King William I of Prussia on the field of Königgrätz. Riding immediately behind him is Otto von Bismarck, the Minister President of Prussia.

Introduction

The Battle of Königgrätz, fought in Bohemia on 3 July 1866, was the culminating clash of the Six Weeks War, and of the long struggle between the Habsburg Monarchy and the Kingdom of Prussia for supremacy in Germany. With well over 200,000 men engaged on either side, it was the largest battle of the nineteenth century, rivalled only by Leipzig, the “Battle of the Nations” (1814). In contrast, at Waterloo (1815) some 75,000 French troops and 120,000 Allied troops were engaged, and at Gettysburg (1863) 71,000 Confederate troops engaged 94,000 Union troops. Königgrätz was also the centerpiece of the first European war in which the technologies of the Industrial Revolution were fully exploited, both strategically and tactically.

Prussia’s crushing victory at Königgrätz had fateful consequences for Europe and the world. Hitherto, Austria and Prussia had been the principal German powers, sometimes at war with one another as in the days of Frederick the Great, sometimes cooperating as they had during the Napoleonic era. Now Austria was excluded from participation in German affairs. The German Confederation, created at the Congress of Vienna after Napoleon’s final defeat, was dissolved. In its place arose a new North German Confederation, dominated by Prussia in the person of Otto von Bismarck. And it was clear that German unification, when it came, would be achieved under Prussian leadership. As for Austria, defeat in the Six Weeks War proved fatal for her position as a Great Power. Königgrätz heralded the relentless process of decline that ended in 1918 with the collapse of the Habsburg Monarchy.

Königgrätz may thus be included on that short list of military engagements whose results have given shape to the history of our modern world.

The Background

Austria and Prussia had been rivals since the 1740s, when Frederick the Great, King of Prussia, seized the rich Austrian province of Silesia in 1740. This was the opening move in a long series of wars that only came to an end in 1763. Against daunting odds, Frederick managed to hang on to his prize and Prussia emerged as a major European power. On the other hand, Austrian prestige was seriously diminished by its defeat at the hands of a lesser German state.

But the simmering enmity between the two powers was perforce set aside during the period of the French Revolution and the rise of Napoleon. The Revolutionary and Napoleonic wars had a shattering effect on existing European political arrangements—and nowhere was this more obvious than in Germany. There, the ancient Holy Roman Empire, which had ordered German affairs for centuries, was wiped from the map of Europe. Most of its three hundred-odd polities were absorbed by larger kingdoms and principalities, and many of these became client states of Napoleonic France. This was a situation that neither Austria nor Prussia could tolerate; together they opposed it.

When Napoleon was finally vanquished, the statesmen of Europe gathered in Vienna. Their aim: to reestablish the legitimacy and order that the French Revolution and the Emperor of the French had disrupted. But they realized that many of the changes wrought in those years of revolution and war could not be reversed. In particular, the new map of Germany had to be legitimized, and some sort of federal structure had to be devised to replace the defunct Holy Roman Empire, so as to maintain stability in Central Europe.

Thus was born the German Confederation (Deutscher Bund), comprising thirty-nine states ranging from large kingdoms and principalities to free cities. This was not a sovereign entity and might well be described as a cross between the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The member states remained sovereign; the powers of the Bund were limited to matters of defense and security. There was no executive authority, and in the Confederal Diet (Bundesversammlung) all major decisions required the unanimous consent of the representatives of the member states.

The German Confederation 1815-66

The Diet could declare war against an external enemy, declare an “execution” against a member state found in violation of confederal law, and declare an intervention in a member state whose government was threatened by a popular uprising. The confederal army was made up of contingents supplied by the member states; Prussia, for instance, provided three army corps consisting of about 134,000 troops.

Up to 1848, Austria and Prussia found it expedient to cooperate in the Confederal Diet. Though Napoleon had been defeated and exiled to Saint Helena, the liberal political and nationalist ideas hatched during the French Revolution and subsequently spread across Europe were seen by the two powers as a threat to German stability. Despite occasional disagreements and conflicts, therefore, they combined to suppress revolutionary and German nationalist movements. But the events of 1848 brought their informal alliance to an end.

