters of the Russian Army, with responsibility for all fronts.

In Germany, the Kaiser was the nominal commander-in-chief (Oberster Kriegsherr or Supreme Warlord), but effective command was exercised by the Chief of the OHL. In Austria-Hungary the nominal commander-in-chief was the Archduke Friedrich, Duke of Teschen, but effective command was exercised by the Chief of the AOK. In 1917, the Emperor Charles dismissed Archduke Friedrich and assumed command himself. In Russia, the commander-in-chief at Stavka was the Grand Duke Nicholas, Tsar Nicholas II’s uncle. In late 1915, however, he was sent off to command the Caucasus Front against Turkey, and the Tsar himself assumed command at Stavka.

(For clarity, German and Austro-Hungarian formations are rendered in italics.)

The breakdown of Conrad von Hötzendorf’s ill-advised winter offensive in the Carpathians seemed to present the Russians with an opportunity to knock Austria-Hungary out of the war. Between January and March 1915, the Austrians suffered astronomical casualties, such that the strength of their army on the Eastern Front had dwindled to a mere 500,000 men. The Germans were alarmed. Ludendorff, Hindenburg’s chief of staff at Ober Ost, remarked to Falkenhayn, Chief of the OHL, that the Austria’s parlous condition represented “our great imponderable.” The likelihood of a Russian offensive through the Carpathian passes into Hungary, not to mention Italy’s probable entry into the war on the side of the Entente, made it obvious that something must be done to help Germany’s faltering ally. Thus Falkenhayn decided—reluctantly, for he disliked having to cooperate with the Austrians—that in 1915 Germany’s main military effort must be directed east.

It was fortunate for the Central Powers that on the Russian side, the dispute between “northerners” and “southerners” rumbled on. Though Conrad’s debacle in the Carpathians swung the commander-in-chief, Grand Duke Nicholas, over to the side of those arguing that Russia should deliver a knockout blow against Austria, sufficient forces to ensure success could only come from the armies facing the Germans.

By now, General of Infantry Mikhail Alexeyev had replaced General of Infantry Nikolai Ruzsky in command of Northwest Front after the latter resigned, pleading ill health. Alexeyev was supposed to be sympathetic to the arguments of the southerners. But to Stavka’s directive that the necessary troops should be transferred south, he replied like his predecessor with a litany of protests and excuses.

The Grand Duke himself did not help matters by refusing permission for Northwest Front to withdraw to a more defensible line. This lent some credibility to Alexeyev’s claim that he had no troops to spare. So in the end, Southwest Front got one second-line reserve infantry division and a promise that III Caucasus Corps (two infantry divisions, one cavalry division) would also be sent. It took more than a month to arrive, and then only after a preemptory order from Stavka. Two-thirds of the Russian Army on the Eastern Front, some sixty divisions, thus remained with Northwest Front, doing nothing in particular.

So General of Artillery Nikolay Ivanov, commanding Southwest Front, had to make do with what he had, reshuffling his order of battle to assemble a barely adequate attacking force of some thirty divisions. The Russian Carpathian offensive commenced in mid-March, and though it made some progress and inflicted further heavy losses on the Austrians, it failed to achieve a breakthrough into Hungary. Ivanov called a halt on 10 April.

General of Artillery Nikolay Ivanov

The Germans had already sent troops to bolster up the tottering Austrians: the Beskidenkorpks, two and a half divisions strong. Falkenhayn now transferred four corps (eight infantry divisions) from the Western Front for an offensive in the east. These, together with an Austrian corps (two infantry divisions, one cavalry division) were used to form a new Eleventh Army under the command of Colonel-General August von Mackensen, with a certain Colonel Hans von Seeckt as his chief of staff. Eleventh Army and Austro-Hungarian Fourth Army (General of Infantry Archduke Joseph Ferdinand) with two corps (five Austrian infantry divisions, one German infantry division) constituted Army Group Mackensen under AOK. The total force amounted to seventeen divisions.

Colonel-General August von Mackensen

But the Chief of the OHL has no intention of allowing the Austrians to run the show. He therefore transferred his headquarters to Pless in southern Poland, not far from AOK in Teschen—this supposedly to facilitate German-Austrian “consultation.” In reality, Falkenhayn was determined to keep both planning and conduct of the operation firmly under German control.

