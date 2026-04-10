Un-Woke in Indiana

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WigWag
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“The delusional defeatism of the Hate-Trump Resistance—variously Democrats, progressives and their media lapdogs—is a nauseating but not surprising spectacle. It has a history, after all, dating from the Vietnam War.” (Thomas M. Gregg)

All true, but the fecklessness of the Democrats, progressives and media is fully matched by the fecklessness of our so-called European allies. Starmer and Macron in particular have covered themselves in shame but they’re not the only ones.

Israel has demonstrated what a competent and useful ally looks like. The UK and France have demonstrated what incompetent, inconsequential and otherwise useless allies look like.

There’s no question that Iran’s hegemonic aspirations have been set back. Once the war is in the rear view mirror we will have to see how the Iranian people react and whether they take to the streets to demand regime change. I am skeptical about that prospect.

Which is why I think more needs to be done by Israel and the United States to destroy Iran’s economic infrastructure. Now that the country is in ruins, absent regime change we need to make sure that Iran’s military capabilities can’t be resurrected any time soon. The best way to do that is to insure that Iran is financially crippled. That should be Trump’s and Netanyahu’s next aim.

As for the EU and the UK, I surely hope that the time for a reckoning is coming.

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3 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
5h

The idea that you want the west and your country to lose a war against a genocidal regime because you dont like the person in charge is a mental illness. These people are ridiculous. I love the No Kings crew that are on the side of a regime that slaughter over 40,000 peaceful protestors.

I also do not like this ceasefire negotiation at all. First of all JD has no background in any kind of negotiations, but was always agains the Iran war. Witkoff is an abject moron, and Kushner is only interested in his financial gain, so the quicker this war is over the better for him. I wouldn't even say that it is good that they are beholden to the gulf states for the money they want to make, because th gulf states have proven how cravenly cowardly they truly are.

I'm so disgusted I cant even tell you.

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