The comrades want you to know that there are not scenes of political violence.

Scene One: On the Cultural Front

Everything that the comrades touch turns to crap, of course. It’s just the way they roll. But the Left’s recent cinematic desecration of George Orwell’s Animal Farm is an exceptional horror, verging on a crime against humanity.

My copy of Orwell’s celebrated novel is a slim volume of just 124 pages. Yet despite its brevity, Animal Farm is a masterpiece of imaginative literature that manages to exist on two levels: as a simple fairy tale, and as a sharp and vivid satire on the Russian Revolution and the rise of the Stalinist USSR. Now it’s been made into a movie (directed by Andy Serkis; screenplay by Nicholas Stoller), and as you might imagine, progressive pieties have twisted and trivialized Orwell’s allegory.

Gone is the historical context. Instead of the conflict depicted by Orwell—socialism versus communism—the animals are depicted as earnest revolutionaries, striving for freedom and equality. But they’re betrayed by the traitors among them, the pigs, who are depicted not as fanatical Bolsheviks but as greedy capitalists in cahoots with human plutocrats. That and various rather lame efforts to render the film “family friendly” make a mess of it.

This cultural vandalism is one particularly repellant aspect of the postmodern Left’s campaign to spoil just about everything. On the stupid and condescending argument that the BIPOC and other progressive mascot groups can’t cope with the outrageous political incorrectness of literary classics, they’re either sanitized (Shakespeare and the James Bond novels) or consigned to the memory hole (Huckleberry Finn).

Granted, the Russian Revolution and the rise of Stalin are old news, and it’s interesting to speculate how Animal Farm might emerge from Orwell’s imagination if he were writing it today. One thing seems certain, however: It wouldn’t be the kind of pig’s breakfast that Serkis and Stoller have cooked up.

Scene Two: Other People’s Money

Comrade Zohran Mamdani, mayor of what he aspires to establish as the People’s Democratic Socialist Republic of New York City, has hit a snag along the way to the Radiant Future: Free stuff turns out not to be free.

Mamdani’s problem is that there’s a multibillion hole in NYC’s $127 billion annual budget, which by law is supposed to be balanced. As a candidate for the mayoralty, he airily dismissed the city’s fiscal travails: Taxing evil billionaires and greedy corporations would fix things in a jiffy. Unfortunately, the Mayor needs the cooperation of state government to enact the major tax hikes he proposes, and Governor Kathy Hochel has proved reluctant to play along. So Mamdani is taking hostages. If Albany won’t give him everything he wants, he’ll squeeze it out of the city’s middle class by means of a huge property tax hike. Oh well, at least the proles will get free bus rides!

But this climate of leftie storm and strife has an air of unreality about it. With a population of about 8.5 million, the Big Apple’s annual budget is significantly higher than the budget of the state of Florida, population 24 million, which spends about $117 billion annually. This rather comical disparity is due to the fact that where progressives rule, the clamorous demands of various favored groups and the ever-increasing plentitude of “unmet needs” drive spending relentlessly upward.

But progressivism, democratic socialism, or whatever it might be called, is not classical socialism. Its anti-capitalistic rhetoric is pure theater. Mamdani is not such a fool as to think that he can expropriate the bourgeoisie and seize the means of production. He espouses what might be called vampire socialism. Plutocrats, capitalists, billionaires are not to be purged. Instead, they’re to be battened upon by the comrades whenever some “unmet need” demands resources. After all, there’s not a single solitary person on the postmodern Left who knows or cares where wealth comes from. The only thing they’re good at is looting.

The only problem arises when those capitalist milch cows decide that they don’t want to be battened upon and simply vamoose. Then Comrade a Mamdani will be reduced to scrounging for change under the sofa cushions of Gracie Mansion to pay for his pathetic little down-market socialist paradise.

Problematical Definitions of Political Violence

As the postmodern Left’s appetite for political violence grows, the comrades have undertaken a campaign to convince Americans that almost all political violence originates on the Right. This campaign involves considerable sleight of hand—for instance counting gang violence in prisons as right-wing political violence. Another doge is the argument that destruction of property, such as we witnessed during the “mostly peaceful” George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020, isn’t political violence at all, because property is insurable. You see, if the comrades loot and burn down a few convenience and liquor stores, it’s all good—the insurance company will pay the bill!

There are several problems with this latter argument. For one thing, the insurance company doesn’t actually pay the bill: It just gets passed along. If violent protests damage a large amount of property in, say, Portland, the cost of insuring property in Portland goes up in the form of higher insurance premiums, which means that the cost of doing business in Portland goes up. And that, of course, might well depress the level of business activity in Portland.

In 2020, the comrades were pretty cavalier about the destruction of other people’s property. For instance, National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher made light of all the looting and arson. “I mean, sure, looting is counterproductive,” she conceded at the time in a social media post. “But it’s hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property.”

One wonders if Katherine would have found it so gosh-darned hard to be mad if her car or her house had been torched by rioters as a token of their devotion to the memory of petty criminal George Floyd. I suspect not.

In any case, her argument hasn’t worn well—because it turns out that the horrific Pacific Palisades fire of January 2025, which destroyed or damaged some 16,000 structures in Los Angeles and killed a dozen people, was kindled by a left-wing lunatic inspired by progressive glamour boy Luigi Mangione, who had shot and killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson just a few weeks earlier. The arsonist, Jonathan Rinderknecht was motivated by anti-capitalist rage and “resentment of the rich”—who, he claimed, have enslaved everybody else. Mangione showed him that it was possible to even the score.

The result? Twelve people killed. Thousands and thousands of homes, businesses, and other properties destroyed or damaged. Oh, and let it be noted that the progressive city government of Los Angeles not only mismanaged its response to the holocaust but has bungled the rebuilding effort. So tell us, Katherine Maher, how’s all that for striking a blow against the “system of oppression” that’s got your frillies twisted into a knot?

As for the rest of the comrades, let them get back to us about the horrors of right-wing political violence after they’re come to terms with the evil deeds of their precious Heroes of the Revolution, Luigi Mangione and Jonathan Rinderknecht. Not that I think they ever will.

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