Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
20h

I read (the free edition) of the Guardian with awe.

I have never read a newspaper that is so consistently wrong - about Trump, about the economy, about Israel, and just about everything else.

One thing that amazes me is their utter contempt for America.

Actually the amazement is about how many Americans share that hatred of the US.

TDS has created a malaise of Americans who hate their country.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bernie Gilbert's avatar
Bernie Gilbert
19h

Tell a socialist that socialism has killed millions because it has never been done perfectly, while capitalism has made millions wealthy even though it has never been done perfectly, and the socialist true believer will tell you, against all the evidence, that you're wrong.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture