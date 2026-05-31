What kind of a war? The Commander-in-Chief can’t really say.

Deal or no deal? The honest answer to that question is that President Trump’s ninety-five percent-complete deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a figment of his imagination.

An understanding that the Iranians are stringing him along is probably there in the President’s head, safely tucked away in its nether regions. What prevents that understanding from rising to the surface is Trump’s invincible belief in his magical dealmaking powers. But alas, the Trumpian art of the deal is not applicable to negotiations with a hostile Islamofascist regime that desires nothing more than death to America and Israel.

The truth is that wielding the brush of hubris, Trump has painted himself into a corner. He seems prepared neither to finish what he started nor to throw up the sponge and back off. The nagging unpopularity of the war with Iran is mostly his own fault: He did nothing to prepare the American people for it or explain its objectives. And when (as often happens in war) things did not go exactly as planned, he tried to talk his way around the inconvenient facts of the situation.

It’s perfectly obvious that the Iranians have no interest in agreeing to a deal that would enable Trump to declare the mission accomplished. The regime is playing for time, calculating not unreasonably that America has no stomach for a fight to a finish and that its president is most concerned about his poll numbers. And though it’s true enough that the Islamic Republic has sustained a heavy defeat, such that its pretensions to regional superpower status have been set back for years if not decades, Trump’s fixation on its stockpile of enriched uranium negates any bragging rights he might claim on that score. Courtesy of Trump, if Iran is allowed to retain that stockpile it will have secured a plausible claim to victory.

The President landed himself in this sticky situation by making bombastic pronouncements concerning the Iranian uranium: There could be no deal unless Iran handed it over. Now, however, he appears to be temporizing. In reality, of course, Iran’s enriched uranium is of no present use to it. It may be buried under tons of rubble and even if it isn’t, the infrastructure necessary to turn it into a useable weapon has been destroyed. The Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions have been crushed, if not forever then for many years to come. But Trump promised more—and so far he hasn’t delivered.

Matters are further complicated by the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran is permitted to exercise a veto over passage through that strategic waterway, it will have secured another plausible claim to victory. The US could easily prevent this by establishing full military control of the area. But such an operation would require “boots on the ground,” and this involves risks that Trump seems unwilling to take.

The President, therefore, has become the prisoner of his own bad judgement and careless rhetoric. Banking on a short, successful conflict he disdained to explain the need for war to the American people. Once the attack was launched, he declared victory almost immediately and continued to describe the war as already won even after it became clear that a good deal of work remained to be done. And finally, he balked when confronted with the need to do that work.

Instead, Trump fell back on his supposedly magical powers as master dealmaker. Not that he was wrong to think that the Islamic Republic was on the back foot. But once a ceasefire was in place and negotiations got underway, the President allowed himself to be strung along. Unsurprisingly, the Iranians proved shifty and mendacious. But the obvious necessity of applying maximum military pressure on the regime until it surrendered was studiously overlooked. And though the blockade imposed on Iran was a sound enough move, gradual economic strangulation works best when it combined with rather more kinetic measures, as the saying goes nowadays. In short, the only deal to which the Islamofascist cabal ruling Iran will agree is one imposed on it by force majeure.

Trump and his circle of advisers are just kidding themselves if they think the current leadership cadre is an improvement over the one that was wiped out at the beginning of the war. In the Islamic Republic of Iran, reasonable and moderate men are not to be found in the halls of power. It’s certainly plausible to think that the Iranian regime will overplay its hand: Donald Trump is famously mercurial, and he doesn’t like being crossed. Indeed, I’m surprised—and more than a little alarmed—by his patience with that cabal of Islamofascist rats. If the President really has convinced himself that he can make an acceptable deal with them, he could well end up with his name on a very bad deal that lets Iran off the hook and wrecks America’s credibility with Israel and every other US ally in the region.

In his famous treatise, On War, Carl von Clausewitz remarked that “The first, the supreme, the most far-reaching act of judgment that the statesman and commander have to make is to establish…the kind of war on which they are embarking.” Trump has demonstrably failed that test of judgement. He seems, rather, to have “made a picture” of the kind of war he preferred. Well, that’s not the war he got. And the longer the President temporizes, the less likely it is that the war will end well for America and its allies.

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