Short Stories, Poems & Adventures in Literature
Snippets from my life as a writer and a reader
Author’s Note: I don’t spend all my time here bashing the enemies of truth, justice and the American way. Collected on this page are links to the short stories, poems, literary essays, and reviews that have appeared on “Un-Woke in Indiana.” More will probably be added as I comb through the more than 650 articles that I’ve published on Substack since 2022.
The Stories
The Poems
Essays and Reviews
A Characteristic Pageantry: Susan Sontag on the Aesthetics of Fascism
“That Curiously Crucified Expression”: George Orwell and Me
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