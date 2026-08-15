Professor Jason Arday: The scholar as palimpsest

Prefatory Note: For the purposes of this article, postmodern leftism means everything left of center save for that sadly diminished faction, mainstream liberalism. Liberals, an endangered species, not made stupid by their beliefs. Their problem is simple cowardliness arising from a lack of conviction, and that’s a subject for another article.

Where, indeed, to start? The postmodern Left offers so many breathtakingly horrible examples of comical stupidity: Hasan Piker, Cori Bush, Nazi Tat Maine Oysterman, Brandon Johnson, et al. For the critic, it’s an embarrassment of riches! Just at the moment, however, there’s a clear choice—courtesy of academia, that primal incubator of postmodern leftist stupidity. And no, I don’t mean the Colorado School of Mines or Bugtussle Community College. The culprit in this case is none other than Britain’s University of Cambridge, which describes itself as “one of the world's leading universities, with a rich history of radical thinking dating back to 1209.”

One is tempted to observe that since the thirteenth century, it’s been all downhill.

Like so many postmodern leftist stupidities, this academic face plant originated with a DEI hire. When Jason Arday was named a professor on the faculty of education and fellow at Cambridge in 2023, he was just 37 years old—an amazing achievement. Given the multiple obstacles he claimed to have overcome—racism, autism, physical and mental abuse, brain tumors, etc., etc.—the wonder is that he didn’t replace Elizabeth II on the British throne.

But last week, this BIPOC prodigy resigned from both positions. And now he’s dead at the age of 41, an apparent suicide.

The comrades had a good laugh at the GOP and conservatives over the brief and inglorious career of former Congressman George Santos, who was expelled from the US House of Representatives after being exposed as an egregious fraud. But Santos was a piker compared to former Professor Arday, whose life story in its entirety was a transparently lame fabrication. It would be no exaggeration to say that Jason Arday was a living, breathing palimpsest. Even he, perhaps, could no longer discern the reality concealed by the postmodern scribbles of his curriculum vitae.

You need not take my word for this. In this article, Substack’s Librarian of Celaeno has ably and hilariously summarized the Legend of Arday. Here’s a teaser:

The range of setbacks he has overcome boggles the mind. Despite being illiterate until age 18, Arday not only graduated high school, but got into college, where he finally learned how to read good. This is even more incredible when you consider that the same year he discovered what the alphabet did he was beaten into epilepsy by random teens—he forgave them so thoroughly that any documentation of the incident is now gone from police records—and that some unspecified time before that he was in a car accident that left him in a waking coma for months. He studied so hard in college that he gave himself a brain tumor, which he evidently removed by himself in the mirror, since there is no evidence of a surgeon having done so. It may be that Arday has in fact learned to read several times in his life, but keeps getting that knowledge erased by semiannual episodes of CTE.

The Librarian’s article is titled “Former Cambridge Professor Dr. Jason Arday, Ph.D, Did Nothing Wrong”—a claim I initially greeted with one eyebrow cocked at a skeptical angle. But on second thought, I took his point. Jason Arday did what any job seeker would do: He studied his prospective employers to determine how much bullshit they’d be willing to swallow. On that basis, he crafted his bogus life story and chronicle of achievements. That the final product displayed more red flags than a military parade in Pyongyang on Rocket Man’s birthday mattered not at all. Arday’s assessment of his audience was dead on target.

And that assessment was based on the thesis I’m proposing here: that postmodern leftism makes you stupid.

Though I‘m sure that the University of Cambridge has its share of intellectually challenged people, most of its faculty and administrators must be assumed to be people of average to superior intelligence. Yet where Jason Arday was concerned, they behaved like idiots. Why? Because the ideology of progressivism leftism compelled them to dial down their IQs.

George Orwell got that. Long before anybody ever heard the word postmodern, he described in his capstone work, Nineteen Eighty-Four, the mentality necessary to accept an ideological worldview at odds with reality. Orwell’s description of doublethink, as he called it, begins with this:

The first and simplest stage in the discipline, which can be taught even to young children, is called, in Newspeak, crimestop. Crimestop means the faculty of stopping short, as though by instinct, at the threshold of any dangerous thought. It includes the power of not grasping analogies, of failing to perceive logical errors, of misunderstanding the simplest arguments if they are inimical to Ingsoc, and of being bored or repelled by any train of thought which is capable of leading in a heretical direction. Crimestop, in short, means protective stupidity.

