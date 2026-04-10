To the comrades of the Resistance, this looks like defeat.

No sooner had the US/Israeli-Iran ceasefire been announced than the usual suspects rushed to declare that the former had been humiliatingly defeated, while the latter was triumphantly victorious. I could call this absurd and move on, but it does invite a few additional comments.

Now of course this celebration of the Ogre Trump’s supposed comeuppance is little more than the rationalization of a wish, but that in itself doesn’t necessarily mean that the comrades are wrong. But their defeatism is hard to square with the facts. Even if nothing else is achieved by Operation Epic Fury, even if not one more bomb is dropped, the Islamic Republic of Iran has sustained a crushing defeat, such that its status as a regional power to be reckoned with has, quite literally, been blown to bits.

The Islamic Republic’s regional imperialism was based first and foremost on the various proxy groups that it nurtured and sustained. There was the Assad regime in Syria. There was Hezbollah in Lebanon. There was Hamas in the Gaza Strip. There were the Houthis in Yemen. Of these, the Assad regime is no more, Hezbollah and Hamas have been decimated, and the Houthis are isolated. The last three are now cut off from Iranian support. Hezbollah and Hamas are likely soon to enter history alongside Assadist Syria; the Houthis have now been demoted from threat to nuisance.

As for the Islamic Republic itself, the military props of its former power are essentially gone. Its air force has been wiped out, most of its navy rests at the bottom of the sea, its air defenses, which anyway proved useless, have been stripped away, its nuclear weapons program has been destroyed. All it has are the remains of its ballistic missile and drone force which, like its air defense systems, proved more or less useless when the test came.

The comrades and their numerous media enablers wave all this away with the claim that the Islamic Republic can rebuild its armed forces in short order. Russia and China will help! As for that, when the crunch came how much help was all the aid provided to Iran by its good friends Russia and China? The supposedly formidable air defense systems they supplied to Iran, which were supposed to deter a major air campaign, did not, shall we say, live up to their billing. The US Air Force and US Navy flew probably 18,000 sorties during Epic Fury, for the loss of one F-15E Strike Eagle and one A-10 Warthog. The crew of the former and the pilot of the latter all survived.

Beyond that, the idea that Iran can rebuild its military power in a year or two is fanciful. For example, the Islamic Republic’s Moudge-class frigate, IRIS Dena, which was torpedoed and sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka by the attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN-766), was laid down in 2012 but was not commissioned until 2021. It takes a good long time to build a major warship. Combat aircraft could be supplied more quickly but considering how easily Iran’s former air force was wiped out, that would be a futile exercise. No, Iran is done as a regional power for a decade at least, even if one disregards the possibility of further action by the US, Israel or both.

President Trump was probably wrong to engineer a ceasefire at this particular moment. His invincible faith in his own deal-making magic seems to have blinded him to the fact that the Iranian regime has no real interest in any deal with the Great Satan. Whatever deal it signs, it will violate—if not in the short term, then down the road. Indeed, Iran is already in violation of the terms of the ceasefire, still denying free passage for merchant shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Islamic Republic has been disarmed and defeated.

The comrades are also crowing that regime change has not occurred. And admittedly, the Trump Administration’s claim that it has occurred is ridiculous. But whatever the makeup and character of the current ruling group, it’s probably living on borrowed time. The full effects of the defeat which the Islamic Republic has sustained will take time to manifest themselves—certainly with an assist from Israel, which has made no secret of the fact that its principal war aim is the downfall of the Islamofascist Iranian regime that has repeatedly threated the Jewish state with nuclear annihilation.

The delusional defeatism of the Hate-Trump Resistance—variously Democrats, progressives and their media lapdogs—is a nauseating but not surprising spectacle. It has a history, after all, dating from the Vietnam War. The storied antiwar movement of that time waved Viet Cong flags, reviled American soldiers as war criminals, and cheered America’s defeat. It’s just the same today. These people not only hate Trump but America, which stubbornly refuses to conform to their ideological fantasies. That their hatred has driven them into a de facto alliance with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a revealing and worrisome manifestation of the Red-Green Alliance.

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