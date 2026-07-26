Un-Woke in Indiana

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Gregory's avatar
Gregory
2d

The funds to pay for medical services must come from somewhere. So I asked Grok what would be the cost to taxpayers with wages if the US enacted a single payer medical insurance program. The answer: around $16,500–$17,000 per person (based on recent national health expenditures). And this assumes that the government is as good as managing expenses as medical insurance companies and self-insured claim managers.

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
2d

Seems to me that universal healthcare means giving up the right to sue for medical malpractice.

But these folks are usually leftists who love tort claims.

And then there’s the AC issue…

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