The plan eventually agreed to was for an offensive in western Galicia, south of Cracow, proceeding along the northern slope of the Carpathians, levering the Russians out of their mountain positions, terminating on the line of the San River. This was much the same operation that the Austrians had tried in March in their unsuccessful attempt to relieve Przemysl. Both Falkenhayn and Conrad were banking on a tactical victory: the Russians pushed back to the San and the Austrian position in the Carpathians made secure enough for troops to be sent south in case of Italian intervention. or possibly for a summer offensive to knock out Serbia.

When the offensive was launched, it exceeded German and Austrian expectations. One reason for its unexpected success was timing: By May the spring thaw had run its course and roads were passable. Another was the Russian Army’s increasingly serious shortage of weapons and munitions. But above all, it was the Russians’ defective strategic and tactical posture that determined the outcome.

It will be recalled that Ivanov’s Southwest Front had not been provided with sufficient reinforcements to conduct its earlier Carpathian offensive. This not only negated the possibility of a decisive victory over the Austrians, but deprived Ivanov of the reserves necessary to deal with the German-Austrian offensive when it came. He had been compelled to raid Third Army (Lieutenant-General Radko Ruskov Dimitriev) to assemble sufficient troops for his March offensive; now, Dimitriev’s diminished army was left to hold the wide central sector of the Carpathian front. In theory he could, if necessary, call on reinforcements from the armies on his flanks. But they were far away, and Third Army itself was too weak to create an operational reserve of its own. The forces that could have remedied this unsatisfactory state of affairs were either immobilized on the northern sector of the front or were being hoarded for yet another Carpathian offensive.

Sadly inadequate: a Russian trench on the Eastern Front.

On the Gorlice-Tarnów sector of Third Army’s front were stationed IX Corps and X Corps, with five infantry divisions and an infantry brigade between them, consisting mostly of poorly trained conscripts and reservists, supported by a mere 140 light field guns. The Russian trench defenses were sketchy, shallow and inadequately screened by barbed wire. In many places, no secondary trench line had been dug. It was in this vulnerable sector that Army Group Mackensen would strike, with seventeen German and Austrian divisions supported by 700 light, medium and heavy guns and mortars.

German artillery: the 21cm Mörser 10 (210mm heavy howitzer).

So once again, the dispute between the “northerners” and the “southerners” set up the Russian Army for failure. On May 2, the enemy struck. The intense four-hour bombardment preceding Mackensen’s attack wrecked the Russian trenches, swept away such barbed wire entanglements as existed, cut field telephone lines and, above all, terrified the defending troops. They abandoned their positions and fell back into open country, suffering heavy casualties from the enemy’s artillery fire in the process. And when the attacking troops jumped off, they scored a quick breakthrough.

In two days, Army Group Mackensen advanced eight miles. One division of IX Corps panicked and disintegrated; X Corps sank from a strength of 34,000 to 5,000, about the strength of a brigade. Between the remains of the two corps was a gap of some five miles. Troops were scraped together in a desperate attempt to plug the hole: a few battalions of infantry here, two cavalry divisions there. They simply disappeared into the smoke and fog of battle. On 3 May, Dimitriev informed Southwest Front that IX Corps, X Corps and his cavalry had been so badly knocked about that III Caucasus Corps, belatedly ordered forward from its positions far in the rear, could be expected to do little but cover the army’s retreat.

Austro-Hungarian infantry in Galicia, 1915

Yet the enemy too had their problems. Having smashed Third Army’s front, taking a large number of prisoners in the process, the Germans and Austrians found themselves beset by supply difficulties. And when they came up against III Caucasus Corps on 4-5 May, the latter put up stiff resistance. It proved impossible, therefore, to cut off and destroy Third Army’s left flank corps in the Carpathians. Only one division failed to get away. It was surrounded and forced to surrender on 6 May.

