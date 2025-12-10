Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Dec 10, 2025

The inexorable decline of Austria raises the question of why so few countries can reverse a decline once started.

I went to school in England ('69-'73). Many of my teachers were former military officers who had fought bravely for their country - and won. They could not understand why Britain was declining and why that decline could not be halted.

We see the US declining and also struggle with how to regain our former position.

The only answer that I have (partial at best) is that national energy is dissipated into a myriad of rabbit holes because a large segment of the population has other immediate priorities.

Perhaps the kindest explanation is that good men want to accomplish immediate goals before they focus on reversing the decline.

Take Mark Milley - perhaps one of the most hapless senior American generals in modern times. He focused of making the military more politically correct instead of enhancing our combat capabilities. Perhaps he thought that one would lead to the other. Or perhaps he was just a political hack focused on advancement.

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
Dec 10, 2025

That's a lot of research you did there and I appreciate it it's good reading but as for the decline of many places the decline of America is because of you remember the old saying hard times make hard men Good times make soft men well the soft men are in control and they don't understand what's going on around them and the downfall it's going to come with a chapter of converter die if we're not careful Beware of the Ottoman expansion the new Ottoman Empire and I better watch what Saudi Arabia is doing in Miami they're trying to take over South Florida get a southern hold and the Muslim brotherhood yeah those guys are really going to mess things up and all the political correctness in the so-called islamophobia which I'm not afraid of them problem is I know them all too well if you look in my profile you'll see why I can say that

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