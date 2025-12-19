The opposing sides, 1866. States allied with Austria are in pink, those allied with Prussia are in light blue, and those remaining neutral are in green

The Road to War

The long-running dispute between Denmark and the German Confederation over the status of the Schleswig-Holstein duchies, which had already led to war in 1848-51, may be summarized as follows. In that First Schleswig War, Denmark was able to retain control of the duchies, thanks in large part to diplomatic support and the threat of military intervention on its side by Britain and Russia. They preferred a relatively strong, non-German, neutral power to control the narrow waters giving passage between the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.

The terms on which the First Schleswig War was ended were embodied in the 1852 London Protocol, which affirmed the integrity of the Danish federation. The Duchy of Schleswig was recognized as a Danish fief; the Duchy of Holstein and the adjoining Duchy of Saxe-Lauenburg were recognized as sovereign states within the German Confederation, in personal union with the Kingdom of Denmark. But this arrangement remained unacceptable to German nationalists, and as previously described, the death of the King of Denmark, Frederick VII, in 1863 raised the issue anew.

At the time of Frederick VII’s death, a draft constitution revising the relationship between Denmark and Schleswig was ready for signature. The new monarch, Christian IX, had already proclaimed his desire to abandon the Danish claim to Holstein, while annexing Schleswig as an integral part of the Danish kingdom. He therefore signed the draft constitution on 18 November 1863—despite the fact that it represented a violation of the London Protocol. This supplied Bismarck with his pretext for war.

The promulgation of the new Danish constitution sparked outrage among the duchies’ German population, who aspired to bring the whole of Schleswig-Holstein into the German Confederation as a unified, independent state. At Bismarck’s instigation, the Confederal Diet passed a resolution calling for the occupation of Holstein. The Second Schleswig War was on. Its details may be passed over; suffice to say that the armed forces of the German Confederation, with Austria and Prussia in the lead, defeated the Danes in a campaign lasting some five months, and occupied both duchies. This time, Britian and Russia gave the Danes no effective support. The subsequent treaty of peace compelled the King of Denmark to renounce his claims to both duchies in favor of Austria and Prussia.

The Austrian Army had fought well against the stubborn Danes—in contrast to the Prussian Army, whose early performance had been less than brilliant. It was not until a certain General Helmut von Moltke, the Chief of the General Staff, took control of Prussian operations that the situation improved. This was a portent of the future.

Austria and Prussia were now joint administrators of Schleswig-Holstein, acting on behalf of the German Confederation. Formally, their mandate was to keep order and lay the groundwork for the duchies’ full integration into the confederal structure. But Bismarck had other ideas. Having lured Austria into this partnership, he embarked on a course of harassment and acrimony calculated to bring about a crisis and supply a pretext for an Austro-Prussian war.

He achieved his objective in early 1866. On 26 January 1866, the Austrian Governor of Holstein gave permission for the estates of that duchy to call a united assembly, or diet. The Prussian government protested vociferously, insisting that the Austrian governor’s action, taken without consulting Prussia, violated the joint sovereignty agreement under which the two powers administered the duchies. The Austrians replied that its decision did not infringe on Prussia’s rights. Tensions quickly escalated. In March, Austria began reinforcing its troops along its frontier with Prussia. The Prussian government responded with a partial mobilization of five divisions.

On 8 April, Prussia signed a treaty of alliance with Italy, stipulating that if Prussia went to war with Austria within three months, Italy would come in on Prussia’s side. The Austrian government reacted to this by ordering a mobilization of its Southern Army on 21 April. The Italians thereupon ordered a general mobilization of their forces on 25 April, and the Austrians did likewise the next day.

But in Prussia, no such prompt military measures were taken. King William I had many doubts about the wisdom of going to war against Austria. Not only did he judge it to be a risky undertaking, but he feared that such a war, pitting Germans against Germans, a Bruderkrieg, would redound to his discredit. Only with difficulty were Bismarck, Roon (the Minister of War) and Moltke able to bring their sovereign around, and he submitted to their blandishments with marked reluctance. Thus preliminary mobilization orders were only issued on 3 May, and full mobilization of the Prussian Army was not declared until 12 May.

Austria brought the Schleswig-Holstein dispute before the Confederal Diet on 1 June and announced that the Diet of Holstein would be convened on 11 June. Prussia thereupon invaded Holstein on 9 June. The Confederal Diet declared an “execution” against Prussia and authorized a mobilization of the Confederal Army on 14 June. In response, Bismarck announced that the German Confederation was dissolved. Prussian troops immediately invaded and occupied the kingdoms of Hanover and Saxony, and the Electorate of Hesse. The war that Bismarck had long contemplated was now at hand.

