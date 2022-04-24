Yeah, I write poetry. Most of it’s pretty bad, I admit, but composing verse is a good exercise for any writer. Poetry demands compression of ideas and images, and a careful choice of every word. So while my poems may not withstand comparison with those of Emily Dickenson or Wallace Stevens, they’ve served a useful purpose. This one I wrote on a dare and though it’s just a trifle I’ve always kind of liked it…

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