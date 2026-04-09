Battleship Bismarck on 24 May 1941, just after the Battle of the Denmark Strait. This photo was taken from heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen.

The World War II at Sea Series

NOTE ON NOMENCLATURE

The German Navy bore the title Reichsmarine during the period of the Weimar Republic (1919-33) and for the first two and a half years of the National Socialist period (January 1933-May 1935). Thereafter it bore the title Kriegsmarine (literally: War Fleet). From 1935, ships were titled Kriegsmarineschiff (KMS), e.g. KMS Bismarck.

The following abbreviations used in this article: AA (antiaircraft gun), DP (dual-purpose surface AA gun), GRT (gross registered tonnage), HA (high-angle antiaircraft gun).

Introduction

In the spring of 1941, after twenty months of war, Great Britian’s fortunes were at their nadir. Nazi Germany stood dominant over continental Europe, and though victory in the Battle of Britain has staved off an invasion of the British Isles, the subsequent German night bombing campaign—the Blitz—had devastated many British cities, inflicted severe damage on vital industrial targets, and killed tens of thousands of civilians. In North Africa, the arrival of Lieutenant-General Erwin Rommel and his Afrika Korps had turned the tide of the Western Desert campaign, negating the earlier British victory over the Italians. And in the Mediterranean, the British Army and the Royal Navy were fighting and losing a desperate battle for control of the Greek island of Crete.

But nowhere was the war news worse for Britain than in the North Atlantic. Spanning those long waters were the country’s vital lifelines: the convoy routes over which food, raw materials, and military supplies flowed from the Western Hemisphere to Britain. If that lifeline could be severed, Germany would win the war. And on 1 May 1941, that outcome seemed more than likely. German U-boats, surface raiders and long-range aircraft were savaging the Atlantic convoys. In 1940, ships totaling 3,991,641 GRT were sunk. In the first four months of 1941, ships totaling 1,766,154 GRT were sunk: a trend that if continued would seal Britain’s fate.

This was the background to one of the most dramatic episodes of the war at sea: the pursuit and destruction of the German battleship Bismarck.

On the Eve

KMS (Kriegsmarineschiff) Bismarck and her sister ship Tirpitz were the largest battleships ever built by Germany and, in 1941, among the most powerful battleships in the world. Bismarck was laid down in July 1936, launched in February 1939, and commissioned on 24 August 1940. By April of 1941, she had completed trials and working-up exercises in the Baltic and was ready for active service. With her armament of 8 x 15in guns and 12 x 5.9in guns, supplemented by 16 x 4.1in HA guns plus light AA, and with a design speed of 29 knots, she represented a serious threat to the vital Atlantic convoys.

KMS Bismarck as completed in1940.

Already, the big ships of Kriegsmarine had proved their worth as surface raiders. During Unternehmen Berlin (Operation Berlin; 22 January-22 March 1941) the battlecruisers Scharnhorst and Gneisenau sank or captured twenty-two ships totaling 115,622 GRT. Their mere presence in the North Atlantic badly disrupted convoy operations and placed severe strain on the limited resources of the Royal Navy. Bismarck, an altogether larger ship with much more firepower, could be expected to exceed that total by a considerable margin—if she could successfully break out into the North Atlantic.

And that was the rub. Britain’s principal advantage in dealing with the threat of German surface raiders was its geographical position. There were four possible routes out of the North Sea and into the Atlantic that Bismarck could use to reach the convoy routes: the Shetland-Orkney Islands passage, the Orkney-Faroe Islands passage, the Faroe Islands-Iceland passage, and the Denmark Strait (between Iceland and Greenland). The Royal Navy’s Home Fleet, based at Scapa Flow in the Shetland Islands, was well placed to intercept German warships attempting to transit any of these routes—given sufficiently early warning.