The Opposing Forces

The Austrian Army

In 1866, most foreign observers judged that the Austrian Army, with its recent experience of battle in Italy and its impressive performance against the Danes, was superior to the Prussian Army, which as noted above had not shown up well during the Second Schleswig War.

The Army of the Habsburg Monarchy was a conscript force with a theoretical strength of 850,000 men. But due to the financial difficulties that had bedeviled Austria since the mid-1850s, the Army in 1866 could field only 320,000 men. Since the Austrian system allowed conscripted men to supply paid substitutes, the well-to-do could easily avoid military service. Consequently, Austrian soldiers tended to come from the lower classes of society, and to be indifferently educated. As for the officer corps and the noncommissioned officers, on the whole they were less professionally competent than their counterparts in the Prussian Army.

The financial problems that limited the size of the active Army also prevented the maintenance of a real reserve. Not was there a militia force like the Prussian Landwehr to back up the front-line forces, garrison fortresses, guard lines of communications and the like.

The field army was organized into ten infantry corps, each about 24,000 men strong. A corps embodied four infantry brigades, each brigade with two infantry regiments, a Feldjäger (light infantry) battalion, and a foot artillery battery with eight 4pdr guns. The corps artillery reserve provided another 40-48 4pdr and 8pdr guns. The corps organization was completed by a light cavalry regiment, a pioneer (field engineer) company, a bridging train and the corps trains (transport, supply and ammunition columns; medical and administrative detachments).

The Army’s cavalry consisted of light (dragoons, hussars and lancers) and heavy (cuirassiers) regiments. A light cavalry division had two brigades, each with two light cavalry regiments, A heavy cavalry division had two brigades, each with two heavy cavalry regiments and one light cavalry regiment. Cavalry divisions also had a horse artillery battery with eight 4pdr guns.

Seven infantry corps, two light cavalry divisions, and two heavy cavalry divisions were assigned to the Northern Army (against Prussia). Three infantry corps and a light cavalry brigade were assigned to the Southern Army (against Italy). The corps of the Southern Army were smaller than described above, with three instead of four infantry brigades and less artillery.

The Prussian Army

The Army of the Kingdom of Prussia was a conscript force, 355,000 men strong, and like the Austrian Army it was organized on a corps basis. There were eight infantry corps in 1866, each with two infantry divisions and (not all corps) a heavy cavalry brigade. The divisions embodied two infantry brigades, each with two infantry regiments, a light cavalry regiment, a Jäger (light infantry) battalion and a foot artillery battalion with four six-gun batteries. The heavy cavalry brigade had two heavy cavalry regiments and a six-gun horse artillery battery. The corps organization was completed by a reserve foot artillery battalion with four six-gun batteries, a pioneer (field engineer) battalion, a bridging train and the corps trains (transport, supply and ammunition columns; medical and administrative detachments). The average strength of an infantry corps was 35,000 men.

The Army’s cavalry consisted of light (dragoons, hussars and lancers) and heavy (cuirassiers) regiments. Those not assigned to the infantry corps and divisions formed light cavalry divisions and heavy cavalry divisions. A light cavalry division had two brigades, each with two or three light cavalry regiments and a horse artillery battery. A heavy cavalry division had two brigades, each with two heavy cavalry regiments and a horse artillery battery. The First Army’s cavalry corps had one heavy and one light cavalry division; that of the Second Army had one heavy and two light brigades (no divisional organization).

Upon mobilization, the units of the active Army were brought up to strength by calling up the younger classes of reservists. The older classes constituted the Landwehr (militia). Landwehr units not only performed the usual auxiliary militia duties but could be used to reinforce the active Army.

At the beginning of the war, the following field formations were committed to the campaign in Bohemia. First Army and Second Army each had three corps and a cavalry corps. The Army of the Elbe had three infantry divisions and two cavalry brigades (no corps headquarters). A Landwehr reserve corps with two infantry divisions and a cavalry division was tasked to secure the armies’ lines of communication.

The Saxon Army

The Kingdom of Saxony sided with Austria during the war and the Saxon Army fought with the Austrian Army in Bohemia. The Saxon Army was about the size of a Prussian infantry corps: 32,000 men. It consisted of two infantry divisions, each with eight infantry battalions, a Jäger (light infantry) battalion, two cavalry squadrons, and two six-gun foot artillery batteries. The single cavalry division embodied twelve cavalry squadrons and one six-gun horse artillery battery. There was also an artillery reserve (five foot batteries), and the usual corps troops. The Saxon infantry was armed with rifled, muzzle-loading muskets; the artillery was a mix of 6pdr breech-loading guns and 12pdr smoothbore guns.

