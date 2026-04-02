Florida 2000: There’s gotta be a vote for Al in here somewhere...”

In the course of an acrimonious back and forth with a Resistance comrade on Substack Notes (subject: Trump’s divisiveness) I got this comeback:

[O]ne would think that a normal person would be more concerned about a losing candidate trying to threaten an attorney general into “finding” more votes. Nut [sic] no, that doesn’t seem to mean a thing to you. It tells me you don’t really care about election integrity at all, you’re just making that up as an excuse to suppress voters you don’t like.

This is one of the Resistance’s trump cards, designed to shut up anybody who thinks that the Ogre in the Oval Office is not, in fact, the focus of evil in the modern world. But it didn’t work on me. Instead, I had a brain wave. So let us board the Wayback Machine and return to those thrilling days of yesteryear: specifically, November 7 to December 13, 2000, and the disputed presidential election results in Florida.

It will be recalled that on Election Night 2000, the initial vote count gave Florida’s twenty-five electoral votes, and hence the presidency, to George W. Bush. His margin of victory was a mere 1,784 votes. Under the Florida Election Code, this tiny margin triggered an automatic statewide recount, which left Bush with a 900-vote victory. The Florida Election Code also provided for additional recounts, mandating that they had to be completed within seven days of Election Day. The Gore campaign therefore demanded a hand recount, albeit in just four counties. You will not be surprised to learn that at the time, those four counties—Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Volusia—were heavily Democratic.

It was obvious from the first that the Gore campaign was not interested in getting an accurate statewide recount. Rather, it was prospecting for additional Gore votes in counties where they were likely to be found. But Florida’s recount provisions had been drawn up with local elections in mind, and they proved unworkable in the context of a statewide race. It soon became clear that manual recounts in at least two of the four Gore-friendly counties could not be completed by the deadline. So the Gore campaign went to court in an effort to get the deadline extended.

In other areas of the state, the Gore campaign’s focus was on the disqualification of ballots, a prime example being military absentee ballots, which were thought likely to favor Bush. To that end, teams of lawyers were deployed around the state; they were seen high-fiving one another after getting an absentee ballot disqualified.

At this point let us recall what my Resistance interlocuter had to say: “[Y]ou don’t really care about election integrity at all, you’re just making that up as an excuse to suppress voters you don’t like.” Would that not be a fair judgement of the Gore campaign’s attitude in 2000?

Gore’s refusal to accept the outcome in Florida may well be characterized as vote suppression, in that it took the power of decision away from voters, handing it to lawyers and the courts. At that time, the Florida Supreme Court was solidly liberal, and for the most part it proved accommodating of the Gore campaign’s desires. Yes, in 2024 Trump asked the attorney general of Georgia to find some votes for him. Is that not what Gore asked the courts in Florida to do for him? The comrades may protest: That’s different! Well, a difference that makes no difference is no difference.

But this is not the place to cover all the twists and turns that occurred before the United States Supreme Court brought an increasing farcical legal cabaret to an end. Suffice it to be noted that at no point between Election Day and December 12, when the Supreme Court handed down its ruling, did Al Gore move into the lead. The truth is that such a small margin of victory in an election in which well over five million ballots were cast amounted to a statistical tie. After the mandatory recount still showed Bush in the lead, that should have been the end of the story. But Al Gore had other ideas. Count, recount, and recount again unlit the desired result is achieved: That was the Gore campaign’s strategy.

Gore’s behavior in 2000 stands in sharp contrast to that of Richard M. Nixon after his loss to John F. Kennedy in 1960. That year, there were widespread allegations of vote fraud in a number of states, especially Texas and Illinois. Nixon’s campaign staff and many prominent Republicans urged him to contest the outcome of the election, but he said no. In his 1962 book, Six Crises, Nixon wrote:

I could think of no worse example for nations abroad, who for the first time were trying to put free electoral procedures into effect, than that of the United States wrangling over the results of our presidential election, and even suggesting that the presidency itself could be stolen by thievery at the ballot box. It is difficult enough to get defeated candidates in some of the newly independent countries to abide by the verdict of the electorate. If we could not continue to set a good example in this respect in the United States, I could see that there would be open-season for shooting at the validity of free elections throughout the world.

I think it’s fair to say that neither Al Gore nor Donald Trump exhibited this much public spiritedness. Indeed, claims that this or that president “stole the election” or is “illegitimate” have become the common parlance of American politics. So, comrades, please—spare us your sanctimonious drivel concerning election integrity. The only thing you care about is winning. By any means necessary.

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