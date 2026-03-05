It seems an opportune moment to republish this item…

This evening, for no particular reason, I took down from my bookshelf Rudyard Kipling’s Verse: Definitive Edition. And paging through it, I happened upon this—which transfixed me and, I think, resonates with the present moment.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The Doorkeepers of Zion, They do not always stand In helmet and whole armour, With halberds in their hand; But, being sure of Zion, And all her mysteries, They rest awhile in Zion, Sit down and smile in Zion; Ay, even jest in Zion; In Zion, at their ease. The Gatekeepers of Baal, They dare not sit or lean, But fume and fret and posture And foam and curse between; For being bound to Baal, Whose sacrifice is vain, Their rest is scant with Baal, They glare and pant for Baal, They mouth and rant for Baal, For Baal in their pain! But we will go to Zion, By choice and not through dread, With these our present comrades And those our present dead; And, being free of Zion In both her fellowships, Sit down and sup in Zion— Stand up and drink in Zion Whatever cup in Zion Is offered to our lips!