Still, the Russians had sustained a heavy defeat, and the outlook was grim. On 6 May, Mackensen reported that on the line running from the Vistula to the Carpathians, the Russians were in full retreat. He added that his army group had captured some 60,000 prisoners so far. On 11 May, after an advance of sixty miles, German troops had reached the line of the San River. On the Russian side, Third Army’s X and XXIV Corps had virtually ceased to exist, while IX Corps and III Caucasus Corps were down to twenty and thirty percent of their authorized strength respectively. Lieutenant-General Vladimir Dragomirov, the Southwest Front chief of staff, told Grand Duke Nicholas that strategic position of Russian forces on the southern sector of the front was “hopeless.”

On 12 May, Mackensen ordered his troops to establish bridgeheads across the San River. By 17 May they had one at Jaroslau and began crossing the river. Farther south, troops of Austro-Hungarian Third Army closed in on the fortress city of Przemysl, which was garrisoned by troops of Eighth Army (General of Cavalry Aleksei Brusilov). With Third Army to his north in a state of collapse, Brusilov judged it impossible to hold Przemysl, and he ordered its evacuation. The Germans and Austrians marched in, unopposed, on 3 June. By this time Dimitriev had been sacked; command of the shattered Third Army was given to General of Infantry Leonid Lesh—a dubious honor indeed.

The Russian retreat went on. The Central Powers now focused their main effort in the direction of Lemburg, whose capture would sever communications between Northwest Front and Southwest Front, compelling the former to retreat also. Mackensen’s command was enlarged to include the Beskidenkorpks and Austro-Hungarian Second Army, (General of Cavalry Eduard von Böhm-Ermolli).

The final attack commenced on 13 June and made steady progress toward Lemburg, with the Russians once more in headlong retreat. On 21 June, Grand Duke Nicholas ordered the evacuation of Galicia, and two days later, Austrian troops entered Lemburg. By mid-July, the Russians had been pushed well away from the Carpathians, eliminating the threat to Hungary, while their armies in what was left of the Polish salient stood in danger of being encircled and destroyed. And here the advance of the German and Austrian armies came to a halt—temporarily, as it proved.

The Gorlice–Tarnów offensive had lasted seventy days, engaging some 4.5 million men on both sides. Casualties are estimated to have totaled 1.5 million killed, wounded and taken prisoner, with about 171,000 Russians and 140,000 Germans and Austrians killed. It was, by any measure, one of the three or four largest battles of the war, and remarkable by comparison with those on the Western Front for the large amount of territory that changed hands.

The German reinforcements transferred from the west for the offensive had brought with them the lessons learned in battle against the British and French. This was reflected, above all, in the carefully planned artillery bombardment that preceded the infantry’s advance on May 2. The Russian positions had been reconnoitered by air and ground and accurately plotted, enabling the artillery to put down heavy concentrations of fire on every strongpoint. This was an early example of the “hurricane bombardment:” a relatively brief but intense artillery preparation intended to shock and disorganize the enemy, cut his communications and suppress his artillery, that the Germans were later to perfect.

On the Russian side, the generals had a ready excuse of the defeat they’d suffered: an insufficiency of weapons and ammunition. And it was true that Russian industry, for which no war mobilization plan had existed in August 1914, was unable to supply the Army with rifles, machine guns, artillery and, above all, artillery ammunition in the required quantities. But the difficulties caused by these shortages were exaggerated; sensible defensive preparations and tactics could have done much to mitigate them. Russian trench defenses tended to be primitive, poorly laid out, and of insufficient depth. Protective barbed wire entanglements were sketchy, thus easily destroyed by artillery fire. As ever, cooperation between the infantry and the artillery was poor. The troops manning these defenses, inexperienced and half-trained at best, could hardly be expected to stand up to such an offensive as was mounted against them.

As for the Germans and Austrians, Falkenhayn at OHL remained convinced that the Central Powers could never muster sufficient strength in the east to knock out Russia. Italy had declared war on Austria-Hungary on 23 May (though not on Germany until late August) and the success of the Gorlice–Tarnów offensive enabled Conrad to transfer troops to the new front. That was well and good, but the Chief of the OHL found it difficult to counter the arguments in favor of a further offensive emanating from Hindenburg and Ludendorff at Ober Ost. And in the end, he yielded to them.

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