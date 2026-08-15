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WigWag's avatar
WigWag
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I guess Cambridge decided it didn’t want to be outdone by that other university also located in Cambridge. Harvard hired Claudine Gay, a plagerist, as its President.

By the way, although she resigned from the Harvard presidency, she still collects a salary of around $1 million per year and she is still on the Harvard faculty.

As Harvard President, when testifying before Congress she was asked by Elise Stefanik whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s rules on bullying and harassment. Gay responded “…it depends on the context.”

Both Cambridge, England and Cambridge, Massachusetts seem to be the locus of a lot of despicable thinking.

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
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For me there are several issues: the first one is that Arday displayed a myriad of mental health issues that were never addressed. Instead the establishment just fed into his fantasies. Second: while Arday was a fabulist in many ways, only he was named and his life destroyed. Suicide in his case was the expected outcome. The psychiatrist Baron-Cohen publicly said that the media scrutiny and overt cruelty was endangering this vulnerable person. And no I don’t think he should have not be held to account. But the pile was cruel and evil. In many cases people gleefully trying to get him to harm himself. Most of it was not news but down right bullying.

Third: it is time to name and shame those who enabled him and they need to be held to derision and lose their positions as well.

This is a tragedy of immense proportions. Not the least for his family but how society handled his rise and celebrated his fall. It is quite the indictment.

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