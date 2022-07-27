Early in my long term of military service I was stationed in Turkey, where at that time the US armed forces kept many electronic eyes and ears focused on the USSR. One long weekend a friend and I traveled by bus to the ruins of Ephesus, which from Classical times to the early Byzantie period was one of the most important cities of Asia Minor. Then as now it was a popular tourist destination. The memory of that visit has remained with me, and about ten years ago I memorialized it in verse.

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