Bodyguard of lies: the despot and his generals

Over at National Review Online, Jim Geraghty has an article up asking: “What Are Russian Generals Telling Vladimir Putin About the War?” He suspects that the top brass are feeding their fearless leader a line of bull. “Even more than at the start of the invasion,” he writes, “there’s good reason to wonder just what Russia’s military leaders are telling Putin about the war.”

You think…?

But I don’t mean to dump on Mr. Geraghty. His question is pertinent, if tardy. For it was always obvious that the house built by Vlad embodies the systemic deficiencies of a despotic regime, including a reality-proof bubble blown around the despot himself.

In the film Patton, there’s a scene in which Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, the German Army’s famed Desert Fox, is protesting to Colonel-General Alfred Jodl, the Chief of Operations of the Armed Forces High Command, about some obviously wrong-headed order from Hitler. The back-and-forth goes on for a time until Rommel, exasperated, says: “You seem perfectly willing to accept this nonsense, Jodl. Why?” And with a thin smile the latter replies: “Because I am not prepared to dispute the Führer.”

There you have it in a nutshell.

In the context of the Russo-Ukrainian War, this realization came into focus for me in the aftermath of the debacle suffered by Putin’s legions in the Battle of Kiev. In the runup to that battle there was much chatter about the program of military reform that had rehabilitated the Russian armed forces, transforming them into a formidable military machine that would easily roll over the hapless Ukrainians. When that didn’t happen, there was great surprise—not to mention consternation among American national conservatives who’d come to regard V. Putin as the exemplar of virile nationalism and true conservative values. But thinking it over for myself, I came to a rather different conclusion about Putin and his Russia:

If we could get a look behind the blood-and-iron façade of Putin’s Russia, we would doubtless find that the resources devoted to military reform were largely squandered due to inefficiency, incompetence, and corruption. Further, we would find that V. Putin was quite unaware of what was going on. In a despotic state, nobody’s ever in a hurry to deliver bad news to the despot. And finally we would find that the premium placed on loyalty left military competence at a discount. In a despotic state the military is one of only two institutions that can unseat the despot—the other being the organs of state security. Stalin and his henchmen were well acquainted with this conundrum, and their measures to ensure military subservience produced disaster when war came in 1941. History does tend to repeat itself and today Putin finds himself saddled with the same problem—albeit with far less ability to fix it.

So I wrote back in September 2022, in an article analyzing the reasons for the Russian Army’s defeat. (Incidentally, the comments section is well worth a glance, replete as it is with hysterical natcon ranting.) Nothing that’s happened since then causes me to think that I should revise my analysis by so much as a single word.

My further reflections on this question set me to thinking about its deeper historical background. What is there in Russian history that can explain why the fall of the USSR produced Putinist Russia, a ramshackle despotism so reminiscent of late tsardom? The result was another article, written in February 2023, that came to the following conclusion:

The critics and dissidents who formed the opposition in the Soviet regime’s final phase were too few and too fragmented to fill the void created by the dissolution of the party-state. As for the Russian people, seventy-five years of despotic rule had reduced them to dumb apathy. But when the crash came things had to be kept going somehow, and the only people who could keep them going, however inefficiently and corruptly, were the apparatchiks of the former regime. Thus they became Russia’s new elite, its nascent oligarchy; thus all possibility of progress toward a liberal democracy was negated; and thus the stage was set for the rise of V. Putin.

Here again, I would not change a word.

The failure of both the Biden and Trump administrations to take advantage of the gross error of judgement that led Putin up the blind alley in which he finds himself today is nothing short of a scandal. Simply by giving Ukraine the assistance required to score a clear-cut battlefield victory over the invader, the Russian threat to European security could have been eliminated by now. But Joe Biden’s pusillanimity and Donald Trump’s toxic amalgam of resentments and hubris threw that opportunity away. Even so, Putin’s dream of subjugating Ukraine and restoring the old Russian imperium is kaput. Militarily the tide is visibly, though slowly, turning against Russia.

And how might V. Putin react when the possibility of a humiliating defeat comes crashing down on him? Will he lash out against NATO in a desperate attempt to snatch some kind of victory from the jaws of an ever-more-likely defeat? From where I’m sitting at the desk in my study on a balmy summer’s day in Granger, Indiana, widening the war to win it looks like madness. But from Putin’s perch in the reality-proof bubble blown around him by the logic of despotism, it might look like a gamble worth taking. And if he rolls the dice, the end phase of the Russo-Ukrainian War will wreck much more havoc and cost many more lives.

One thing cheers me up, however: the fact that Tucker Carson and his natcon buddies stand revealed as absolute fools. Their praise of Putin as a soulful Christian nationalist, their cheerleading for the despot’s supposedly invincible legions, their wink-and-nod antisemitic slurs against the President of Ukraine—the whole stupid dog and pony show they’ve put on since 2022 has blown up in their ugly, hateful faces. And what better note on which to close than to quote one of those idiots? He commented on my September 2022 article as follows:

The worst assessment I have read so far since the beginning of Russia’s “de-Nazification” of Ukraine. In fact, it was so distorted and inaccurate I was only able to get about a third of the way through it. The Chechens, the Wagner Group and Russian hard core regulars are leaving corpses of Ukrainian proxies all over the eastern battlefields of Ukraine. Meanwhile, there are rail cars of Russian military equipment heading west. Kiev is going to wake up to the sound of Iskander-M rockets.

Someone should ask this doofus if he knows what became of all those “Russian hard core regulars.” As for me, I am laughing so hard…

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