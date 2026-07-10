Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viktor Khandourine's avatar
Viktor Khandourine
1d

Thomas, for someone sitting at a desk in Granger, Indiana, you understand the essence of what's happening thousands of miles away, slightly better than the analysts paid to do the same thing.

And interestingly, you have no insider or exclusive information and rely solely on open sources and data found online, along with critical thinking.

You've correctly captured the essence of Putin's survival strategy: to maintain power, he must continue the war, regardless of the losses and risks it will bring to the country.

At the moment, of all the many countries bordering Russia, only China need not fear any aggressive or destabilizing actions.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
Gregory's avatar
Gregory
1d

You should consider submitting articles like this to The American Spectator mag (I'm a subscriber) - they are looking for high quality authors.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture