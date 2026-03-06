Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
Mar 6

Seen on another Substack:

"If you are feeling dumb today, just remember, there are real people who believe Iran is winning."

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Mar 6

Wait, so what was left of the Union after the southern states seceded, that Congress never declared war? But the North fought anyway.....hmmmm

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