In that year, a revolutionary wave passed over Germany. Great hopes were expressed for unification of the country in the form of a liberal constitutional monarchy, presumably with a Habsburg monarch on the throne. But the Austrian government was distracted by revolutionary disorders at home, compounded by a revolt in Hungary that threatened the very existence of the Austrian Empire. In Prussia and the rest of Germany meanwhile, the situation was brought back under control and King Frederick William IV found himself tempted by the possibility that the liberal National Assembly, sitting at Frankfurt, might offer the crown of a united Germany to him. In the end it did offer him that crown, but Frederick William decided against accepting it from men whom he and those around him regarded as dangerous revolutionaries. His flirtation with the idea did not go unnoticed in Vienna, however. Though eventually the revolutionary wave receded and order was restored, the old spirit of Austro-Prussian cooperation was not revived. From then on, the rivalry of the two powers came more and more into the open.

In the Confederal Diet, clashes between Austria and Prussia grew increasingly acrimonious, particularly during Otto von Bismarck’s tenure as a Prussian representative (1851-59). In large matters and petty ones, the future Iron Chancellor challenged Austria’s position in the Diet as “first among equals.” It was then that he began to develop the idea of engineering German unification under Prussian leadership, with Austria excluded from German affairs.

Otto von Bismarck in 1858

Bismarck’s hour arrived in the autumn of 1862. Frederick William IV had suffered a paralyzing stroke in 1859, and his younger brother, Prince William of Prussia, became Prince Regent. On his brother’s death in 1861, the Prince became King William I. He ascended the Prussian throne at a time of political crisis. The Prussian legislature (Landtag) was controlled by the National Liberal Party, in whose ranks liberal political ideas and German nationalism were amalgamated. The new King soon found himself embroiled in a dispute with the National Liberals over a proposed reorganization of the Prussian Army. The latter refused to authorize the necessary funds and the King, an old soldier who considered military affairs to be the exclusive purview of the Crown, would not compromise.

The deadlock seemed intractable, and it drove William to talk of abdication in favor of his son. But Crown Prince Frederick William opposed this. He believed that Bismarck, at that time serving as the Prussian ambassador in Paris, was the only man who could master the crisis. The King was at first resistant to this suggestion, believing Bismarck to be too “violent,” and disliking his demand for full control over foreign policy. But in the end, he gave in, appointed Bismarck as minister president (prime minister) and foreign minister of Prussia.

King William I of Prussia

The early years of Bismarck’s tenure were stormy ones. Despite the fact that he quickly solved the budget crisis, neither the King nor the Crown Prince fully trusted him. And from the Landtag came repeated demands for his dismissal. William only retained Bismarck in office because he feared with good reason that his replacement would be a liberal. But Bismarck outmaneuvered his political opponents and solidified his position by embracing a cause dear to their hearts: German unification. The opportunity to do so was provided when a diplomatic crisis arose over the duchies of Schleswig and Holstein.

These territories were possessions of the Danish monarch, who ruled them as their duke. But when King Frederick VII of Denmark died in 1863, that claim was extinguished. Holstein, which was ethnically German, was a member of the German Confederation. Schleswig, whose population was Danish in the north and German in the south, was not. The new King, Christian IX, wished to annex Schleswig while giving up any claim to Holstein. This was unacceptable to German nationalists, who insisted that the two territories should be treated equally—in effect, that they should both be detached from the Danish crown. The situation was further complicated by the fact that there was another claim to the Schleswig-Holstein duchies in the person of Prince Frederik August of Augustenburg, a cadet branch of the Danish royal family.

In England, Prime Minister Lord Palmerston quipped that only three people in Europe had ever understood the Schleswig-Holstein question: “One has died, another went mad, and I am the third.” It was indeed a bewildering tangle of claims and counterclaims, which had already led to war in 1848-51. But in 1863-64 it was grist to Bismarck’s mill, enabling him to set himself up as the champion of German nationalism—and to lure Austria onto a path that led to the field of Königgrätz.

Battle of Königgrätz Part Two

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