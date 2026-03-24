Sorry General, but let me stop you right there…

Just now, strange new respect is available to anybody who’s willing to second the Left/media narrative on the US/Israeli war with Iran. One such striver is General Stanley A. McChrystal, United States Army (Retired). He was perhaps the best senior military leader of his generation, but in areas of life outside the military his judgement left something to be desired. McChrystal was sacked in 2011 after a story appeared in Rolling Stone concerning some less-than-complimentary comments made by the General and his staff about President Barack Obama and various other Obama Administration officials. At that time, McChrystal was commanding US and allied forces in Afghanistan.

And now he’s back in the news with a litany of criticisms of the Trump Administration—which, supposedly, has fallen for the “myth of surgical warfare.” The General delivered himself of that opinion during an NYT podcast interview with former conservative and current never-Trumper David French.

But alas, the word myth was ill chosen, given that McChrystal buttressed his critique with an undoubted myth: the tale of the nefarious CIA-engineered coup that deposed a democratically elected leader and destroyed Iran’s democracy in 1953. But let the General speak for himself:

We have a tendency in America to view things in very short periods — our year in Iraq, or in my case, five years in Iraq. We tend to come in and say we are going to fight the war to end all wars, at least in our minds. But for Iranians about my age—I’m 71 now—for an Iranian, it really starts in 1953, when the U.S. and British intelligence services overthrew the constitutionally elected prime minister and put back into power the Peacock Regime of the Shah. They oppressed the people tremendously, particularly through Savak, the secret police. So, when the Iranian revolution erupts in 1978, we may have been surprised, but the Iranian people were not surprised. When they suddenly say “death to America,” most Americans are saying, “What’s your problem? Why are you angry at us?”

This, to be rudely frank, is USDA-inspected, Grade A baloney. And as a Sergeant First Class, United States Army (Retired), I take great satisfaction in pointing that out. The term prima donna might have been invented for those guys and gals with stars on their shoulders and scrambled eggs on the visors of their headgear. How sweet it is, therefore, for a military proletarian like me to fact-check a flag officer, even if he never finds out that I did it.

For as it happens, I’ve already addressed the myth of the nefarious CIA-inspired Iranian coup. Here’s the real story. And thank you for your attention to this matter!

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