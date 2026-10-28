“Flower” class corvette HMS Picotee (K63) as completed, with a quadruple 0.5in AAMG substituting for the standard 2pdr (40mm) pom-pom. Commissioned in September 1940, Picotee was torpedoed and sunk in the Atlantic by U-568 on 12 August 1941. There were no survivors.

The World War II at Sea Series

Note on Nomenclature

The following terms and abbreviations are used in this article: AA (antiaircraft gun), AAMG (antiaircraft machine gun), A/S (antisubmarine), DC (depth charge), DCT (depth charge thrower), DP (dual purpose surface/antiaircraft gun), HA (high-angle surface/antiaircraft gun), HMCS (His Majesty’s Canadian Ship), HMS (His Majesty's Ship), LMG (light machine gun), MOEF (Mid-Ocean Escort Force),RCN (Royal Canadian Navy), RN (Royal Navy), RNR (Royal Naval Reserve), RNVR (Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve), USCG (United States Coast Guard), USN (United States Navy).

Some British guns were identified by the weight of the shell they fired, e.g. the 2-pounder (40mm) AA gun.

Enlisted personnel of the RN and RCN were called ratings, as their rank titles incorporated the rate (specialty) in which they served, e.g. Leading Seaman, Yeoman of Signals.

In early 1939, with war in sight, the Royal Navy recognized the need for a small antisubmarine escort vessel that could be produced cheaply and in large numbers. This was the genesis of the “Flower” class corvettes, so called because in RN service they were all named after flowers. As originally conceived, they were intended as escort and patrol ships for coastal waters, particularly off Britain’s east coast. The old classification of corvette was revived for them, though they bore no resemblance to the corvettes of times past. In total, 294 of these ships were built in Britain and Canada. In RCN service, they were named after towns rather than flowers.

The design selected for the new corvettes was proposed by the Smiths Dock Company, which specialized in the construction of fishing vessels. It was based on the company’s 700-ton whale catcher, Southern Pride, and it met a key RN requirement: the need to get a large number of escorts into service quickly. The simplicity of their design, founded on mercantile rather than more exacting naval standards, made the new corvettes suitable for rapid construction by small shipyards that could not otherwise supply warships.

Compared to destroyers and the latest escort sloops, the corvettes were decidedly rudimentary warships. Displacement (full load) was 940 tons, length was 205 feet, and beam was 33 feet. Instead of steam turbines, they were provided with single-shaft triple expansion reciprocating steam engines, which were much cheaper and easier to operate and maintain. This machinery gave them a maximum speed of 16 knots, which was considered adequate for a convoy escort. Average convoy speed was only 8-10 knots, and a submerged submarine’s maximum speed was around 8 knots.

The standard armament fit included a single 4in gun in “A” position, a 2pdr (40mm) pom-pom AA gun on a “bandstand” aft of the funnel, 4 x .303in LMG (two twin mounts) in the bridge wings, 2 x DC racks aft and 2 x DCT (40 x DC carried). Some of the first corvettes completed had 4 x 0.5in AAMG (quadruple mount) in place of the pom-pom, this due to a shortage of the latter weapon. The principal sensor was an ASDIC (sonar) set in a fixed pod under the bow.

The BL 4in Mk IX gun of a “Flower” class corvette.

The “Flowers” were allotted flag superior K. Though intended to serve as coastal escorts, they had sufficient range (3,500 nautical miles at 12 knots) to escort transatlantic convoys, and for lack of an alternative they became the mainstay of the RN and the RCN’s escort force in the first half of the war. In that role they exhibited various deficiencies. Though weatherly and robust, they rolled badly and shipped water over the decks in heavy seas. Living conditions for the crew, eighty-eight officers and men, were spartan. In bad weather, the wardroom and mess deck were frequently flooded out. There was no refrigerated food storage, so that standard fare during Atlantic crossings consisted of canned corned beef, sausages and bacon; canned stew and beans; powdered eggs and potatoes; hard biscuit, tea, and “char” (hot chocolate)—supplemented for ratings by the RN’s traditional daily tot of rum.

