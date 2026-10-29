Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
10h

When Obama was elected, I thought that we would finally eliminate racism as a destructive force in the country.

I was naive.

Politicians, led by Obama, did not try to build bridges.

Instead they stoked the fires of racism.

Today the racial divide is greater than it was when Obama was elected.

Blacks today are economically better off, but we are no closer to being a united country.

Obama could used his presidency to bridge the divide. Instead he took the low road.

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2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
10h

Slotkin may be Jewish but she has always been a self loathing Jew. And Obama has always been an elitist prick. Eliana generally is right.

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