It’s not every day—in fact, as far as I know there’s never been such a day—that the story of the century breaks by way of Substack Notes. But it happened today, right before my eyes—or it would have if I believed a word of it, which I don’t.

Here’s what happened. In response to my Substack Note pouring scorn on the Democrats’ plan to impeach President Trump on day one of the next Congress, I got this comeback:

Maybe you’re facing opposition because the President you’ve backed is a pedophile, a rapist and a criminal.

I get so tired of these people. My reply:

Or maybe you’re just an asshat…

That touched a nerve and he shot back:

Truly a thrilling repartee. I can tell I’m talking to a mental giant here.

Are you opposed to impeaching a man who is alleged to have raped young girls and trafficked them to Epstein with his wives?

If so, how can anyone possibly take you seriously?

Ho-hum. My answer:

Yes, I am.

So he asked me why and I responded:

Because there’s not a speck of evidence that any such thing every happened.

And then came the Scoop of Scoops—accompanied by the graphic at the head of this article.

You have got to be kidding me. Go talk to some actual Epstein survivors. I have talked to two personally and I assure you both would testify that both Trump and Clinton are guilty as sin.

He assures me. And as a bonus, he throws in Horndog Willie. And apparently, I’m expected to take some cockamamie, cobbled-together TRUMP RAPING CHILDREN! graphic as proof positive that the tale is true.

Now, I’m not going to identify this particular Resistance comrade. There would be no point: People like that are utterly shameless, if not mentally deranged. And his identity doesn’t really matter. After all, in the context of the above exchange he’s a mere stand-in, the Resistance Everyman, channeling the nether regions of its collective reptile brain.

Could the tale be true? Anything’s possible. I suppose. But as I learned from watching the confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, the comrades are none too reliable when it comes to accusations of this kind, which do seem to bubble up at the most convenient times for Team PoMo Bolshevik. And in this case, I have to ask: If these women, as they must be by now, are so ready willing, and eager to dish on Donald—what are they waiting for? Why don’t they go ahead and do it? Why haven’t they done it long ago?

And that’s not all. When one pauses to reflect how very deeply most of the media loathes Trump, it’s truly remarkable that some intrepid investigative reporter never tracked them down and got them to tell their story. The excuse likely to be proffered is that they were afraid to tell what they know. Yeah, right, but they have, supposedly, spilled their guts to some no-name Substack troll who is, as I discovered when I checked him out, a crack-brained conspiracy theorist for whom Jews, Zionists, and Israel represent the focus of evil in the modern world. For example:

The links between Trump and dead Jewish-American mafia head Meyer Lansky remain one of the biggest subjects in need of investigtaion.

Is Trump essentially a head of the international mafia that Lansky also belonged to?

Were the Rоckefellers and Rоthschilds also heads of this mafia?

Was Epstein running kompromat rings on their behalf?

Okaaaay…

What the hell can you say about a loony bird like Comrade Trump Raping Children? I ponder. I interrogate my imagination. I rummage through my memory. And I come up with that classic observation of the immortal Three Stooges: Nyuk. nyuk, nyuk! What a maroon!

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