The way it was, West Germany 1985: Two M60A3 main battle tanks of the US Army on the move during a cold weather field training exercise.

The other day, UK prime minister Kier Starmer minister all but implied that the US/Israeli operation to defang the Islamic Republic was much the same kind of thing as V. Putin’s war of aggression. It’s hard to believe that anybody could be that stupid—hard, but not impossible given Starmer’s dismal record so far as PM—but I’ll be charitable and assume that he’s just doing some belly crawling to appease Britian’s large, antisemitic, anti-American, terrorist-supporting Muslim minority. The Labour Party depends on their votes after all: one example among many of the Red-Green Alliance.

Donald Trump, of course, has barraged Starmer and the leaders of other European nations with withering criticism and crude insults over their refusal to back the US and Israel. Their retort is that the war against Iran is outside the writ of the North Atlantic Treaty: America’s NATO allies are under no obligation to join in. And that’s true enough. But it’s in their interest to join in because, as Trump has correctly pointed out, free passage through the Strait of Hormuz is more important to Europe than it is to America.

It seems fair to conclude, then, that Europe is just fine with the continued existence of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Let the ayatollahs oppress and massacre their own people, let them spread terror around the region, let them pursue nuclear weapons and plot the destruction of Israel, as long as Europeans are not inconvenienced!

The Resistance in America is naturally on the side of Starmer & Co., echoing the narrative that what’s happening in the Middle East is not Europe’s war. But it occurs to me that there’s a good deal of hypocrisy in play here. For if Europe and the Resistance have a valid argument regarding the Iran War, Trump & Co. have an equally valid argument regarding the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Now, as a matter of policy, I believe that it would have been in the best interest of the United States to support Ukraine, providing it with the resources it needs to defeat Russian aggression. I’ve said so many times, right here on Substack. In view of the demonstrated incompetence of V. Putin’s armed forces, this would never have required direct US military action. Helping Ukraine give Russia a bloody nose would have been good for America, Europe, and the world. But the Russo-Ukrainian War is outside the writ of the North Atlantic Treaty. America has no obligation to intervene.

You wouldn’t know that, however, from the behavior of the Resistance. Trump’s reluctance to get involved in the Russo-Ukraine War has been ballyhooed as proof positive that he’s a “Russian asset.” Maybe, but then on the other hand, maybe he just can’t see what’s in it for America. Either way, he’s not committing “treason",” he’s simply declining to do what our European allies and the Resistance want America to do.

Incidentally, the contrast between the Resistance attitude toward Ukraine and Iran is striking. Supporting the former is practically a moral obligation. The latter is characterized as lunatic aggression and genocide, probably designed to distract attention from “Epstein.” The comrades’ complaints on both issues can therefore be dismissed as typical examples of their doublethink and bad faith.

But now we come to the underlying question: Is NATO still the foundation stone of American national security?

Up to the end of the Cold War, my answer was an unambiguous yes. And even afterwards, it seemed to me prudent for America to maintain a military presence in Europe, reduced though it might be. Having studied history, I never placed much stock in the idea, popularized by Francis Fukuyama, that it had come to an end of sorts with the fall of the Soviet Union.

And my skepticism proved warranted, for the Russia that emerged from the chaos of collapse was no liberal democracy. It was a defeated, demoralized, impoverished nation, mourning its lost empire, nurturing bitter resentments. The rise of V. Putin and the creation of a regime in his image was the expression of that national malaise. But malignant though it is, Putinist Russia is no superpower. It’s a ramshackle despotism, resembling nothing so much as late tsarism. Russia’s complete failure to prevail in its war of aggression against Ukraine despite more than four years of fighting is proof enough of that.

And if Russia can’t even conquer Ukraine, how much of a threat does it really pose to the rest of Europe? At an earlier stage of the Russo-Ukrainian War, I argued that a Russian victory would lead to further acts of aggression by V. Putin, against the Baltic States perhaps, or against Poland. But now that seems very unlikely indeed. But if it were to happen, the nations of Europe should certainly be able to defend themselves, even without US military involvement.

The precedent I have in mind is the one established by Charles de Gaulle in 1966. He withdrew France from participation in NATO’s joint military command structure, though not from the North Atlantic Treaty itself. In an early sign of its willingness to side with anybody against the United States, the editorial board of The New York Times blamed America for de Gaulle’s action: “Bonn and London…must make it clear to Washington that continued American predominance cannot save NATO, but only destroy it. The Atlantic alliance can only be restored in one way, through restoring the unity of Europe.”

The NYT was certainly wrong then, but times have changed. NATO’s first secretary-general, Lord Ismay, famously quipped that the alliance’s object was “to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” But perhaps that formula no longer applies, and America should take the Gray Lady’s advice

One advantage of an American withdrawal from NATO’s joint military command would be an end to disputes over burden sharing. With America out of the picture, our European allies would have every incentive to ramp up their military spending and establish a credible deterrent—buttressed by the principle of strategic ambiguity. For America, still a party to the North Atlantic Treaty, would be there in the background. Oughtn’t that be enough to make V. Putin and whoever follows him mind their manners?

This change of policy would also free America to concentrate on the Pacific region, where China poses a serious threat to world peace and our national security. Among other advantages, it would enable the US to recast its defense strategy and rebalance its military capabilities in the direction of that threat.

There will surely be many objections to my proposal. NATO has been around for so long that major changes to its structure and the terms of America’s participation therein may seem dangerously revolutionary. But something must be done about the present unsatisfactory state of affairs, and neither soothing bromides nor nagging and complaining will do the trick. The bottom line is that if the NATO allies insist on limiting their liability under the North Atlantic Treaty, they must assume primary responsibility for European defense. America should give them a reason to do just that.

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