But as noted above, the Royal Navy’s resources were severely stretched. The heavy Mediterranean commitment, the need to cover Scharnhorst and Gneisenau, now based at Brest (France) after their North Atlantic sortie, and the need to provide escorts for numerous convoys left too few ships to cover the North Sea-Atlantic passages. On 1 May, the Home Fleet at Scapa Flow embodied battleships King George V and Prince of Wales, battlecruiser Hood and aircraft carrier Victorious. Prince of Wales and Victorious were newly commissioned and not fully worked up. Light cruisers Birmingham and Manchester were covering the Faroe Islands-Iceland passage; heavy cruisers Norfolk and Suffolk were covering the Denmark Strait. The other two passages, which were much closer to Scapa Flow and considered less likely be used by a German surface raider, were covered by smaller patrol vessels.

Unternehmen Rheinübung

With the invasion of the Soviet Union on Germany’s agenda, an operation in which the Kriegsmarine would play but a minor part, its commander-in-chief, Großadmiral (Grand Admiral) Erich Raeder was anxious to follow up Operation Berlin with another such sortie, which would include Bismarck and impress Hitler with the effectiveness of the Navy’s surface fleet. The operation was christened Unternehmen Rheinübung (Operation Rhine Exercise) and the original plan was for a breakout into the Atlantic by Bismarck and the new heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen (main armament 8 x 8in guns in four twin turrets, design speed 32.5 knots), coordinated with a sortie from Brest by Scharnhorst and Gneisenau. But neither of the battlecruisers were fit for action: The former was undergoing repairs to her engines while the latter had recently suffered severe damage from a torpedo hit that would take months to repair. The option of including Bismarck’s sister ship, Tirpitz, was considered but rejected on the ground that her crew was not yet fully trained. Rheinübung would therefore be carried out by Bismarck and Prinz Eugen alone.

Commanding the operation was the fleet commander, Admiral Günther Lütjens, with his flag in Bismarck. Lütjens had also commanded Unternehmen Berlin and Raeder reposed great confidence in his tactical acumen and judgement. Raeder’s instructions to Lütjens stated that “The primary target in this operation is the enemy’s merchant shipping; enemy warships will be engaged only when that objective makes it necessary and it can be done without excessive risk.”

Rheinübung commenced on 18 May 1941 when Bismarck and Prinz Eugen departed from the Baltic port of Gotenhafen (now Gdynia, Poland), proceeding separately under escort. They rendezvoused off Cape Arkona (Germany) in the western Baltic, where they were joined by two destroyers. On 20 May the four ships sailed through the Danish island passages into the Kattegat (the passage between Jutland and southern Sweden and on into the Skagerrak (the strait between Jutland and southern Norway), where the two big ships parted company with the destroyers and made for the North Sea. During these passages, they were sighted by coast watchers of the Norwegian resistance, by Swedish aircraft on patrol, and by the Swedish cruiser Gotland, all of whom reported two large German warships streaming west.

On 21 May, news of these sightings reached the British Admiralty in London. Meanwhile, having entered the North Sea, Bismarck and Prinz Eugen put in at Grimstadfjord (Bergan, Norway), where the cruiser’s fuel was topped off. The next day, they sailed for the North Atlantic.

The pattern of the German ships’ movements convinced the Admiralty that they would attempt their breakout via either the Denmark Strait or the Faroe Islands-Iceland passage. Accordingly, on 21 May Admiral Sir John Tovey, commanding the Home Fleet, detached Hood, Prince of Wales and six destroyers with orders to make for the Denmark Strait. This force was under the command of Vice-Admiral Lancelot Holland, with his flag in Hood. The next day, Tovey, with his flag in King George V and the balance of the Home Fleet, put to sea in support, where it was joined by the battlecruiser Repulse.

And indeed, Admiral Lütjens had decided on the Denmark Strait, setting the stage for the war’s first—and fateful—clash of German and British capital ships.

