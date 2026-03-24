Un-Woke in Indiana

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
7d

To be fair, "The Shah was such a horrible tyrant that Iranians flocked to the mullahs to liberate them" is a stupid enough hot take to have worked as shock-jock clickbait, even as recently as the 2010s when McChrystal was still relevant.

He won't be a happy camper when he finds out that literally the entire discourse of the western political left is now THAT stupid—causing the fair market price of his hot takes to crash down to $0.10/dozen.

Sorry bud, you'll have to try other ways of desperately groping for relevance

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The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
7d

Excellent. We have this problem in spades in Israel. Ex generals, warriors all, who succumb to every lefty myth and ideology that gets them into “correct” company.

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