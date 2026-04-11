Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
23m

Europeans love to criticize the US.

Lot harder to be in charge.

I look at the European handling of the Balkans until the US took the lead - pathetic.

(Europeans think that their military can replace the American military. I remember the Dutch battalion at Srebrenica - their collapse meant that thousands of people under their protection were killed. Would Europeans really want to rely on a European military with two weeks of ammunition in the arsenals?)

But the real issue is that the Russian/European border is a backwater today.

The matters of consequence will be decided in Asia and the Middle East.

Europe is no longer the decisive front.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3m

The US under Clinton promised to come to Ukraine's aid if they were ever attacked by Russia, if they gave up their nukes. So yeah, we were obligated to do something for them. But the hypocrisy of the EU is astounding. They say we have to do something about Russia as they continue to buy Russian gas and oil. So please the decrepit dotards of the EU are simply entitled dilettantes who want the US to continue to fund their lifestyles. America basically paid for their defense since WW2 so they can all have national healthcare and retire at 55. Well too bad, time to pay your own way, the kids call it adulting.

And as far as Iran, the actions by the Uk, Spain, and France show how useless they are. Israel just kicked Spain out of a regional commercial group, and told France to go eff off, they wanted to have a hand in the mediation between Lebanon and Israel. And Starmer, he has so destroyed the UK I dont even know if there is any coming back unless that entire country changes course both economically and culturally. (honestly I do think there is something psycologically wrong with that man, meanwhile Lammy has to be one of the stupidest people I have ever come across in international politics, and the rest of that government is simply pathetic.)

Now as far as NATO itself, a revamp would be good. This is not 1945, 1965, or even 2015. The reality of the world situation needs to be taken into account and we need to prioritize what is important to our defense If it behooves us to stay in some reorganized NATO then so be it. The Pacific theater is what is heating up, and now with China reportedly sending new antiaircraft tech to Iran over these next 2 weeks of bullcrap, we need to really pay attention to them.

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