No doubt this Iranian woman was sentenced by a “religious court.”

In what I suppose he believed to be a triumphant demonstration of his superior intellect, one of the comrades undertook to tutor me on Islam’s superiority to Christianity:

Women serve as religious judges—Qadis—on Sharia courts. Most Christian Churches won’t allow women to even be a pastor, a position with far less power and authority. Misogyny. Christians are leading the homophobic gay-hating movement here in the US. Most White evangelical Christians in the US have rejected liberal values and have thrown in their lot with the Fascist Donald Trump. And modern European history is mostly about Christians massacring Christians in war after war after war, with millions of deaths. And I haven’t even mentioned the death toll from their colonial wars. So STFU with the WTF.

It takes a postmodern progressive to barf out waste matter like that. If he’d stopped to think, this character might possibly have realized that his indictment of Christianity could just as well be applied, and with far greater credibility, to Islam. Misogyny? Homophobia? Illiberalism? Fascism? Colonial wars? The past and present of Islam embody every one of those vices, which are not at all mitigated by female religious judges being permitted to participate in the administration of their own oppression.

The perceptive reader will have noticed that Comrade Clueless is comparing Christianity’s past to Islam’s present. Say what you will about “White evangelical Christians,” but when was the last time they threw a homosexual off the roof of a high-rise or slaughtered a Jewish infant? How long, indeed, has it been since Christianity played an active political role in Western countries? Yes, there was a time when such a thing as political Christianity existed. Centuries ago, it was accepted that the Pope in Rome wielded temporal power, not only in his Italian Papal States but throughout Europe. But the Protestant Reformation and the Wars of Religion put an end to all that, a change of status formalized for America by the First Amendment to the Constitution, which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

But political Islam is a living—and malign—force in the modern world.

As demonstrated by The Handmaid’s Tale, one of the dumbest novels ever written, the idea of a fundamentalist Christian dictatorship in a Western nation can scarcely be made plausible. It takes a Canadian to imagine otherwise. But an Islamic dictatorship is not just plausible. Such regimes actually exist, e.g. the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And even in Muslim countries with nominally secular governments, political Islam wields considerable power. In the Islamic world, even where “separation of church and state” is not rejected in principle it tends to be disregarded in practice.

If progressives were really concerned about the rights of women, they’d have a lot to say—much of it highly critical—about the status of women in Muslim countries. But when Joe Biden bugged out of Afghanistan and the Taliban returned to power, the comrades had nothing to say about the re-enslavement of women and girls in that unfortunate country. Indeed, they turn a blind eye to all such matters involving Islam and women: grooming gangs in the UK, honor killings in America, public executions in Iran. Merely to mention such horrors is enough to get you branded as an Islamophobic racist. But Christianity? As the screed quoted above shows, you can slander and revile that religion in the most savage terms. It’s one of the ways in which postmodern progressives demonstrate their virtue and enlightenment.

I doubt, however, that Comrade Clueless plans on converting to Islam.

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