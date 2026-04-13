Un-Woke in Indiana

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John Powell's avatar
John Powell
5h

BITD WW2 my mum and my aunt both were in the ATS. As was the Queen

Semper Fidelis.

Those days long forgotten

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RichinPhoenix's avatar
RichinPhoenix
5h

Interesting and well written. Thanks for the history.

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