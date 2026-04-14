Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
11h

Germans are very strong supporters of "From the river to the sea", believing that Jews unjustly expelled Palestinians from their homes.

Many Germans believe that Israel ought to vacate the "occupied territories".

My standard response is to agree enthusiastically with the concept of justice and suggest that we focus our energies a little closer to home.

I suggest that we work to make Konigsberg (Kaliningrad) German again.

But, but ..

Germans say that is different.

80, years have passed, the Russians own it now, it was lost in war...

And unspoken. "You sound like a Nazi."

Germans are much happier when I drop the subject and we can return to discussing Palestinian "rights".

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
11h

If the Arabs are indigenous to the Levant, what ever happened to Abram (Abraham) and his sons who are the foundations of Judaism and Christianity and Islam? How about their residence on the Levant since approximately 2000BC? How about the Arab conquest didn't take place until approximately 634 AD, 2600 years after the Jews first inhabited it? Sounds like the Arabs and Muslims are the invaders and the Jews are as close to "indigenous" to the Levant as you can get. Prove me wrong.

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