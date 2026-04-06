The way it is: “Hurrah for the ayatollahs!”

One of the Resistance knocks on Donald Trump, of which we been hearing a lot recently, is that back at the time of the Vietnam War he was a draft dodger. But now he’s sending other people’s sons and daughters off to war. Oh, the humanity!

Coming from leftists and progressives, this line of criticism is a bit much. I was around back then, and I well remember that the Resistance of the Vietnam era valorized draft dodgers. They were the real heroes, you see, courageously refusing to serve in LBJ’s (later Nixon’s) imperialist war against the saintly Vietnamese people. Those who served, however, were reviled as war criminals and baby killers.

I suppose it’s true that there were some draft resisters who took their stand on the high moral ground, but most young men who evaded the draft were simply trying to save their own skins. And while I know it’s true that some American military personnel committed atrocities in Vietnam, the overwhelming majority did not. Some 2.7 million Americans served in the Vietnam War, and repeated polling has shown that most of us are proud our service and glad that we served—this despite the reception we received when returning home, which ranged from indifference to outright hostility. The war was not popular, it ended in defeat, and in various ways we veterans were made to bear the burden of that defeat.

It might be supposed that those of us who did serve resented those who, like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, successfully dodged the draft. At the time there was truth in that; draft dodging was the subject of bitter humor in the ranks. And it extended into the Army as well. Those serving in the infantry treated REMFs (look it up) like me with a certain disdain. Vietnam service in a supply and transportation battalion or on an Air Force base was, after all, a good deal less dangerous than serving in a rifle platoon. Everybody understood that the risks were not fairly distributed.

But the point I want to make is that we were young men. Looming in the background of our adolescence was an understanding, scarcely articulated, that we’d soon be facing a life-and-death decision. I use that term deliberately, because that’s how it looked to us.

Things were different back then. The draft was a fact of life, and we accepted it as such. When summoned for our draft physical exam, we went. If we passed it, greetings from the President of the United States and a summons to the Army would follow. When that call came, most answered it. Some decided to enlist in other branches of the service, trading an extra year or two of their lives for a less dangerous job. I did that myself, little imagining back in 1968 that my military service would come to span twenty-eight years.

Others evaded the draft, legally or illegally. If you went to college, your military service was deferred until graduation. If you had a disqualifying medical condition or a conscientious (usually religious) objection to war, you could also be exempted from military service. If you were willing to lie or your family was connected, the system could be gamed. Or you could, as some did, flee to a foreign country, usually Canada. The system, like the war itself, wasn’t particularly fair.

But all these years later the old feelings of unfairness and resentment have, for me at least, faded out. Calling some young man scarcely out of his teens a coward because he didn’t want to go to Vietnam and figured out how to dodge the draft now strikes me as grotesque. And mocking Trump for making that choice, especially when it comes from Resistance asshats who’ve never worn the uniform, strikes me as contemptible hypocrisy. Back in the day, they’d have lionized him. I know that for a fact. I was there.

The comrades don’t like being reminded of all this. Yesterday in the course of a characteristically disagreeable back-and-forth with one of them, I got this prize piece of idiocy: “Bill Clinton opposed the war and got a deferment- which was his right. Its [sic] the Republican Presidents who wanted other people to die in wars they chickened out of” And really, I had to laugh.

Republican presidents, eh? Let’s review. Dwight D. Eisenhower served, didn’t he? So did Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, Ronald W. Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush. The last Democratic president with veteran status was Jimmy Carter. Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden never served. Indeed, if I may be forgiven for using the expression twice in the same article, the idea of BHO in uniform strikes me as grotesque.

The Resistance comrade responsible for this nonsense defended Bill Clinton’s draft dodging with the claim, mostly true, that he made use of available deferments. But he mocked George W. Bush’s six years of service in the Texas Air National Guard, during which the future president flew high-performance jet combat aircraft: not the least dangerous job in the US armed forces, in war or peace. And as a matter of fact, if one comes to total up the time that Bush spent on active duty during his service, it doesn’t fall far short of two years: the same term of active duty that Vietnam-era draftees were required to serve.

But if the Resistance comrades have changed their tune on the propriety of draft dodging, they can still be counted on to root for the other side when America becomes involved in a war. Back in the day it was “Ho, ho, Ho Chi Mihn / The NLF is going to win!” Today it’s “Hands off Iran!” Then and now, leftists and progressives in America hope and pray for their country’s defeat. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.

The way it was: “Three cheers frfo the VC!”

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