Un-Woke in Indiana

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Michael Mohr
Mar 9, 2023

I’d say King is a fantastic ‘storyteller’ just not a ‘literary writer.’ He does stand up for free speech. I wouldn’t claim he’s woke. But yeah a lot of liberal authors have fallen sway to the woke scourge.

https://michaelmohr.substack.com/p/george-orwells-politics-and-the-english

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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WigWag
Mar 7, 2023

You forgot to mention Steven King’s best work, the Shawshank Redemption. While he didn’t write the screenplay, it was based on one of his novellas. The movie is magnificent; one of the best I’ve ever seen.

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