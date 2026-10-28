Un-Woke in Indiana

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RichinPhoenix
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Thanks for this article. One of my great uncles, Jack (my paternal grandfather’s younger brother) joined the Merchant Marine in 1936 when he was 16. He needed his parents’ permission to join. So when World War II began in the Atlantic for the US in December 1941, he became part of the battle when the US was badly prepared as you discuss. I think he lost a lot of friends in the war in the convoy runs in which he served, and he had a hard time even remotely discussing what he went through and what he witnessed. It’s still amazing to me that he survived. He and others like him in the Merchant Marine weren’t considered veterans of World War II until the late 1980s, just before my great uncle died. So he never received veterans’ benefits after World War II.

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