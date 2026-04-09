Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
3h

The two battles (Bismarck/Hood and Bismarck/Rodney) showed the role of luck in war.

Normal expectations for a sea battle were for the losers to sink and the winners to be badly battered.

Bismarck experienced tremendous luck to sink the Hood so early in the battle.

Similarly Rodney experienced tremendous luck to disable Bismarck's two forward turrets and kill the senior officers so early.

As a result of its luck, Bismarck escaped a battle with significantly superior forces with survivable damage.

Rodney's luck ensured that Bismarck never hit its opponents with a main battery shell.

Design, engineering, and leadership can be partially negated by luck.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture