All that’s missing is a sign reading: NO TO REALITY!

One surefire way of arousing the ire of the comrades is to criticize one of their most cherished delusions: “universal healthcare.” After all, do not thousands of Americans die each year of “treatable diseases”? Are not thousands more Americans bankrupted by medical expenses? Making healthcare “universal and free” will fix all that! And if you disagree, well:

And this is exactly what I expect from a Republican. I just told you thousands of Americans die a year because they can’t get care for a treat already aliment. I just told you Thousands of Americans go bankrupt from medical care depsite we spending the most. And your responses Well it’s not fucking me personally over and I don’t give a shit about my fellow Americans Don’t mess it up because it’s working for me.. You guys are the most selfish assholes on the planet. You can’t say you love America and then sit there and excuse the thousands of Americans that lose their home or die So you can have inconvenience access to health care. You don’t want affordable health care for the rest of the country you want it for yourself.. In the UK it’s a better system for everybody.. If you’re expecting special privilege you’re right it’s not a great system for you

This from some character named Alec Welsh, deploying a typical leftie tactic: shaming the critic. Note, incidentally, how his outrage corrupts his grammar. One can easily picture him pounding away on his keyboard in a paroxysm of fury.

But here’s the thing. If “thousands of Americans” are dying of treatable diseases or being bankrupted by medical bills, that’s a problem. But in a country with a population of more than 340 million people, it’s not a large problem. And proposing to solve it by means of a government takeover of the entire US healthcare system is plain crazy.

And here’s another thing. It’s unfortunate for Alec’s argument that he claims: “In the UK it’s a better system for everybody.” Well, har-de-har! Citing Britain’s National Health Service, supposedly “the envy of the world,” as a model for America dangles low-hanging fruit before my eyes. For in fact the NHS, which is pretty much the closest thing there is to “socialized medicine,” is an absolute mess.

“The envy of the world’s” chief distinguishing features are crumbling infrastructure, a chronic shortage of hospital beds, underpaid, overburdened medical staff, overcrowded emergency rooms, ambulances that arrive tardily or not at all, waiting lists for doctor appointments and medical procedures stretching into weeks and even months. And the current crisis did not burst abruptly on the scene. It’s the result of a long, gradual deterioration over decades that has exposed the NHS’s systemic flaws.

The baseline flaw is simply stated: Marketing and propaganda to the contrary notwithstanding, the NHS is not “socialized medicine.” British healthcare isn’t insulated from the UK’s capitalist economy; it’s not a socialist enclave operating independently of market forces. Like American Medicare, it’s a government entitlement program, funded mainly by tax revenues. In short, the NHS is dependent on the market.

But this reality is obscured by the claim that under the NHS, healthcare is “free.” No bill is ever presented! Needless to say, this simply is not true. The bill not presented at the point of delivery has been presented at an earlier stage of the process—and the British government bears the burden of finding the necessary money. The fact that hospitals go without badly needed repairs, that doctors and nurses are underpaid, etc., etc. indicates how well the government is handling that responsibility.

That the NHS finds itself stranded at the terminus of this blind alley was, if not inevitable, very likely. It was set up in 1948, essentially by nationalizing the entirety of British medical care. And in its early years the NHS worked well enough. Back then, of course, the state of medical science and the standard of medical care were quite primitive by twenty-first century standards and, therefore, much less expensive. In retrospect it seems obvious that the development of new diagnostic technology, new treatments, new drugs, etc. would place increasing financial strain on the system. But in 1948, this was out of view.

Other factors that strain the system today are demographic in origin: a rising population due to natural factors and mass immigration, and an ever-increasing number of older people. This has boosted demand for services, themselves much more expensive than formerly, and the NHS finds it increasingly difficult to meet that demand.

Today, the NHS is a confederation of systems: one each for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The English branch is much the largest, employing some 1.8 million people. The NHS is, in fact, England’s (and Europe’s) biggest employer. One in seventeen workers in England are employed by the NHS. Employee costs account for nearly three quarters of healthcare expenditures.

Because it’s a government-run entitlement program, British governments find themselves under constant pressure to improve the performance of the NHS. In practical terms that means more “investments” in healthcare—but where’s the money to come from? The UK’s economic performance since 2022 has been less than impressive, and there’s no sign of a turnaround. A vibrant, growing economy would be a boon for the NHS, but as it is tax increases and government borrowing would merely exacerbate the fundamental economic problem. The UK’s national debt currently stands at about 97% of gross domestic product; that is, £3 trillion, so borrowing is a far from attractive option. A growing welfare state and a stagnant economy cannot coexist indefinitely. Something, somewhere, has to give.

This is the system that Alec Welsh imagines to be so, so superior to US healthcare. And I have only touched upon the NHS’s problems. Their name is Legion, for they are many. Alec fancies himself to be a paragon of compassion as opposed to a “selfish asshole” like me. But only difference between us is that unlike Alec, I know that compassion carries a price tag.

American leftists wave away all such difficulties, insisting that by pillaging billionaires and corporations, and by destroying the health insurance industry, sufficient $$$ can be found to finance “Medicare for All”—which of course would be “free” to one and all, including the illegal immigrants who’d come flooding in after the comrades abolish America’s borders. Do I really need to explain why all this is a lunatic delusion? Medicare as it stands is facing a financial reckoning, and that’s more than enough of a crisis. But leftists, progressives, Democrats, DSA idiots, etc., are proposing to square and cube the crisis—and if they succeed, they’ll blame the ensuing debacle on MAGA fascists, cold-hearted conservatives, greedy corporations, selfish baby boomers and so on and so forth.

Sorry, Alec, but you need to quit smoking that crack…

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