Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sir Jay's avatar
Sir Jay
12h

As usual I totally agree with you, and after being thrilled and surprised that Trumped waged war with Iran to devastating effect at first, now I’m getting really annoyed that he’s lacking the willpower to finish the job. The regime is finished. There’s a risk of markets panicking I suppose if he deploys troops to secure the strait, but there’s no choice now, because of the intractable nature of this regime—deploy every asset we have and secure the strait now or face the consequences of spectacularly botching a brilliantly conceived endeavor of the gravest strategic magnitude which is inevitable if he keeps temporizing. That’s how I would put it to the president

Reply
Share
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
12h

"shifty and mendacious"

Old adage in business.

"You cannot make a good deal with bad people."

I believe that we had a tremendous opportunity to do good when we started the war (actually we escalated an ongoing war).

But Trump wasted the opportunity and now we are trying to salvage an acceptable outcome.

The great American weakness - we no longer fight wars to win.

Victory is still possible, but it will take a major effort and a ruthless mindset.

I am not sure that we have either in us right now.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture