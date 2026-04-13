Sherman tanks of the 24th Lancers (8th Armoured Brigade) in Normandy, July 1944. The tank in the foreground is a Sherman Firefly (17pdr gun).

The Operation Overlord Series

Note on Nomenclature

By the late 1930s tank battalions of the British Army were either former horse cavalry regiments or belonged to the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR). The cavalry retained their traditional titles, e.g. King’s Dragoon Guards, 1st Northamptonshire Yeomanry. They also retained the designation regiment even though they were battalion-sized units. Tank battalions belonging to the RTR were numbered, e.g. 1st Battalion, Royal Tank Regiment, usually abbreviated to 1st RTR. Eventually, however, all armored and tank battalions were designated as regiments. The title regiment was also used to designate battalion-size units in other branches of the Army, such as the field artillery. To avoid confusion, battalion will be used in this article to designate all such units.

Britain has a solid claim on the title Birthplace of the Tank—ironically in view of the mediocre performance of the British Army’s armored force during World War Two. At the end of the Great War, Britain had the rudiments of an institutional framework for the development of armored warfare doctrine: the Royal Tank Corps (RTC; later the Royal Tank Regiment or RTR) of the British Army.

At the end of the Great War, conventional military opinion held that the tank, though it had proved useful, would nevertheless remain an adjunct to the infantry. Existing tanks were slow, unmaneuverable and mechanically unreliable. There were only a few imaginative military thinkers who envisioned the tank as the decisive weapon on future battlefields and they were mostly disregarded—the more so as the conflict just concluded was widely thought to have been “the war to end war.” In Britain, these “tank prophets” were mostly to be found in the RTC.

The tank prophets were not in agreement as to the future of armored warfare. Some, like Colonel J.F.C Fuller, thought that the tank could function independently as a “land ironclad”; others believed that the tank should form part of a mechanized all-arms battlegroup including infantry, artillery, engineers, etc. equipped with specialized armored vehicles of their own. Prominent among that faction was Captain B.H. Liddell Hart, a former Army officer, invalidated out of the service in the 1920s due to wounds sustained during the war. As a military commentator and journalist with many contacts in the Army, he was well placed to spread the gospel of the tank and became its foremost proponent, far better known than serving RTC officers such as Fuller, Hobart and Martel.

Parsimonious peacetime military budgets and the skepticism of orthodox soldiers limited the RTC’s ability to try out its ideas, but in 1927 an Experimental Mechanized Force (EMF) was formed for that purpose. The EMF was a brigade-sized unit combining light and medium tanks, armored cars, motorized infantry and engineers, and motor-towed field artillery. In the 1928 Eastland/Westland war game, the EMF’s performance proved the concept of the mechanized all-arms battlegroup. Eastland/Westland and subsequent field exercises refined tank tactics and drew attention to other requirements of mechanized warfare: reconnaissance, communications, supply, maintenance. It was particularly noted that tanks should be equipped with radios to facilitate tactical control.

Vickers Medium Tanks of the Experimental Mechanized Force on the move during the 1928 Eastland/Westland war game.

In 1928 the EMF was renamed the Armoured Force (AF) and in 1933 a permanent armored brigade was established. This led to the formation of the Mobile Division (later the 1st Armoured Division) in the UK (1937) and the Mobile Force (later the 7th Armoured Division) in Egypt (1938). The commander of the Mobile Force was Major-General Sir Percy Hobart, the British Army’s leading tank expert. But by this time the British Army, which pioneered armored warfare concepts in the 1920s and early 1930s, had surrendered its lead to Germany. This was due partly to insufficient funding and partly to the innate conservatism of the British Army.

It was not that senior officers resisted the necessity of mechanization. They accepted that the Army’s prestigious cavalry regiments must replace their horses with tanks and armored cars. What did not change, however, was the cavalry mind-set. Tanks would replace horses, but they would be employed in the traditional cavalry manner: operating en masse against opposing armored formations, exploiting breakthroughs, pursuing retreating enemy forces. But the infantry support mission was seen in a different light: tanks operating in small groups, moving at the pace of the infantry, as they’d done during the Great War. Thanks to this division of roles and missions, neither the RTC nor the Royal Armoured Corps (RAC), set up in 1939 to administer all armored units, ever succeeded in evolving a unified mechanized warfare doctrine.

British tank design thus proceeded on two tracks. The cavalry was equipped with light tanks and “cruiser” tanks, both fast and lightly armored, the former armed with machine guns, the latter armed with a 2pdr (40mm) antitank gun plus machine guns. Tanks for infantry support—“I” tanks as they were designated—would be relatively slow, well armored and armed with a 2pdr gun plus a machine gun. Organizationally, the light tank and cruiser tank battalions would be used to form armored divisions, while the “I” tank battalions would be used to form tank brigades. Light tanks would also equip the armored reconnaissance battalions of infantry divisions and the corps armored reconnaissance brigades. With a few exceptions, light and cruiser tank battalions were cavalry units while “I” tank battalions were part of the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR)—as the RTC was retitled in early 1939.

The Mark I (A9) Cruiser Tank.

The British Army’s failure to group all armored units in a single arm of service, as happened in Germany, had unfortunate effects on tank design and tactical doctrine. The Mk I (A9) cruiser tank, which entered service in 1939, was certainly fast and its 2-pounder ATG was an effective weapon, but its armor was altogether inadequate. The Mk I was followed into service by the Mk II (A10), originally intended to serve as an infantry tank. Judged unsuitable for that role, it was reclassified as a “heavy cruiser tank”—this reflecting its thicker armor and lower speed compared with the Mk I, now classified as a “light cruiser tank.” There were close support (CS) versions of both tanks, armed with a 3.7-inch howitzer in place of the 2-pounder ATG. The CS tank’s role was to support other tanks, primary by firing smoke shell to shield their movements. The light tank was the Mk VI, armed with one caliber .50 and one caliber .303 machine gun.

None of these tanks met the criteria for what nowadays would be called a main battle tank, i.e. a tank whose firepower, armor protection and mobility enable it to perform any mission. But the deficiencies of British tanks were less important than the faulty tactical doctrine governing their employment on the battlefield.

Organizationally, the first British armored divisions had too many tanks and too little infantry. On the eve of war in 1939, the 1st Armoured Division had some 275 light, cruiser, and CS tanks in one heavy and two light armored brigades, each with three armoured battalions. A support group embodied two motorized infantry battalions, two field artillery battalions (motor towed), a motorized engineer battalion and a battery of 2-pounder ATG (motor towed). The Armoured Division (Egypt) was incomplete, with only one light and one heavy armored brigade, a reconnaissance battalion with wheeled armored cars, a single motorized infantry battalion and one battery each of field artillery and ATG, both motor towed. Thus the tanks could count on very little by way of infantry and artillery support, and combined arms tactics, integrating the action of tanks, infantry and artillery, were largely disregarded. But these disadvantages were not recognized, for it was thought that tanks, massed in large formations, could fight on their own in the old cavalry style. War experience, particularly in North Africa, was to show just how wrong that idea was.

By 1939 the “I” tanks were grouped in tank brigades, each with three tank battalions, for a total of 151 “I” tanks and twenty-one light tanks. The first “I” tank was the Mk I (A11), armed with a machine gun only. Its replacement, the Mk II (A12) Matilda, armed with a 2-pounder ATG and a machine gun, was just beginning to enter service—only two had been delivered by September 1939. Though slow, the Matilda was the best tank in the British Army’s inventory at the beginning of World War II. Its armor was impervious to any antitank gun then in service and its gun could penetrate the armor of any German or Italian tank. Curiously enough, though it was intended to support the infantry, the Matilda was not provided with high-explosive ammunition for its 2pdr gun, which could only fire solid antitank rounds.

Mark II Matilda “I” Tanks in 1940, on a field training exercise.