The two British capital ships were a study in contrasts. HMS Hood, the most famous ship in the Royal Navy and the pride of the fleet, was a battlecruiser, laid down in 1916 but not completed until 1920. She was to have been the first of a four-ship class, but construction of her sisters was suspended in early 1917, and they were scrapped incomplete at the end of World War I. Hood herself, though classed as a battlecruiser, was a step in the direction of the fast battleship. She was better armored than earlier battlecruisers, with a design speed of 31 knots and a main armament of 8 x 15in guns in four twin turrets. But her design did not reflect lessons learned during the war, and her great size and impressive appearance were not an accurate gauge of her fighting power. Though between the wars she received various modifications, Hood never underwent a major reconstruction to correct her defects, principally inadequate armor protection. In 1941, her main armament was unchanged, while her secondary armament consisted of 14 x 4in HA in seven twin mounts.

Battlecruiser HMS Hood in 1935.

In May 1941, HMS Prince of Wales was the newest British battleship in service. She was the second unit of the “King George V” class, having been completed in late March of that year. At the time of Bismarck’s breakout, though she was with the Home Fleet, her crew’s training was incomplete and there were still civilian shipyard workers on board to correct various faults in the engines and main battery gun turrets. These workers remained aboard when she and Hood sailed for the Denmark Strait. Prince of Wales had a main armament of 10 x 14in guns in two quadruple and one twin turret, a secondary armament of 16 x 5.25in DP guns in eight twin turrets, and a design speed of 28 knots.

Battleship HMS Prince of Wales in 1941.

Late in the day on 23 May, heavy cruiser HMS Suffolk sighted Bismarck and Prinz Eugen in the Denmark Strait, off the coast of Greenland coast. She immediately turned about into a fog bank and flashed the news to the Admiralty. Bismarck spotted the other British cruiser, Norfolk, and opened fire on her at a range of six miles. But Norfolk too sought refuge in fog and the Germans scored no hits.

Thereafter, the British cruisers stayed outside the range of Bismarck’s guns, shadowing the German ships by radar. When the Admiralty received their sighting reports, all available ships were ordered to concentrate against them.

The Battle of the Denmark Strait

At first light on the morning of 24 May, Hood and Prince of Wales sighted the German ships, and the two sides began exchanging fire at 5:52 am. The initial range was about 25,000 yards. Bismarck and Prinz Eugen both concentrated on Hood. Admiral Holland’s intention was for both of his ships to concentrate on Bismarck, but Hood’s gunnery team mistook Prinz Eugen for Bismarck (in profile the two ships resembled one another) and opened fire on her instead. Prince of Wales, however, correctly identified the German ships and opened fire on Bismarck. The first hit was scored by Prinz Eugen on Hood, starting a fire amidships.

Eight minutes into the action, at about 6 am, Bismarck scored a direct hit on the British battlecruiser. A 15in shell penetrated the Hood’s main deck, bursting in one of the ship’s magazines and causing a massive secondary explosion that broke her back and sent her to the bottom in a matter of minutes. Only three members of the crew survived, to be picked up later by British destroyer. The rest, 1,415 men, Vice-Admiral Holland among them, went down with their ship.

24 May 1941, Battle of the Denmark Strait: Bismarck firing at HMS Prince of Wales. HMS Hood had just been sunk.

Prince of Wales, meanwhile, had scored three hits on Bismarck. One shell struck the captain’s launch and damaged the amidships seaplane catapult. A second shell went through the bow without exploding, though it severed the line to the forward fuel tanks and caused a serious fuel leak. The third did the most damage, penetrating the hull below the waterline and bursting inside the ship. This hit flooded a generator room and damaged a bulkhead, partially flooding the adjoining boiler room and cutting a steam line. The damage caused by the second and third hits reduced Bismarck’s speed by two knots and left her with a nine-degree list to port, six feet down at the bow, and leaking fuel oil from the damaged forward fuel tanks.

