Hey, I just call them as I see them…

On a recent edition of the Commentary Magazine podcast, Eliana Johnson, Editor-in-Chief of the Washington Free Beacon, let slip her true feelings about Barack H. Obama: She simply loathes him. “He’s an elitist prick,” Ms. Johnson remarked.

Well, yes. And we knew it all along, didn’t we? This was the guy, remember, who in 2008 while campaigning for president in Philadelphia, requested Swiss cheese on the Philly cheesesteak that all candidates for political office are required to consume when visiting the City of Brotherly Love. You can hardly be more elitist than that!

BHO typically addresses America and the world in the sonorous voice of a philosopher-king. His usually banal and sometimes stupid observations are delivered in tones of spurious profundity. In this the former president is typical of his breed: a faux intellectual, a denizen of the seminar room. Recall his casual dismissal of the mass of the American people: backward, deluded yahoos, clinging to their guns and Bibles. Recall his tut-tutting over V. Putin’s seizure of the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014: Such things simply aren’t done in these modern, enlightened times. Recall his recent commentary on “Palestine” during a visit to Ireland: how terrible it was of the Jews to have stolen all that land from the poor, put-upon Arabs!

That was the tone he struck in Michigan recently, while campaigning on behalf of the Democratic Party’s antisemitic, terrorist-adjacent senatorial candidate, Abdul El-Sayed.

It so happens that one of the Wolverine State’s incumbent senators is Elissa Slotkin. She was elected in 2024, retailed to voters as a Democratic Party national security diva—in her case, a former CIA analyst and Defense Department official. And as usual with such fearsome women warriors, she turned out to be a candy ass and a moral coward. Slotkin happens to be Jewish. But she simply can’t bring herself to criticize the vile El-Sayed, nor any of the antisemitic creeps who infest her party. On the other hand, she’s positively scathing in her criticisms of Israel and its prime minister, Bibi Netenyahu, though chary of going all in with charges of Gaza genocide. Watching Slotkin strain to ingratiate herself with her party’s Jew-bashing base without too obviously selling her soul to Satan is a pathetic spectacle.

But in her plight Barack Obama discerned a silver lining. Just think! With the election of Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan would be sending a real power couple to the Senate. The progressive Muslim and the liberal Jew would join forces to help America get back on the path to the Radiant Future of Medicare for All, fifty-seven genders, and the two-state solution.

The former president gave no details as to how this partnership would work. No surprise there, because it’s a pure fantasy. Abdul El-Sayed is an antisemite who can’t move his mouth to pronounce an unequivocal denunciation of Islamofascist terrorism. As an “anti-Zionist,” he supports genocidal river-to-sea Palestinian nationalism: the destruction of Israel and the extirpation of its Jewish population. And he has no use for the likes of Elissa Slotkin. She’s a Jew; he wouldn’t mind seeing her dead.

As for Slotkin, though she’s too cowardly to stand up to the likes of El-Sayed, she knows exactly what he is. And she’s certainly not so stupid as to think that she could ever work in partnership with him. Listening to Obama bloviate about her role in the power couple of his imagination, she must have ground her teeth. Because really, it was a gross insult, suggesting that Slotkin would be willing to betray her heritage and her people in return for the good opinion of some of the very worst people in America. Thanks a lot, Barry!

Well, that’s Barack H. Obama for you. It cannot of course be denied that he was one of the most consequential presidents in American history—but not in a good way. Most of the ills that bedevil this country today are directly traceable to his tenure in office. The presidencies of Trump and Biden, both disastrous in their various ways, are directedly attributable to Obama. It may even be that in his hubris the Greatest President Who Absolutely Ever Was intended it so. He wouldn’t be the first monarch to whisper After me the deluge with a smile of satisfaction. The incompetence and folly of one’s political heirs is, after all, a patent of historical respectability.

And isn’t that the attitude that an entitled prick would surely adopt?

Thanks very much for reading Un-Woke in Indiana! This post is public; feel free to share it. Share

Share Un-Woke in Indiana