All in all, service in corvettes was uncomfortable and arduous for both officers and ratings. With a few exceptions, these men were naval reservists, wartime commissioned officers and “hostilities only” ratings. An RN corvette’s captain, and sometimes its first lieutenant (executive officer) came from the Royal Naval Reserve (RNR): professional officers of the merchant marine with past naval experience. The other officers were civilians commissioned in the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve (RNVR) after a short training course. Petty officers and leading ratings came from the RN or the RNR; the rest of the crew were civilians enlisted for the duration of the war. Corvettes of the RCN had much the same kind of crew.

Nicholas Monsarrat’s novel, The Cruel Sea (1951) is a fitting memorial to the men who manned the “Flower” class corvettes. The author, who served aboard corvettes and frigates as an RNVR officer, vividly evokes the experience of the Battle of the Atlantic, which he describes as “a long and brutal battle, the worst of any war.” In 1953, the novel was made into a film of the same name starring Jack Hawkins, which is widely regarded as classic of the genre.

An overhead view of HMCS Riviere du Loup (K357), showing the features of the modified “Flower” class: Hedgehog A/S mortar, enlarged and lowered bridge, longer forecastle deck, radar, 20mm Oerlikon AA guns, additional DCT.

To address the shortcomings of the “Flower” class, various modifications were introduced for ships built from 1941 onward. The modified “Flower” class were given a bow with more flair, the forecastle deck was extended to midships, the bridge was lowered and enlarged, and the mast was repositioned behind it. Refrigerated food storage, steam heating, and improved ventilation were provided. All these modifications improved seakeeping and, especially, habitability. An improved ASDIC set in a retractable pod and surface search radar greatly enhanced their ability to detect and attack surfaced and submerged U-boats.

Many of these modifications were applied in whole or part to the original “Flowers,” usually during repairs or scheduled refits. Additionally, there came to be many variations in armament. Some ships had a 12pdr (3in) HA gun in place of or in addition to the 4in gun, while light AA varied from two to six 20mm Oerlikons in addition to or replacing the 2pdr pom-pom and LMGs. A/S armament was strengthened by increasing the number of DC that could be carried and adding two more DCT (for a total of four) plus Hedgehog, a short-range ahead-throwing A/S mortar, mounted on the starboard side of the ship just aft of the 4in gun. By 1943, therefore, there existed nothing in the nature of a standard “Flower” class corvette.

HMCS Nanaimo (K101) in 1942, as refitted. She retains the short forecastle deck, but the bridge has been enlarged and the mast repositioned behind it. Surface search radar in its “lantern” housing is installed forward of the mast.

At the beginning of the war, the French Navy had a similar requirement for small escort and patrol vessels. Accordingly, four “Flower” class corvettes were ordered from Britain. As completed, they were identical to RN “Flowers” except for gun armament, which consisted of 1 x 3.9in and 4 x 13.2mm AAMG. One of them was lost to a mine in early 1940 and the other three were taken over by the RN after the fall of France. Eighteen more were on order from British and French yards by that time, but only four were completed in France by the Germans and commissioned in the Kriegsmarine as patrol vessels. During the war, many “Flowers” were transferred to Allied navies. Eight went to the Free French Naval Forces, four to the Royal Hellenic Navy, and six to the Royal Norwegian Navy. A few also served in the navies of India, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Africa.

When the United States entered the war in December 1941, the USN found itself strapped for sufficient convoy escorts. Large construction programs were underway, but it would be some time before the ships entered service. To fill the gap, a “reverse Lend-Lease” agreement was struck. Ten “Flower” class corvettes were transferred to the USN as the “Temptress” class, being classified as patrol gunboats (PG). Subsequently fifteen ships of the modified “Flower” class, under construction in Canada, were similarly transferred. Seven of them, however, were retransferred to the RN. The other eight were commissioned in the USN as the “Action” class.