But with Hood disposed of, the German ships were free to concentrate on Prince of Wales. She was forced to execute an emergency turn to avoid the shattered, sinking remains of the battlecruiser. This not only interfered with her own gunnery but made her an easier target. She received four hits from Bismarck and three from Prinz Eugen. Two of them, one to the ammunition handling room of a 5.25in gun mount and one below the waterline under the ship’s armor belt, might well have been fatal, but fortunately neither shell exploded. The most serious hit, by Bismarck, was to Prince of Wales’s bridge. The shell passed through the bridge without exploding, but it killed everybody in the bridge party except the captain, John Leach, and one other crewman.

By this time, Prince of Wales was experiencing serious problems with her main battery guns, significantly lowering her rate of fire. Captain Leach therefore decided to break off the action. The British battleship retired behind a smokescreen. Bismarck and Prinz Eugen did not pursue, Admiral Lütjens being conscious of his instructions to avoid engaging British capital ships if possible.

On the British side, with Admiral Holland dead flag command on the spot devolved upon Rear-Admiral Frederic Wake-Walker, commanding the 1st Cruiser Squadron with his flag in Suffolk. He decided against renewing the action, judging that the risk of further damage to Prince of Wales was too great. Later both he and Captain Leach were harshly criticized for this decision, but Admiral Tovey backed them up.

Aboard Bismarck, Admiral Lütjens was wrestling with a similarly difficult decision. The element of surprise had been lost, and his flagship had suffered a fair amount of damage. The question was whether Rheinübung was still viable. Ultimately, he judged that it was not. The fuel oil leak was what made up his mind; Bismarck no longer had sufficient fuel to operate effectively on the British convoy routes. Lütjens decided to detach Prinz Eugen for independent raiding operations while Bismarck made for Saint-Nazaire on the French Atlantic coast. There her damage could be repaired; that accomplished, she would be well positioned to resume raiding operations on the convoy routes, perhaps in company with Scharnhorst and Gneisenau from Brest.

The Pursuit of the Bismarck

Prince of Wales, Norfolk and Suffolk continued to shadow the Germans. When Prinz Eugen was detached, Bismarck covered her withdrawal by turning and briefly engaging the British ships. In the meantime, Admiral Karl Dönitz, commander of U-boats, established two support lines totaling fifteen U-boats, to interdict the Home Fleet if possible as Bismarck made for Saint-Nazaire.

On the British side, Admiral Tovey feared that Bismarck would reach safe haven before the Home Fleet, now including battleship Rodney (9 x 16in guns in three triple turrets, 12 x 6in guns in six twin turrets, design speed 23 knots), could catch and sink her. In an effort to slow her down, Tovey detached aircraft carrier Victorious to close with Bismarck at top speed and conduct a torpedo attack. When the carrier got within 120 miles of the German ship, she launched a strike of nine Swordfish torpedo bombers. Though the aircrews were inexperienced, the weather was bad, and Bismarck put up heavy antiaircraft fire, they pressed home their attack and managed to score one hit. The torpedo exploded under the battleship’s bridge but caused no significant damage. All nine Swordfish made it back to Victorious and were recovered. But it was beginning to look as though Bismarck might indeed make good her escape.

Swordfish torpedo bombers on the flight deck of HMS Victorious, being readied for a strike against Bismarck, 24 May 1941.

Early in the morning of 25 May, Rear-Admiral Wake-Walker’s shadowing ships lost contact with Bismarck. On the assumption that she would head for the North Sea, British ships were deployed to intercept her. Almost certainly, Bismarck would have escaped except that Lütjens, unaware he’d shaken off the British, broke radio silence with a long message to Naval Group West, the higher headquarters responsible for Atlantic operations. This enabled the British to determine Bismarck’s approximate position and RAF Coastal Command immediately dispatched aircraft to the area to search for her. But Bismarck still had a long lead on the Home Fleet, and despite her damage and loss of fuel was still able to steam at around 25 knots. The Admiralty had ordered Force H, based at Malta, into the Atlantic, but it was doubtful whether they could find and corner the German battleship.

