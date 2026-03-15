I had quite forgotten about this little ditty, published in the very earliest days of “Un-Woke in Indiana.” But rummaging through my archive this evening, I stumbled across it. As best I recall, “All Hail the Woke” was written sometime between 10 PM and 1 AM on a dark and stormy night, with the help of several brandies and soda.

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I come to celebrate the Woke—and no, that's not a joke. Those guys and gals excite my admiration. Untangling the mystery Of all of human history Is a feat that's far above my humble station. Dead White Males today are toast! Their books, the Woke do boast— Full of sexist, racist, homophobic rant— Have been hurled upon the pyre And consumed by righteous fire, So that snowflakes won’t be triggered by such cant. And of this you can be sure, sex has now been rendered pure: All gender heresies are stamped on—hard. Masculinity is bashed— It’s toxic, must be smashed— And against its renaissance the Woke stand guard. Plus you may be sure as well that the horrifying hell Of White Supremacy is now finito. Intersectionality The Woke employ to free Folk of BIPOC from oppression—which is neato! As for Amerikka, it’s done—the Woke demand we shun All wicked, fascist, patriotic notions. What’s to love? There’s no free healthcare! No free college—which is unfair! So unlike those happy lands across the oceans! Fossil fuels will be no more, and the smiling sun will pour Electrical largess upon the proles And with windmills too, I’m sure, We shall have a planet pure— And lots of yummy gruel to fill our bowls. Oh! blue overalls we’ll wear—and what is only fair— Our toilet paper ration will be small. That’s a tiny price to pay For the radiant new day That the Woke are busy planning for us all.