Weapons and Tactics

Despite its generally positive reputation, the Austrian Army had a number of deficiencies, not always discernable to the casual eye. One was that its infantry was equipped with an inferior weapon. This was a rifled, muzzle-loading .55-caliber musket called the Lorenz gun. It was very similar to the Springfield and Enfield rifled muskets used by both sides in the American Civil War. The Lorenz gun’s practical rate of fire was 1-2 rounds per minute, and only with difficulty could it be reloaded in the prone position. Against the Prussian infantry, which was armed with the Dreyse needle gun (see below) the Austrian infantry labored under a significant disadvantage.

A group of Austrian soldiers, photographed in 1866. The two seated and the two on the right are infantrymen; the two on the left are (left to right) a cavalryman and a Jäger (light infantryman). Note the stacked Lorenz guns.

The Austrian artillery, however, was to perform admirably at Königgrätz. The batteries were armed with 4pdr and 8pdr rifled, muzzle-loading guns, made of bronze. The gunners were well trained and well led, and some units had fired on training ranges in Bohemia that became battlefields in 1866. And thanks to the deficiencies of the Prussian Army’s artillery (see below), the Austrian artillery enjoyed an effective numerical superiority.

The most impressive branch of the Austrian Army was the cavalry. Superbly mounted, well trained and commanded, the Austrian troopers were to outclass their Prussian adversaries by a considerable margin, both in battle and in the vital reconnaissance role.

As mentioned above, the Prussian infantry was armed with the Dreyse needle gun (Zündnadelgewehr), a .61-caliber single-shot breech-loading rifle. Needle referred to the Dreyse’s firing pin. The ammunition was a paper cartridge containing a bullet, a primer, and a powder charge. When the trigger was pulled, the firing pin passed through the powder charge to strike the primer at the base of the bullet, which ignited the powder. The needle gun could be quickly and easily reloaded in any position and had a rate of fire of 5-6 rounds per minute. In the hands of well-trained troops, it was devastating against an opponent armed with muzzle-loading weapons.

A contemporary photograph, colorized in modern times, of a group of Prussian infantrymen in 1866. Note the stacked needle guns.

The Prussian artillery was not so well provided for—this despite the fact that for years before the war, the Ruhr steelmaker Alfried Krupp had been trying to interest the Prussian Army in his cast steel rifled gun barrels. Despite their obvious superiority to the bronze smoothbore artillery then in service, a combination of bureaucratic penny-pinching and military conservatism retarded the adoption of Krupp’s steel gun. Eventually the opposition to steel withered away and the artillery began to be reequipped with rifled, breech-loading 6pdr guns. But in 1866, a third of the Army’s artillery batteries were still armed with 12pdr smoothbore guns—which because of their low rate of fire and short range, proved almost useless in battle.

The relative inferiority of the Prussian cavalry has been mentioned above. Not much emphasis was placed on cavalry operations and tactics, with the result that commanders lacked confidence in the cavalry and were reluctant to commit their squadrons to battle or use them aggressively in the reconnaissance role.

Though the Austrian infantry had an inferior weapon, that shortcoming could have been mitigated to some extent by proper tactics. But there also they found themselves at a disadvantage, for excessive stress was placed on shock tactics to the detriment of firepower. The bayonet was deemed superior to the bullet. Against the Prussian infantry, armed as they were with a fast-firing rifle, bayonet charges delivered in close order were to prove exceedingly costly.

On the Prussian side, the adoption of the needle gun revolutionized infantry tactics, which came to be based on flexible open-order formations and aimed fire. On the advance, a Prussian infantry battalion deployed in parallel columns of companies behind a screen of skirmishers. As the battle developed, the companies fed troops into the firing line, gradually achieving fire superiority over the enemy. Such tactics demanded effective leadership at the level of the company and the battalion, and this was supplied not only by the commanding officers but by well-trained noncommissioned officers. Also of significance was the relatively high educational level of the troops. The excellent Prussian school system and a rigorously applied universal service law saw to this. In the ranks of the Prussian Army was to be found a genuine cross-section of the national population, and this made no small contribution to its cohesiveness and flexibility.

The armies destined to clash at Königgrätz thus reflected the national characteristics of the belligerents. And this was true as well of the armies’ high commands and their respective plans of campaign.

Battle of Königgrätz Part One

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