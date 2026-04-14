Borders, borders everywhere: America as the comrades would like to see it.

Several times I’ve remarked upon the gross hypocrisy of the comrades of the postmodern Left, who from one side of their mouths denounce the very concept of borders while from the other side declare that the Palestinian Arabs are “indigenous people” with exclusive rights to the land between the river and the sea. No infidels need apply for admittance to the future Palestinian state!

This observation is, I believe, true as far as it goes. But recently Elana Gomel, a collection of whose typos would have more intellectual interest than the total output of Substack’s “anti-Zionist” brigade, added depth to it. She noted that Palestinian nationalism is, in fact, a variant of the blood-and-soil nationalism that is a key characteristic of all fascist and many authoritarian regimes.

Blood-and-soil nationalism, is of course, nothing but a fantasy, since with the possible exception of the Aboriginal people of Australia, no group of human beings is indigenous to the land it inhabits. In the prehistorical and historical sense, we all came from elsewhere. It makes more sense to say that H. sapiens are indigenous to planet Earth and leave it at that.

The comrades, however, make out that the Arabs are indigenous to Palestine. They claim that the ancient Canaanites were proto-Arabs, though the language they spoke was closely akin to Hebrew and they had no real connection to Arabia. On the other hand, we do know that the modern Arab populations of the Middle East owe their tenure to the Arab conquest of the Levant and North Africa, which commenced with the conquest of Byzantine Syria (634-638 AD). The Byzantine Diocese of the East, as it was called, included the lands comprising modern Palestine (Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip). The “anti-Zionist” Western Left, however, dismisses the significance of this epoch-making historical event with the specious argument that the Arabs were already there.

Thinking over Ms. Gomel’s insightful observation, it occurred to me that even leaving “Palestine” aside, blood-and-soil nationalism fits in nicely with the ideology of the postmodern Left. That ideology, which is based on a hierarchy of victims and oppressors, is one of exclusion. The oppressed are to be granted their safe spaces, physical, social, and psychological, from which the oppressors are barred—all too often by intimidation and threats of violence. And the oppressors are, of course, denied safe spaces of their own. The comrades would stridently denounce an all-white college dormitory or graduation ceremony as a racist abomination. But universities are glad to provide such accommodations for supposedly victimized BIPOC groups. How could that possibly be racist?

The postmodern Left’s principle of exclusion extends even to speech. If you’re a person of color, trans, female, or an illegal immigrant, you can denounce the racist, misogynist, homo- and transphobic white male oppressor class in the crudest, most insulting terms. No denunciation is too vile. But should the oppressor answer back, say by opining that contemporary feminism is a conspiracy of crack-brained malignant harpies—call the Thought Police!

In short, while it preaches the wonders and marvels of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and reviles the United States for having a border, the postmodern Left is busily erecting borders all over the place. And if the comrades had their way, American society would resemble nothing so much as a map of the Holy Roman Empire.

The Left’s de facto endorsement of exclusionary blood-and-soil Palestinian nationalism is, therefore, much more than a manifestation of its antisemitism. No, it’s just one, albeit the most evil, facet of its worldview, an extended exercise in doublethink by which diversity = segregation, equity = discrimination, and inclusion = exclusion.

That people calling themselves enlightened, progressive, defenders of “our democracy,” devotees of “the Science,” etc. have succumbed to this ideological virus demonstrates the danger of a firm belief in one’s intellectual and moral superiority: You never pause to question the toxic orthodoxies, colonial oppressors, that have infiltrated your brain.

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