Un-Woke in Indiana

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April's avatar
April
31m

These people are idiots if they are people at all.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
36m

Probably an Iranian- Chinese-Russian bot or from a troll farm. The sad thing is that people like the shooter last night is so unbalanced they believe this. Apparently this was part of the shooters manifesto.

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