Un-Woke in Indiana

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RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
Mar 11

If the Islamic Republic of Iran wins, America loses. But to be clear, while the performance of our military has been brave and brilliant, I am concerned the Trump administration is looking for off ramps instead of permanent elimination of the threat to the US and its allies. Iran is being allowed to export oil as I write this and sanctions should not have been lifted on Russia, especially since Russia is aiding Iran. Trump has to be willing to eliminate all Iranian capabilities, including the ability to refine oil, and if necessary even produce oil, so they cannot produce fuel for boats, drones, and missiles. The Iranian nuclear plant built by Russia must be made permanently inoperable and the missing enriched uranium must be found and destroyed. If not, an angry Mullah regime will build back their nuclear potential. Finish the job.

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Elana Gomel's avatar
Elana Gomel
Mar 11

Somebody just repurposed a meme from the Iraq war about bombing “people who live on 10 dollars a day”, presenting oil-rich Iran as a clutch of poor brown families. Iranians are not brown and if they are poor, it is because the ayatollahs squandered all the money on arming Hezbollah and the Houthis, and building nuclear weapons. The idiocy of the left discourse in the US is mind-blowing.

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