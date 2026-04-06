Un-Woke in Indiana

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
6h

You’re absolutely correct to point out the hypocrisy of the left on this. I’m not convinced that cancels out the hypocrisy of the likes of Trump and Lindsay Graham cheerleading for war when neither they nor their children or grandchildren served. It does make me think that maybe it ought to be an absolute requirement for the Commander-in-Chief?

Anyway, very thoughtful article with a lot of historical context that is missing from the current debate.

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3 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
5h

If any position taken by the Left was to ever make sense or be consistent when compared to past positions or decisions, I'd have to assume we were finally in the end times. The Left has always, notoriously, taken positions in opposition to anything decent, appropriate, or humane. Instead they work to establish and maintain an underclass that will keep voting them into power. To quote Daffy Duck, "that's DESPICABLE!"

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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