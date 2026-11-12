Un-Woke in Indiana

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Joe Keysor's avatar
Joe Keysor
11h

I read those three books in high school years ago, and other books by Catton as well. Americans back then we're very different from the Americans of today.

I also read an account by a Wisconsin farm boy who had a hard rural upbringing - only the kitchen was heated during the winter. He enlisted and fought at Shiloh. It was a decent book.

It really contrasted with a book written by a modern American soldier who served in Iraq - a book that was in many ways coarse and vulgar.

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Gregory's avatar
Gregory
12h

I've read a lot about the Civil War but ever got around to reading Catton or for that matter Allan Nevins. Thanks for the book review. If you ever get the chance to tour Antietam, hire one of the licensed guides. They are largely McClellan fans and you'll hear an interpretation of the battle that's a little different from the standard one. Even better, check out the Save Historic Antietam Foundation (SHAF).

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