Admiral Tovey had another worry. His big ships, King George V and Rodney, were running low on fuel and would soon be forced to return to base. From the Admiralty came instructions, almost certainly originating with Prime Minister Winston Churchill, that the British battleships must intercept and sink Bismarck even if they then had to be towed home. Tovey dismissed this idea, calling it ridiculous and certain to result in their loss.

But then the clouds parted. At midmorning on 26 May, a Coastal Command PBY Catalina spotted Bismarck. She was about 700 miles from Saint-Nazaire: still out of range of Luftwaffe fighter cover.

Vice-Admiral James Somerville’s Force H, consisting of aircraft carrier Ark Royal, battlecruiser Renown (Sommerville’s flagship), and light cruiser Sheffield, was racing to intercept Bismarck. Though it would have been highly inadvisable for Renown, a thinly armored battlecruiser of World War I vintage, to take on the German battleship, a torpedo attack from Ark Royal might at least slow her down enough for the Home Fleet to close in.

HMS Ark Royal in 1939, with her Swordfish torpedo bombers overhead.

That afternoon, two of the carrier’s Swordfish relieved the PBY on shadowing duty, and a little later Ark Royal launched a strike of fifteen Swordfish. Unfortunately, the aircrews had not been briefed that Sheffield was in Bismarck’s vicinity. They spotted the cruiser, mistook her for the German ship, and attacked. A disaster was only averted by a technical fault in the new magnetic proximity detonators with which the torpedoes had been fitted. Of those that were dropped, some promptly blew up in the water. Others missed Sheffield and the Swordfish that had not yet attacked broke off after receiving a warning message from Ark Royal. The flight returned to the carrier, and all were safely recovered.

Though the hour was growing late and the weather was deteriorating, Ark Royal readied a second strike of fifteen Swordfish. This time, their torpedoes were fitted with contact fuses. By now the range to Bismarck was only forty miles, and she was quickly located and attacked. Two hits were scored, one of which severely damaged the ship’s steering machinery and jammed her rudder. Bismarck steamed in helplessly in a wide circle until partial control was recovered. But it proved impossible to shape course for Saint-Nazaire, and Admiral Lütjens knew that his flagship was doomed. He signaled the grim news to Naval Group West: “Ship unmaneuverable. We shall fight to the last shell. Long live the Führer!”

The End of the Bismarck

Admiral Tovey had no desire to fight a night action with his battleships, so after closing with Bismarck, he sent in the 4th Destroyer Flotilla, Captain Phillip Vian commanding, which had been detached from convoy duty and ordered to reinforce the Home Fleet. (The destroyers originally with the Home Fleet had been low on fuel and were sent back to Scapa Flow.) All that night of 26-27 May, the flotilla’s five destroyers, four British, one Polish, launched harassing attacks on Bismarck with guns and torpedoes. They inflicted no serious damage but did force her already exhausted and demoralized crew to remain at action stations throughout the dark hours.

As dawn approached, Tovey issued his orders for the coming battle. Prince of Wales, damaged and running low on fuel, was ordered to return to Scapa Flow. So were Victorious and Suffolk, also low on fuel. Battlecruiser Repulse was detached as well. She was the sister ship of Force H’s Renown, and like her was considered no match for Bismarck because of her inadequate armor protection. Only Norfolk remained in company with Tovey. A little later, heavy cruiser Dorsetshire, detached from convoy escort duty, rendezvoused with the Home Fleet in time to participate in the final battle. Tovey then made his final dispositions. He ordered Rodney to take station astern of King George V and conform to the flagship’s movements. Renown was further instructed to close the range to 15,000 yards after contact with Bismarck was made. The cruisers were to scout ahead and upon sighting the enemy, fall back and take station behind the battleships.

Battleship HMS Rodney in 1938. Her main armament of 9 x 16in guns was sited forward in three triple turrets as a weight-saving measure.

