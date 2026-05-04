HMS Bridgewater (U01) circa 1942, sporting a wartime camouflage scheme.

The World War II at Sea Series

Note on Nomenclature

The following terms and abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft guns), AAMG (antiaircraft machine gun), A/S (antisubmarine), DC (depth charge), DCT (depth charge thrower), HA (high-angle surface/antiaircraft gun), HMS (His Majesty's Ship), MG (machine gun), RAN (Royal Australian Navy), RIN (Royal Indian Navy), RN (Royal Navy). Some British guns were identified by the weight of the shell they fired, e.g. the 2-pounder (40mm) AA gun.

Main battery gun mounts on RN warships were identified by the letters “A” and “B” (forward) and “X” and “Y” aft.

In 1939-45 Royal Navy parlance, the term sloop denoted a small multipurpose warship. The first such vessels in service with the RN were the “Flower” class sloops, built during World War I. Classed as “fleet sweeping sloops,” they were capable of serving as minesweepers, patrol ships and, as the U-boat threat developed, convoy escorts. They displaced around 1,200 tons, were about 250 feet in length and had a maximum speed of sixteen knots. Armament was 2 x 12-pounder (3in) guns, 2 x 4in guns or 2 x 4.7in guns and, if serving as escorts, depth charges. Some were retained in service after the war and two survived long enough to serve in World War II.

HMS Snapdragon, a fleet sweeping sloop of the “Flower” Class. Commissioned in 1916, she served postwar and was not discarded until 1934.

In the mid-1920s, as the war-built sloops were beginning to be discarded, a modest replacement program was authorized. In that time of financial stringency, new sloops were justified on the grounds that they were needed for colonial service and general fleet duties. But such ships would obviously be useful as A/S escorts in wartime, and their design made allowances for this

The first two sloops of the new series were laid down in 1928 and entered service in 1929. Bridgewater and Sandwich were much the same size as the “Flower” class, and they were armed with 2 x 4in guns and 2 x 3pdr saluting guns. The latter were replaced by 8 x 0.5in AAMG (two quadruple mounts) in 1938. As designed, they could be fitted for minesweeping but during World War II they were employed as escorts. They received asdic (sonar), were rearmed with 1 x 4in HA, 4 x 20mm (single mounts) as light AA, DC racks and DCTs, and could carry up to eighty DC.

The two follow-on classes were basically improved versions of the “Bridgewaters.” The four ships of the “Hastings” class entered service in 1931-32. Prewar, one served on fishery protection duties with armament reduced, and two others were disarmed for service as survey ships. During the war all were employed as escorts. Gun armament varied from 1 x 4in HA and 1 x 12pdr (3in) HA plus 8 x 20mm to 2 x 4in HA plus 4 x 20mm. All had DC racks and DCTs; two were also fitted with the Hedgehog A/S mortar. Up to eighty DC could be carried.

HMS Scarborough (U25) of the “Hastings” class in wartime camouflage, with a 4in HA gun in “A” position and a 12pdr (3in) HA gun in “X” position.

The eight ships of the “Shoreham” class entered service between 1931-34. They had a slightly longer hull than their predecessors. All were used as escorts during the war, with gun and depth charge armament similar to the preceding classes. Only one, however, received Hedgehog.

Next came the eight ships of the “Grimsby” class, which entered service between 1935-40. As designed, they were slightly smaller than the “Shorehams” but more heavily gunned, with 2 x 4.7in plus 1 x 3in HA in “B” position. As completed, however, their armament varied. Three ships had 3 x 4in HA (single mounts). One had 3 x 4in HA (one twin and one single mount), and one had 4 x 4in HA (two twin mounts). The other three were rearmed during the war with 4 x 4in HA (two twin mounts) replacing the 4.7in and 3in HA guns. Light AA initially consisted of 8 x 0.5in AAMG (two quadruple mounts); later all eight ships were rearmed with 2 to 6 x 20mm. DC racks and DCTs were fitted and six ships also received Hedgehog, replacing the 3in HA or one 4in HA. They could carry up to 90 DC.

HMS Grimsby (U16), name ship of her class, in her original configuration, with low-angle 4in guns in “A” and “X” positions and a 3in HA gun in “B” position.

In addition to the twenty-two sloops built for the RN, two were built in Britain for the Royal Indian Navy and four in Australia for the Royal Australian Navy. The RIN ships were based on the “Hastings” class, with modifications to suit them for tropical service; the latter were of the “Grimsby” class. The second of the Indian ships had 4.7in guns in place of 4in guns.

