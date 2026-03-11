Hakeem to the troops: I’ve got your back, even though you’re a bunch of losers.

I dislike the term Trump Derangement Syndrome, which has always struck me as something of a dodge. Many of the things that Trump’s enemies say about him are batshit crazy and do merit the TDS designation. But it also gets applied to legitimate critics of the President—who is, let us admit the obvious, a man of many flaws. For that reason, I avoid using the term. To me, it smacks of light-mindedness.

Just now, however, I feel justified in granting myself an exception to policy. The reaction of Trump’s enemies—Democrats, progressives, leftists—to the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran can only be characterized as a tsunami of TDS. These people, including elected Democrats in senior positions, have in their hatred and hysteria, taken the side of the Islamic Republic against their own country. There’s simply no other way to describe their behavior.

From the Democratic Socialists of America and other radical leftists, this was only to be expected. They hate America and Israel. The former they aspire to turn into some kind of people’s republic, perhaps on the model of Venezuela or Cuba. The latter they wish simply to see destroyed—because you know, From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, i.e. judenrein. In its amalgamation of anti-Americanism and antisemitism, the radical Left is a nothing less than a cancer on the American body politic.

One might have thought that more mainstream progressives, mostly embodied in the Democratic Party, would stake out a less extreme position on the war with Iran. But no. Since the moment the fighting began, their rhetoric has sounded two themes only: denunciation and defeatism. The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, rushed to the microphone to proclaim that America could not possibly win the war, and many of his Democratic colleagues in both the House and the Senate were quick to echo him. Here’s what Jeffries said:

The American people want us to focus on making their life better and making their life more affordable; not getting involved in another endless war in the Middle East that is going to end in failure. This administration somehow found the resources, has found billions of dollars for bombs but can't find any money to actually bring down the high cost of living here in the United States of America (emphasis added).

Imagine that. As the members of the US armed forces embarked on the mission assigned to them by their commander-in-chief, elected Democrats in Congress were predicting defeat.

On the first day of hostilities, there were reports that either US or Israeli forces—the details were unclear—had bombed a girls’ school. This was immediately denounced by Democrats and much of the media as a heinous war crime, it being strongly implied that the school was deliberately targeted. As of this writing, it seems possible that the school was struck by a US Tomahawk cruise missile—though not deliberately, the missile being intended for a nearby IRGC installation. If so, this was a tragic error. On the other hand, the story’s timing—it popped up in the first hours of the war—is suspicious. It could be an Iranian fabrication.

However that may be, the story was immediately seized upon by the Left and the media as an example of Trump/MAGA/Israeli evil. Ever ready to believe the worst of America, The New York Times assembled a team of twenty reporters to dig up evidence supporting the Iranian version of events—in sharp contrast to its handling of the abortive terrorist bomb attack in New York City on March 7.

These themes of evil, futility, and inevitable defeat have been sounded and amplified every day since the first day of the war. Little account was taken of the fact that in short order, the US and Israel established complete air superiority, such that their aircraft can now operate over Iran operate with impunity. The major warships of the Iranian Navy were quickly sunk. But Iran is a large country, and the destruction of its military power is not the work of a day. In the telling of Trump’s unhinged critics, however, any war that last longer than two or three days is a “forever war” with no “endgame,” destined to end with “boots on the ground,” tens of thousands of American casualties, and ignominious defeat.

There’s an element of comedy in this. When the rhetoric of, say, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes to resemble that of Tucker Carlson, how can you not laugh? Carlson recently made out that President Trump’s demand for the Islamic Republic’s unconditional surrender gave the green light for American soldiers to go on a rampage of pillage and rape. How’s that for TDS? Perhaps he confused the military culture of America with that of his good friends, the Russians, who actually did perpetrate such atrocities in Germany at the end of the Second World War.

It must be said that the Trump Administration has done itself no favors on the messaging front. The President’s own careless rhetoric tends to sow confusion. For example, when the critics charge that Trump & Co. are secretly plotting “regime change,” supposedly a Bad Thing, no forthright rebuttal ensues. The truth of course, is that regime change is a US objective—though not, perhaps, the US objective. (We can assume, however, that for Israel regime change is the principal objective.) It’s reasonable to ask whether the unconditional surrender demand necessarily implies the demise of the current regime. By using that term, Trump has painted himself into a corner. When a rebuttal embodies long, involved circumlocutions, that’s a problem.

Even so, the calculated defeatism of the broad Left is a sorry spectacle. The only reason for it is the perception that America’s defeat would destroy Trump. For the radical Left this would be a dream come true. America (along with the Zionist Entity) is the focus of evil in the world, and Trump is nothing but a fascist. For less radical progressives and Democrats, simply smash-mouth politics with a double shot of TDS. The humiliation of the Ogre Trump, which is to say an American humiliation in this war, would be a small price to pay for a Democratic wipeout in the upcoming midterm election. That’s all there is to it, really: If the Islamic Republic of Iran wins, Democrats win.

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