It was just this embrace of protective stupidity by the UK’s academic establishment that facilitated Jason Arday’s grift. He knew that he was dealing with people for whom his skin color and claim to victim status trumped all other considerations. Confronted with evidence casting doubt on his claims and qualifications, they would simply hit the brakes. Thus the doctoral committee at Liverpool University did not perceive the obvious plagiarism and general shoddiness—elementary grammatical errors, misspellings, typos—that littered Arday’s Ph.D. dissertation. Thus the hiring committee at Cambridge did not perceive the falsity of his claims to have been a visiting professor at the University of Glasgow and Ohio State University. And of course, the fantastical details of his personal life, e.g. that he ran nine marathons with a broken foot for the sake of charity, were not perceived.

Arday’s “black peers” in the field of academic sociology are said to have harbored doubts about the veracity of his claimed accomplishments. But of course, those doubts were expressed sotto voce, if at all, lest Team BIPOC take a hit: “They did not voice them publicly because we all know that whatever the truth or the outcome, he would be unlikely to be treated fairly and we would all be damaged in the process.” That’s how Afua Hirsch, a Team BIPOC writer, broadcaster and former barrister, put it in an opinion piece for the UK Guardian, seemingly unaware that she was indicting herself and those black academics who chose the option of protective stupidity. And they’ve indeed been damaged—not by the truth but by their complicity in Arday’s grift. Silence implies consent.

To summarize, Jason Arday played his audience perfectly. He overlooked one thing only: the possibility that someone outside the bubble of protective stupidity enveloping his grift might blow the whistle. That turned out to be one Nathan Cofnas, who’d outraged respectable opinion by asserting that racial disparities in intelligence testing are data supported and empirically demonstrable. For this heinous thought crime, Cofnas was roundly denounced and driven off the Cambridge faculty. But the rise and celebrity of Jason Arday gave him a golden opportunity to savor a grand revenge, which he seized with both hands.

The usual suspects reacted to Cofnas’ revelations with the alacrity of flies descending on roadkill. He was accused of racism and all the usual anti-BIPOC atrocities. But the evidence marshalled in his Substack article was too voluminous, too specific, too damning; the fraud was too obvious; the center could not hold. Perforce, Cambridge had to put Professor Arday on an ice floe. Formally, of course, his departure took the form of a letter of resignation dated August 5, in which, characteristically, he took no personal responsibility for the misdeeds that brought him down. But that sense of responsibility may be presumed to have weighed upon him, for nine days later he took his own life. This is a tragedy, if you like, but it’s also a scandal. For of course, the usual leftist suspects are now portraying Jason Arday, champion con man, master of DEI fraud, as a victim of institutional racism.

In support of this ludicrous claim, the protective stupidity so characteristic of the postmodern Left has been well on display since the news of Jason Arday’s death broke. Here on Substack, we got this via “PT Zeleza’s Newsletter”:

Arday was killed by white liberal proponents of performative inclusion who propelled him, shrouding him with the aura of heroic exceptionalism. Cambridge presented him as its youngest Black professor and celebrated his life story as proof of institutional transformation. His appointment was marketed through a narrative of adversity and triumph that emphasized his autism, late speech, poverty, and extraordinary athletic feats.

Anybody reading this could be forgiven for assuming that it was the University of Cambridge that created the fabulous, fictional Jason Arday. But no, it was not a cabal of “white liberal proponents of performative inclusion” who exploited the poor pathetic BIPOC. It was the BIPOC who exploited them. And lest you think that I’m defending the Cambridge establishment, let me add that it deserves every volley of denunciation and mockery that has come its way.

But on the bottom line, Jason Arday was the architect of his own destruction. Nobody forced him to run his grift; nobody forced him to kill himself. He chose his path into eternity as he chose his path in life. And depriving him of personal agency with a lot of blather about “inclusive exclusion” & etc. is pretty despicable. Indeed, it’s the height of hypocrisy for PT Zeleza to charge that Cambridge killed Arday by failing to vet him properly. You can have DEI, or you can have vetting, but you can’t have both. Had Cambridge rejected Arday based on the obvious, indeed glaring, deficiencies of his scholarship, the university would have been roundly condemned as a bastion of postcolonial imperialist exploitation and White supremacist oppression. But Cambridge hired him instead—and is now being charged with his murder. Mr. Cosmic Justice, take a bow.

Jason Arday has thus become the Comrade Ogilvy of postmodern leftism: the entirely fictional patron saint of its cult of protective stupidity. And the very people who most loudly proclaim his death to be a tragedy are treating it as a farce. How stupid is that?

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