The first four prewar sloop classes make an interesting comparison with the Royal Navy’s other two principal escort classes, the “Flower” class corvettes and the “River” class frigates. Their design speed, 16.5 knots, was about the same as the corvettes, but they were larger and more seaworthy. On the other hand, they were smaller and slower than the frigates, though their armament was similar. Only with the three units of the “Bittern” class, which entered service in the late 1930s, was there a marked increase in the size, speed, and armament of sloops. These ships set the pattern for the sloops constructed immediately before and during World War II.

Compared to the preceding “Grimsby” class, the three “Bitterns” were substantially larger (1,190 tons versus 990 tons standard displacement) and faster (18.75 knots versus 16.5 knots). Two of them were armed with 6 x 4in HA in three twin mounts. The third ship, Enchantress, was originally completed to serve as the Admiralty yacht and was armed with 2 x 4.7in (single mounts) In all three ships, the initial light AA armament was 4 x 0.5in AAMG in a quadruple mount.

When war came, Enchantress was refitted as an escort, with 4 x 4.7in (single mounts), 1 x 3in HA and DC racks and DCTs. The AAMG were replaced by 2 x 20mm. The other two received 4 x 20mm replacing the AAMG, DC racks and DCTs. All three could carry up to 90 DC. One of them, Stork, also received Hedgehog. Four similar ships were built for the RIN.

The three ships of the following “Egert” class were larger and slightly faster editions of the “Bitterns,” with a fourth 4in HA twin mount. However, the 4in HA mount in “X” position was removed from the two surviving ships in 1942-43 and replaced by 4 x 2pdr (40mm) pom-pom (quadruple mount). Their original 4 x 0.5in AAMG (quadruple mount) were replaced by 4 x 20mm They had the usual outfit of DC racks and DCTs and could carry up to 120 DC.

HMS Pelican (U86) of the “Egert” class, as completed with 8 x 4in HA guns (four twin mounts) in “A”, “B”, “X”, and “Y” positions.

The “Black Swan” and Modified “Black Swan” classes constituted the final and most numerous group of escort sloops to be built for the RN. Slightly enlarged and faster (19.75 knots versus 19.25 knots) editions of the “Egert,” they were completed between 1942-46: thirty-two ships in total, plus two more built for the RIN.

As designed, the “Black Swans” were armed with 6 x 4in HA (three twin mounts), 4 x 2pdr pom-pom (quadruple mount) and 8 x 0.5in AAMG (two quadruple mounts). Later ships in the series had 8 x 2pdr pom-pom (two quadruple mounts) or 4 x 40mm Bofors (two twin mounts), with a variable number of 20mm Oerlikons (twin and single mounts) replacing the AAMG. In many of the earlier ships, the quadruple pom-poms were replaced by two twin Bofors and in some ships, the light AA armament was further strengthened by 4 x Bofors (single mounts). The “Black Swans” had two DC racks and eight DCT, and could carry 110 DC. If Bofors guns were not fitted an additional 50 DC could be carried in the Bofors magazine, and in that case light AA consisted of 10 x 20mm.

HMS Cygent (U38) of the Modified “Black Swan” class.

All of the RN’s sloops except the Modified “Black Swans” that were completed late in the war or postwar saw extensive service, mostly as convoy escorts. Many served in the RN’s antisubmarine hunter-killer groups, which were given a “roving commission” to track down and destroy U-boats, with the secondary mission of reinforcing convoy escort groups. Five such groups were organized in in 1943, one of which, the 2nd Support Group, was entirely made up of “Black Swan” class sloops under the command of Captain F.J. “Johnnie” Walker, the RN’s premier antisubmarine warfare specialist. With their powerful gun and A/S armament, seaworthiness, endurance and speed, the “Black Swans” were well suited to the tactics that Walker developed. From 1943 to 1945, the 2nd Support Group scored twenty-two confirmed U-boat kills, including six in the course of a single cruise. Toward the end of the war, the group’s makeup became more variable, with “Loch,” “Captain,” and “Colony” class frigates joining the sloops at various times.

Fourteen RN sloops, two RAN sloops, and one RIN sloop were sunk during the war: torpedoed by submarines or aircraft, sunk by surface ships, or bombed.

With the end of the war, most of the RN’s prewar sloops were paid off into reserve, and all had been sold or scrapped by 1950. Many of the “Black Swans,” however, were retained in the postwar fleet. Black Swan herself served on the China Station and in the Korean War before being paid off and scrapped in 1956. Four “Black Swans” were transferred to the West German Bundesmarine in 1959. They were refitted as training ships and served as such for a number of years. The sloops originally built for the RIN lasted even longer in Indian and Pakistani service. The two RIN “Black Swans,” for instance, seerved until 1979-81.

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