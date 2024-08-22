Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ehud Neor's avatar
Ehud Neor
Aug 22, 2024

A worthy rejoinder.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
Aug 22, 2024

What? No cohering by Bach?

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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