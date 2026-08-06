HMS Rotherham (H07) in 1942, shortly after completion. She was fitted as a leader with extra accommodation for a flotilla commander and staff.

The World War II at Sea Series

Note on Nomenclature

The following terms and abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft guns), AAMG (antiaircraft machine guns), A/S (antisubmarine), DC (depth charge), DP (dual-purpose guns and fire control systems capable of engaging both surface and air targets), DCT (depth charge thrower), HA (high-angle antiaircraft gun), HMS (His Majesty's Ship), RAN (Royal Australian Navy), RCN (Royal Canadian Navy) RN (Royal Navy), RPC (remote power control for guns), TT (torpedo tubes), USN (United States Navy), USS (United States Ship). Some British guns were identified by the weight of the shell they fired, e.g. the 2-pounder (40mm) AA gun, usually referred to as the 2pdr pom-pom.

Main battery gun mounts on RN warships were identified by the letters “A” and “B” (forward) and “X” and “Y” aft.

At the beginning of World War II, the ships of the “J” and “K” classes were the most modern destroyers in Royal Navy service. The following “L” and “M” class destroyers were enlarged editions of their predecessors, displacing about 1900 tons, armed with 6 x 4.7in guns of a new and more powerful model. The guns were mounted in fully enclosed turrets and elevated to 50 degrees—an improvement over the standard 40-degree twin mounts of the “J” and “K” classes but still not enough for effective AA defense. They carried 4 x 2-pounder pom-pom (quadruple mount) as light AA, and 8 x TT (two quadruple mounts), 2 x DC racks and 4 x DCT. As with their predecessors, a 4in HA gun could be mounted in lieu of one TT mount.

The 2pdr (40mm) Mark VIII pom-pom ( Mark VII quadruple mount).

Though most of them were laid down after the outbreak of the war, the “L” and “M”-class destroyers were not part of the War Emergency program. They were designed as fleet destroyers to operate with the new “King George V”-class battleships: a mission requiring enhanced seaworthiness and more firepower. But in an early sign of the problems that were to plague warship building programs throughout the war, delays occurred. Late delivery of the new 4.7in gun mountings compelled the Admiralty to specify an armament of 8 x 4in HA guns (four twin mounts) for the first four units of the “L” class. This, admittedly, made them effective AA ships, though at the expense of surface firepower. Construction proceeded so slowly that to fill the gap, eight repeat “K”-class units were ordered as the “N” Class.

HMS Laforey (G99) running trials in late 1941. Note the fully enclosed 4.7in gun turrets. The quadruple pom-pom is visible just aft of the funnel.

The War Emergency Destroyers

The Royal Navy’s wartime destroyer construction program (excluding the late-war “Battle”-class and “Weapons”-class fleet destroyers) took the form of fourteen War Emergency Flotillas, each comprising eight ships of the same design. As such, each flotilla constituted a distinct class, and all, except for some fitted as flotilla leaders, received names commencing with the same letter of the alphabet, e.g. Venus, Verulam, Vigilant, Virago, Valentine, Vixen, Volage and Hardy (flotilla leader) of the “V” class.

The War Emergency destroyers are sometimes called “utility destroyers,” this due to their makeshift features. The pressing need for destroyers led the Admiralty to specify that new construction should be based on a simplified, smaller variant of the hull and machinery of the “K” class, fitted with whatever armament was readily available. Standard displacement ranged from 1680 to 1710 tons; practical maximum sea speed averaged 32-34 knots. Many received 4.7in guns in single mounts providing 40-degree elevation, which were of little use for AA defense. Others were armed with 4 x 4in HA guns (single mounts). This made them useful AA escorts but left them at a disadvantage against more heavily armed enemy destroyers. These deficiencies become apparent when the RN’s War Emergency destroyers are compared to their US Navy contemporaries. USN “Benson/Gleaves”-class destroyers under construction in 1940-42 were armed with 4 or 5 x 5in/38cal DP guns, equally effective against air and surface targets, 4 x 40mm Bofors (two twin mounts) and 7 x 20mm Oerlikon (single mounts) as light AA, 5 x TT (one quintuple mount), 2 x DC rack and 6 x DCT.

Destroyer USS Davidson (DD-618) of the Benson/Gleaves class.

The First War Emergency Flotilla (ordered 3 September 1939) comprised the eight units of the “O” class, consisting of two four-ship groups: the first with 4 x 4.7in guns (40-degree single mounts) and the second with 4 x 4in HA guns (single mounts). All eight ships had 4 x 2-pounder pom-pom (quadruple mount) and 8 x 0.5in AAMG (two quadruple mounts) as light AA. The AAMG were later replaced by 4-6 x 20mm Oerlikon (single mounts). Both groups were fitted for 8 x TT in two quadruple mounts, but ships armed with 4.7in guns usually carried a 4in HA gun in lieu of one TT mount. A/S armament consisted of 2 x DC racks and 4 x DCT. Ships armed with 4in HA guns could be converted to minelayers with one 4in gun, all torpedo tubes and all A/S armament removed to clear space for mines and mine rails.

The Second War Emergency Flotilla (ordered 2 October 1939) comprised the eight units of the “P” class: repeats of the “O” class (second group) but with no provision for conversion to minelayers. They displaced around 1680 tons. Armament was 4 x 4in HA (single mounts), 4 x 2pdr pom-pom (quadruple mount), 4 x 20mm Oerlikon (single mounts), 8 x TT (two quadruple mounts), 2 x DC racks and 4 x DCT.

HMS Pathfinder (G10). Her 4in HA guns are in single mounts, two forward and two aft. The quadruple 2pdr pom-pom is just aft of the funnel.