Though some of these problems were ironed out as the war went on, the distinction drawn between “cavalry” tanks and “infantry” tanks was never shaken off. The Matilda’s replacement, the Churchill, was in the “I” tank tradition: heavily armored but slow. There were three versions in service by 1944: one armed with a 6pdr (57mm) high velocity gun, one armed with a 75mm medium velocity gun, and one armed with a 95mm howitzer as a support tank. The Cromwell Mark VIII (A27M), still described as a cruiser tank, was roughly equivalent to the US Sherman as regards armor and was armed with a medium-velocity 75mm gun.

Between 1941 and 1944, the British armoured division underwent several reorganizations; what follows describes its 1944-45 organization for D-Day and the subsequent campaign in northwest Europe.

Three British armored divisions were committed to the invasion of Normandy: Guards Armoured, 7th Armoured, and 11th Armoured. By then, they were similar in size to a US armored division, though differently organized. (The 79th Armoured Division, commanded by Major-General Sir Percy Hobart, had a nonstandard organization and was equipped with a variety of modified tanks for mine clearance and other tasks.)

A Cromwell Mk VIII Cruiser tank, armed with a medium-velocity 75mm gun. The 7th Armoured Division was predominantly equipped with the Cromwell.

Each division’s armoured brigade embodied three armoured battalions and a motor (mechanized infantry) battalion. Their infantry brigades, identical to those found in the infantry division, embodied three infantry battalions. The infantry battalions were not fully motorized but could be made so by attaching an RASC transport platoon (30 x 6-ton lorry). There were two field artillery regiments, one self-propelled and one towed, each with 24 x 25pdr field guns. There was also a reconnaissance battalion, an antitank regiment, and a light antiaircraft regiment. The divisional organization was completed by a mechanized machine gun company, an engineer battalion, a signal battalion, and the usual service units.

The armoured battalions of Guards Armoured and 11th Armoured were equipped with the US Sherman tank; the Cromwell equipped their reconnaissance battalions only. The 7th Armoured, however, was almost completely equipped with the Cromwell. In all three divisions, each troop (platoon) of the armoured battalions had four tanks, one of which was a Sherman Firefly, armed with a high-velocity 17pdr gun in place of the standard medium-velocity 75mm gun.

Besides the armoured divisions, four independent armoured brigades and three independent tank brigades were committed to the invasion. The former were nearly identical to the divisional armoured brigades, though two of them had no motor battalion. They were equipped with US Sherman tanks. Five of the battalions assigned to these brigades had Sherman DD (duplex drive) tanks capable of swimming ashore from a tank landing ship (LST). The tank brigades had much the same organization as the armoured brigades but were equipped with Churchill tanks.

A factory-fresh Churchill Mark IV “I” Tank, armed with a high-velocity 6pdr gun and a coaxial machine gun.

It was fortunate for the British that large-scale armored engagement like those common in the Western Desert campaign and on the Eastern Front were a rarity in northwest Europe in 1944-45. As the organization of its armoured divisions shows, the British Army still had not absorbed the teachings of its own tank prophets, nor the lessons of the war regarding armored warfighting. The tendency to treat tanks and infantry as two separate entities was still there. Nor had the British Army shaken off the idea that there were two entirely separate missions for tanks: fighting other tanks and providing infantry support. The concept of a mechanized battlegroup, organized and trained to perform both missions, remained out of view.

Certainly Field Marshal Sir Bernard L. Montgomery, who commanded British 21st Army Group in northwest Europe, was not the man to drive such innovations in the middle of a war. And perhaps this was for the best. For all his vanity and bombast, Monty was a realist. He understood that the citizen army under his command could only to asked to do so much. He was also determined to “do the business,” as he put it, at the smallest possible cost in lives. The caution for which he was so roundly criticized sprang from those motives. And surely the men he commanded appreciated them, even if his critics did not. In any case, it was only after the war that the British Army worked out an armored warfare doctrine incorporating all the lessons of history and bitter experience.

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