Patrol gunboat USS Prudent (PG-96) of the “Action” class

The American “Flowers” were refitted with US weapons and sensors. Those of the “Temptress” class retained the British 4in gun forward but had a 3in/50 DP gun added aft. Light AA consisted of 4 x 20mm Oerlikons (single mounts). A/S weapons remained the same: 2 x DC racks and 4 x DCT. Those of the “Action” class had a second 3in/50 replacing the 4in gun and the Hedgehog A/S mortar. By 1945 the “Temptress” class had also received Hedgehog. Though they were all commissioned in the USN, some of these ships were manned by USCG crews. The American “Flowers” gave good service during the war in the western Atlantic and on the coastal convoy routes from American East Coast ports to the Caribbean and South America: the role originally envisioned for them by the RN.

Up to 1943, the “Flower” class corvettes were the most numerous escorts on the north Atlantic convoy routes. Most of them served in the Mid-Ocean Escort Force (MOEF), which provided protection for Atlantic convoys. MOEF Groups were joint Allied commands. Escort Group A-2, for example, was originally organized with a USN “Gleaves” class destroyer, a USCG “Treasury” class cutter, and six “Flower” class corvettes: five from the RCN and one from the Free French Naval Forces.

Thirty-six “Flowers” were lost during the war, 22 of which were torpedoed by U-boats. In turn, ships of the class were credited with the sinking of 47 U-boats and four Italian submarines. If these numbers seem modest in the context of a battle that raged from the first day of the war to its last, it should be noted that the primary mission of the Allied Atlantic escorts was the protection of convoys. If a U-boat could be sunk, well and good. But to damage a U-boat, compelling it to return to its home port, or to force a U-boat to break off its attack and go deep before firing torpedoes, was sufficient unto the day. The true measure of success was the number of merchant ships in a convoy that made it across the cruel sea.

From 1943 onward, the “Flower” class were supplemented by more modern and capable escorts. The “River” class frigates, which began to enter service in 1942, were larger, faster, and better armed than the corvettes. But since many of the shipyards engaged in the construction of corvettes couldn’t build frigates, a new class of corvettes was also ordered. The “Castle” class was a refined version of the modified “Flower” class, larger, marginally faster, fitted with the latest sensors and armed with the Squid ahead-throwing A/S mortar, which proved most effective in service.

HMS Tintagel Castle (K399), a “Castle” class corvette. Note the lattice mast, the Squid A/S mortar before the bridge, the 40mm Bofors AA guns aft, and the ship’s overall resemblance to the modified “Flower” class corvettes.

Some ships of the “Castle” class were retained in service after the war, but all had been discarded by 1961. As for the “Flower” class, many of them were paid off within a year of the war’s end and scrapped. Over a hundred, however, were sold for conversion to fishing vessels, merchantmen tugboats, etc. A few others were transferred to foreign navies; three, for example, went to the Irish Naval Service, in which they served as patrol vessels until 1968-70.

Today, only one “Flower” class corvette survives: HMCS Sackville (K181). Laid down in the spring of 1940 and commissioned in late 1941, Sackville served as an Atlantic convoy escort until the summer of 1944. Damage to one of her boilers led to Sackville’s withdrawal from escort duties and she became a training ship. Shortly thereafter, she was converted into a cable-laying ship, with her 4in gun replaced by a pair of cranes. Laid up in reserve at the end of the war, Sackville was later transferred to the Department of Marine and Fisheries for service as a research ship, serving as such until 1982.

In 1983, Sackville was donated to the Canadian Naval Corvette Trust (now the Canadian Naval Memorial Trust) and restored to her 1944 appearance. She is now a museum ship and war memorial in Halifax, Nova Scotia: the sole survivor of a valiant breed.

“Flower” class corvette HMCS Sackville (K181), restored to her 1944 appearance and preserved as a museum ship and war memorial in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In 2024 she was ceremonially recommissioned in the RCN.

The author during a visit to HMCS Sackville in October 2026. Behind him is one of the ship’s two stern-mounted DC racks. (Photo by Jackie Gregg)

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