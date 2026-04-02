Un-Woke in Indiana

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Liba's avatar
Liba
4d

Fascinating quote from Nixon. I grew up in a Democratic house, so Nixon was just pure evil. Interesting to hear that he had such integrity.

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
4d

You are absolutely right to remind myself and your readers of the hypocrisy.

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