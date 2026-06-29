Un-Woke in Indiana

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Kim's avatar
Kim
1d

What a nice, complete compilation of leftist DSA fools and their know-nothing followers who are popping up across the country.

Now — do the Tuckerites, the Groypers, and their fanboys (and girls) on the other side.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Lonnie N.'s avatar
Lonnie N.
11h

Joy Reid is also a Jew hater and an Israel hater, in addition to hating America.

Not surprised.

It's interesting how these things all seem to coincide with each other.

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