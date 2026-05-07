Un-Woke in Indiana

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
5h

Thanks for sitting through this so we don’t have to. I don’t see how they can rewrite it and still call it Animal Farm.

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Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
4h

You know the old saying “Righty tighty, lefty loosey” makes sense to me.

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