Joy Reid, who became a First Amendment martyr when her show’s in-the-toilet ratings got it cancelled by those fascist goose-steppers at MSNBC.

Last week, I was gifted with multiple opportunities to sample the intellectual and moral crackup of the Party of Logic, Reason, Facts, Science, Truth and Justice. Such, you may recall, are the terms in which progressives and Democrats—categories whose overlap is expanding—have traditionally marketed themselves to the American people. But in that context, those terms have become obsolete. Progressives and Democrats now constitute the Party of Arrested Development, Irrationality, Dumb Ideas, and Denial.

Items One(a) & One(b): I had a hilarious back-and-forth with a gentleman by the name of Michael Eriksson, a Swede living in Britian (though he hates the place) and a standard-issue “anti-Zionist,” i.e. a hair-on-fire antisemite. Erikson is, of course, a proponent of the charge that Israel is a genocidal state. I was so struck by his ignorance and lunacy that I wrote about it (see below). That’s One(a). One(b) was my introduction to his sad case by way of reference to the worst mayor in America, Chicago’s Brandon Johnson, and his proclamation of a “transfemicide emergency” in the Windy City. Trust me, there’s a connection (again, see below).

Item Two: In response to a Substack Note in which I noted that American higher education has devolved into a propaganda machine that fills the heads of its students with crack-brained progressive malarky, an individual describing himself as a microbiologist with thirty-odd years among the groves of academia superciliously informed me that in all that time he has never seen evidence of such propagandizing. I asked that if that were so, what explanation had he for the explosion of vile and frequently violent antisemitism on university campuses in the wake of 10/7/2023? He dismissed that as an “urban myth.” I cited Columbia University. He replied that it must have been because people were opposed to “killing children.” I pointed out that those people had voiced no particular objection to the mass killing of Jewish children during the Hamas pogrom in Israel.

Comrade Microbiologist thereupon blocked me.

Item Three: In response to a Substack Note in which I drew attention to the subversion of the Democratic Party by the Democratic Socialists of America, as demonstrated by the recent New York City congressional primary elections, I was lectured to by a Democrat who dismissed the NYC results as an “isolated incident” of no particular significance. When I called his attention to the history of the institutional Democratic Party’s gradual surrender to its progressive, increasingly DSA base, this mainstream Democrat denied that that such a thing as an institutional Democratic Party exists! And when I added that the “isolated incidents” of the DSA’s rise to ascendency in the party are popping up all over the country—e.g. Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman—he fell silent.

Item Four: Courtesy of “The New York Editorial Board,” a Substack publication, I was introduced in all the panoply of her idiocy to Darializa Avila Chevalier, who in one of those “isolated incidents” dismissed by my Item Three interlocuter, won the Democratic primary election in NYC’s Third Congressional District. She merits extended treatment here. Chevalier is a DSA stalwart who wants to abolish police and prisons, seize private property, nationalize major industries, eliminate all restrictions on immigration into America, legal and illegal, etc., etc. Chevalier is also, of course a rabid antisemite. Oh, and did I mention that she advocates “the eradication of Western Civilization”?

But the thing most striking about Darializa Avila Chevalier is that she’s a nobody, a nothing, a social parasite, a specimen of arrested development, who at the age of thirty-two has never held a real job. After graduating from Columbia University with a BA in Mideast Studies, she was briefly employed by a nonprofit. For the past seven years she’s been a graduate student, pursuing a Ph.D. at the City College of New York while working as an investigator for a public defender’s office. But these hobbies have, it seems, left her with plenty of free time for “activism”—which since 2023 has focused on Jew bashing and the promotion of genocidal Palestinian nationalism.

Her interview with the NYEB is a marvel of blathering incoherence, a perfect storm of latte Leninist lunacy, not to mention a revealing peek behind the curtain that exposes the DSA as a vicious hate group. Ostensibly the subject under discussion was the NYC housing crisis. But things really went downhill when the discussion turned to the criminal justice system. Asked whether her no-prisons position embodies an exception for convicted murderers, Chevalier served up this supersized order of word salad:

So, you know, for prison abolitionists, I think a lot of folks misunderstand what that vision of the world actually is. And it is one that actually centers this question of harm. At the heart of what we’re asking is: What, why is it that there is so much harm in our society? And how do we, A, prevent it, and B, deal with it when it happens. And as someone who has worked with folks who have been incarcerated, who have felt ostracized, for lack of a better term, by so many facets of our society for being poor, for being Black, for being Latino. I work at a public defender’s office where most of our clients are incredibly poor Black and brown New Yorkers. And for so many, the crimes that they’re being indicted for are crimes of poverty, or the effects of poverty. And when I think about this question of harm, I think how do we create a society where people feel so safe that they don’t need to pick up the phone and call the police. And when harm does happen, how do we actually create repair? Because what we have right now is a system in whenever harm happens, there’s more harm being perpetrated, not only on the folks who engaged in the harm, but also on the victims of the harm. I’m someone who has actually been the victim of crimes, of violence, and gone to the police as a young person thinking, doing the thing that society told me to do, and all that did was traumatize me more.

Even her questioners, who were obviously eager to be supportive of a fellow progressive, seemed taken aback by this flight from reality. Why is there so much harm in our society? Well, perhaps it has something to do with the Doctrine of Original Sin. You should check it out, Darializa.

I quote Chevalier at length on this point to illustrate that she lives in a world of make- believe, utterly disconnected from the realities of everyday life. Her thinking has never progressed past the level of the undergraduate dorm room bull session. The poor minority population of the congressional district she aspires to represent is much more interested in public safety than they are in her zany theory of harms and repair. And that, no doubt, is why most of them didn’t vote for her. My recommendation: Read the whole interview. It’ll blow your mind.

Item Five: And because America just hasn’t had enough of her yet, up popped the inimitable Joy Reid, late of MSNBC, to opine that black Americans ought not to celebrate Independence Day—because, after all, it’s a “slaveholder’s holiday.” Instead, they should celebrate Juneteenth. Reid added that no black person she knows celebrates Independence Day. I can well believe it. Her friends are probably just as dumb and obnoxious as she is. But I guess that segregation—in this case of American holidays—is a good idea when suggested by some leftie nosebleed.

Reid seems unaware that the American founding heralded the demise of American slavery—which of course existed long before July 4, 1776. Taken together, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States served as the death warrant of the South’s “peculiar institution.” The Declaration set forth a moral and political argument against slavery; the Constitution established a governing framework that gave no special protection to the supposed property rights of slaveowners. The South’s later attempt to secede from the Union tacitly acknowledged the reality that within the Union, slavery could not survive. I certainly don’t begrudge black Americans the enjoyment of Juneteenth. But the truth it is the first Juneteenth was merely the postscript to a national epic—born in evil and tragedy, bloody in its course, triumphant in its outcome.

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