The Third and Fourth War Emergency Flotillas (ordered late March-early April 1940) comprised the sixteen units of the “Q” and “R” classes. To compensate for added topweight (new radars, additional light AA, etc.) these ships used the full-size “K” hull. Armament was 4 x 4.7in (40-degree single mounts), 4 x 2pdr pom-pom (quadruple mount), 4 x 20mm Oerlikon (single mounts), 8 x TT (two quadruple mounts), 2 x DC racks and 3 x DCT. In the “Q” class, the 4.7in gun in “Y” position could be removed to free space for additional DCT or minesweeping gear

The 20mm Oerlikon gun on a Mark II mount.

The Fifth and Sixth War Emergency Flotillas (ordered early January-early March 1941) comprised the sixteen units of the “S” and “T” classes. These ships were armed with 4 x 4.7in guns in improved single mounts allowing 55-degree elevation: just sufficient to engage low-flying aircraft. Most received 2 x 40mm Bofors in a triaxially stabilized twin mount in place of the quadruple 2pdr pom-pom. This mount, based on a Dutch design, automatically compensated for the motion of the ship; it also featured an analog fire control computer and a radar rangefinder. Light AA also included 8 x 20mm Oerlikon (four twin mounts). Torpedo and antisubmarine armament were the same as the “R” class. One unit of the “S” class, HMS Savage (G20), received a main armament of 4 x 4.5in guns: two forward in a twin mount with 80-degree elevation and two aft in single mounts with 55-degree elevation. The latter mount became standard for the “Z” class and subsequent ships. Instead of the twin 40mm Bofors, Savage received extra 20mm Oerlikons. The ships of the “T” class were completed with lattice mainmasts in place of the pole and tripod masts of earlier classes.

HMS Tuscan (R56). Note the lattice mainmast, the 55-degree 4.7in gun mounts, and the twin triaxial 40mm Bofors AA mount amidships.

The Seventh and Eighth War Emergency Flotillas (ordered June-September 1941) comprised the sixteen units of the “U” and “V” classes. They were very similar to the “T” class, albeit with a remodeled bridge.

The Ninth and Tenth War Emergency Flotillas (ordered December 1941-Febuary 1942) comprised the sixteen units of the “W” and “Z” classes. The “W” class ships were more or less identical to their predecessors, but those of the “Z” class had a main armament of 4 x 4.5in guns in 55-degree single mounts. This weapon fired a heavier shell to a longer maximum range than the 4.7in gun. Both classes were completed with augmented light AA: 2 x 40mm Bofors (twin triaxial or biaxial mount), 2 x 40mm Bofors (single mounts), 2 x 2pdr pom-pom (single mounts), and 4 x 20mm Oerlikon (two twin mounts).

40mm Bofors L/60 guns on a Mark IV triaxially stabilized twin mounting.

The Eleventh, Twelfth, Thirteenth and Fourteenth War Emergency Flotillas (ordered February 1942-September 1942) comprised the thirty-two units of the “Ca,” “Ch,” “Co,” and “Cr” classes. The “Ca” class was basically similar to the preceding “Z” class, but the others had one of the quadruple TT mounts deleted to compensate for the added weight of RPC gear for their 4.5in guns. This system slaved the gun mount to its director, automatically applying the correct direction and elevation to the target. Only the eight units of the “Ca” class saw war service; the rest were commissioned at the very end of the war or postwar. Light AA comprised 2 x 40mm Bofors (twin triaxial or biaxial mount), 4 x 2pdr pom-pom (single mounts), and 2 x 20mm Oerlikon (single mounts).

A fifteenth War Emergency flotilla, the “Ce” class, was ordered in late 1942. Two units were laid down before it was decided to cancel the order in favor of the new “Weapons” class, larger destroyers with much better AA armament. Of the two “Ce” ships under construction, one was completed to the revised design and the other was scrapped incomplete.

In 1944-45, many of the earlier War Emergency destroyers received additional light AA, typically 2-4 x 2pdr pom-pom (single mounts) and/or 2-4 x 40mm Bofors (single mounts), with twin power-operated 20mm Oerlikons replacing all or some of their single mounts. Some earlier ships were also refitted with the lattice mainmast first introduced for the “T” class. During the war, two units of the “Q” class were transferred to the RAN, two of the “V” class to the RCN, two of the “N” class to the Royal Netherlands Navy, and one of the “S” class to the Royal Norwegian Navy. Eight War Emergency destroyers were sunk: one by Italian torpedo boats, one by a German destroyer, three by U-boats, one by an aerial torpedo, and two by mines.

After the war, more of the War Emergency destroyers were transferred to foreign navies, e.g. five to the Royal Norwegian Navy and six to the Royal Netherlands Navy. The eight “Ca”-class ships were comprehensively modernized for service with the RN as general-purpose escorts, and some served as such up to the early 1970s. The “Ch,” “Co,” and “Cr” classes were also modernized to some extent, mainly to improve their A/S capabilities, and saw considerable postwar service.

The earlier War Emergency destroyers, with their outdated guns and sensors, were considered obsolete. But twenty-three of them, whose hulls and machinery were still in good condition, were converted to fast antisubmarine frigates. This Type 15 conversion entailed the removal and replacement of all original superstructure, armament, radars and sonar, dramatically changing their appearance. Ten more underwent a more limited (and much less effective) Type 16 conversion. As frigates, these ships served for many years, a few surviving into the early 1970s.

HMS Ulster (F83) after conversion to a Type 15 fast antisubmarine frigate.

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