Rally round the ayatollahs! Long live the Islamic Republic!

In what certainly resembles a desperate, last-ditch attempt to prevent the demise of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Never-Trump Resistance has been manufacturing narratives purporting to show that the war is illegal or unconstitutional, that the President and his people are stupid and duplicitous, that they don’t know what they’re doing, that they’re alienating our allies, etc. and so forth. These narratives include some prize specimens of malice, bad faith and sheer cluelessness:

Netanyahu forced Trump to attack Iran! This one is predicated the claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran is Israel’s problem, not America’s, and that Operation Epic Fury was launched at the behest of the International Zionist Conspiracy. This charge has everything going for it—except the facts, which show that from the day of its birth the Islamic Republic has been waging war against America.

Item: The 1979 assault on the United States Embassy in 1979 and the subsequent hostage crisis. Item: The 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed 241 American service personnel. This terrorist atrocity was planned and carried out by Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the now-deceased Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. Item: The 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia, which killed nineteen US Air Force personnel and wounded almost 500 other people. Item: The 2000 bombing of the frigate USS Cole in Aden harbor, Yemen, which killed seventeen members of her crew, wounded thirty-seven more, and severely damaged the ship. Item: Munitions supplied by the regime to Iraqi insurgents that killed at least 600 US troops and probably many more between 2003 and 2012.

Those are just some highlights of the Islamic Republic’s terrorist war against the United States. Here’s the full list. But now, finally, it’s payback time. With interest. And as for the claim that Israel somehow forced America to attack Iran, that’s nothing more than an antisemitic slur.

There was no imminent threat! This may or may not be true, depending on one’s definition of imminence. But it doesn’t matter. There’s no rule, regulation, or law requiring a threat to become imminent before it can be addressed. In fact, it would be stupid and dangerous to ignore a threat until it’s standing, so to speak, on the launch pad.

Operation Midnight Hammer destroyed most of Iran’s nuclear program, but not the regime’s determination to acquire nuclear weapons. Unsurprisingly, therefore, the Iranians went right to work to reconstitute the program. The Twelve-Day War had demonstrated that no conceivable air defenses could fend off an attack by the US and Israel. So instead, the manufacture of short-range ballistic missiles and drones was accelerated, the intention being to establish deterrence by the threat of offensive action on a massive scale. Clearly, the US and Israel have to act now, at a time when the threat posed by Iran’s missiles and drones is still manageable.

Trump lied when he claimed that Operation Midnight Hammer destroyed Iran’s nuclear weapons program! No, he didn’t. As noted above most of Iran’s nuclear program was destroyed. But the regime was not cured of its fixed intention to arm the Islamic Republic with nuclear weapons. Trump & Co. tried to resolve this issue via diplomacy but soon concluded that the Iranians were just stringing them along. Given the US position that Iran can never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, Operation Epic Fury was, therefore, the only realistic alternative.

Trump lied when he said that if elected president, he’d keep America out of war! Not really. He was stridently critical—and to some extent correct—in his criticisms of past “forever wars” involving regime change and nation building. He clearly thought that his skill as a maker of deals could minimize the risk of war. But Trump didn’t swear off the option of using military force. And he concluded, logically enough, that if the US was serious about preventing the Islamic Republic from going nuclear, the military option could not be taken off the table.

Trump disrespected our allies! According to the Resistance, America should respect its allies at all times and in all circumstances. Ah, but those allies are not held to the same standard. When the Trump Administration requested access to Spanish and British bases in support of Operation Epic Fury, both governments refused permission. This was no surprise in the case of the leftist Spanish government, which is stridently “antizionist” and all too tolerant of antisemitism generally. In view of its much-ballyhooed “special relationship” with America, Britain have been expected to grant the request. But the Labour government is dependent on the support of British Muslims, almost all of whom are both antisemitic and anti-American. In short, Spain and Britain disrespected America, and the Resistance is mad at Trump because he complained about it.

Thanks to Trump’s warmongering, the whole world hates us! This one’s an old progressive favorite that never made sense and doesn’t now. To the comrades, seeking the approval of foreigners is the primary purpose of foreign policy and diplomacy. Supposedly, America can earn the world’s good opinion by abandoning obsolete concepts of national sovereignty and national interest in favor of a “rules-based international order.” In the context of the present war, this means that solving the problem of the Islamic Republic by force of arms is impermissible. But that’s what the US is doing and that’s why the whole world, which supposedly respects the “rules-based international order,” hates America.

This narrative is easily disposed of by noting that there’s no such thing as a “rules-based international order” capable of dealing with a lawless and violent entity like the Islamic Republic of Iran. And while it may be true that Belgian graduate students, British Muslims, French intellectuals, Russian oligarchs, and Red Chinese apparatchiks hate America—who cares?

Trump’s Iranian war is illegal and unconstitutional! No and no. The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war, but Congress has done so only five times, in 1812, 1848, 1898, 1917, and 1941. The Korean War (1950-53), which involved well over a quarter of a million US troops, was not authorized by Congress. Nor were Ronald Reagan’s invasion of Grenada (1983), George H.W. Bush’s invasion of Panama (1989), the 1992-93 intervention in Somalia (begun by George H.W. Bush and continued by Bill Clinton), Bill Clinton’s bombing campaign against Serbia (1999), and Barack Obama’s intervention in Libya (2011). If, as Democrats and progressives are claiming, Trump is a rogue president, trampling all over the Constitution by waging war without reference to Congress, so were all those other presidents, and more besides.

The only reason Trump has attacked Iran is to distract attention from the Epstein files! This one merits a one-word rebuttal: Bullshit.

These and other Resistance narratives, based as they are on ignorance, malice, and mental derangement, are comical in their way. They remind me of nothing so much as a toddler having a temper tantrum. If Trump’s doing it, then it must be wrong: That’s the entry argument. Well, okay. But if Trump’s method of addressing the threat posed by a genocidal death cult in possession of nuclear weapons is wrong, what’s the right method?

If Trump’s critics have the answer to that question, I haven’t heard it.

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