At dawn on 27 May the sky was overcast, a northwesterly gale was blowing, and the sea was rough. Tovey decided to await full daylight before engaging, making his approach on a northwesterly bearing. Norfolk made first contact with Bismarck at about 8 am, identifying her with some difficulty in poor visibility. She reported her sighting to the flagship as both cruisers fell back as ordered. Lookouts on King George V sighted the enemy at 8:43 am. The range was about 25,000 yards, and both British battleships opened fire starting at 8:47 am: first Rodney, then King George V. Between the damage to her rudder and the heavy seas, Bismarck was a far from stable gun platform. Nevertheless, she returned fire with her four forward guns, and her second salvo straddled Rodney. But after that, the end came quickly.

At 9:02 am, a 16-inch salvo from Rodney hit Bismarck’s forward superstructure, wrecking the bridge and the forward fire control director. Admiral Lütjens and Bismarck’s captain, Ernst Lindemann, were both killed, along with most of the ship’s other senior officers. The forward main battery turrets were also put out of action. Main battery fire control was shifted to the aft director, but three more salvos from the British battleships destroyed it as well. With that, Bismarck’s firing became erratic and intermittent, allowing the British ships to close the range. Norfolk and Dorsetshire now opened fire with their 8in guns. They also launched torpedoes, but no hits were obtained.

By 9:30 am, Bismarck’s four main battery turrets had all been silenced. Seeing that the ship was helpless, the senior surviving officer ordered scuttling charges to be set and ordered the crew to abandon ship.

By then Rodney had closed the range to 3,000 yards and was blasting Bismarck’s superstructure with point-blank salvos. She and Norfolk also fired torpedoes, the battleship claiming one hit. King George V stood farther off, so that her plunging fire might penetrate into the ship’s hull. But though Bismarck had quickly been put out of action she proved hard to sink, and the British battleships were now critically short of fuel. At 10:20 am, Tovey therefore ordered them to break off the action, and Dorsetshire to close in and finish off Bismarck with torpedoes. The cruiser launched three torpedoes, all of which hit. Bismarck slowly capsized, the sea closing over her at 10:40 am. Four British torpedoes and 2,800 shells, four hundred of which hit, had been required to sink the Bismarck.

The end: HMS Rodney (right) blasts Bismarck at point-blank range.

The Aftermath

Of Bismarck’s crew of over 2,000 men, there were just 114 survivors. One hundred and ten were picked up by Dorsetshire and destroyer Maori, three by a U-boat, and two by a German weather ship. Hundreds of others were abandoned in the sea after a U-boat alarm, probably false, caused the British ships to break off their rescue operations. One of the Germans picked up by Dorsetshire died of his wounds and was buried at sea with full military honors.

The last casualties of the pursuit and battle occurred on 28 May. Luftwaffe bombers, putting in a belated appearance, spotted and attacked two ships of the 4th Destroyer Flotilla, Mashona and Tartar, which were heading for home at their most economical speed, being low on fuel. Mashona was hit by a bomb which cripped her and killed forty-six of her crew. After the rest of the crew were taken off, she was scuttled.

In Britain, the news of Bismarck’s destruction was received with grim elation: HMS Hood had been avenged; the vital convoys, if still not safe, had not been savaged. But in Germany, the loss of Germany’s most powerful warship was a terrible blow to national morale. Hitler himself was stunned; whatever faith he’d reposed in the big ships of the Kriegsmarine evaporated. Later on, he went so far as to order the surviving battleships and heavy cruisers to be decommissioned and disarmed, with their guns going to reinforce the Atlantic Wall. Only with difficulty did Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz, the former U-boat chief who by then had replaced Raeder as commander in-chief, talk the Führer out of this idea.

Prinz Eugen, which came to be known as the “lucky ship” of the Kriegsmarine, made it into the South Atlantic and refueled from a prepositioned supply ship. But she then developed engine trouble, cut short her cruise, and arrived at Brest unscathed.

The loss of Bismarck did not extinguish the threat of German surface raiders. But henceforward they would be “auxiliary cruisers”: modern and relatively fast merchant ships refitted and armed, that would employ deception and stealth to prey upon Allied shipping in distant waters.

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