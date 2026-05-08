Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
5h

I really hope that some of our lefties have a chance to experience Islam - good and hard.

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
2h

TMG, you make too much sense. Red/Green alliance types ignore a well made case. Slim Pickens in the final scene of Dr. Strange Love is what comes to mind.

https://youtu.be/snTaSJk0n_Y

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