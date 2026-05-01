Who do the comrades think they’re kidding, anyway…?

The huge black headline on today’s Drudge Report is ominous in the extreme:

MAY DAY!

ECONOMIC BLACKOUT

The headline links to a front-page story in the US edition of that reliable socialist propaganda rag, The Guardian. Here’s the lede:

Thousands are set to join an economic blackout for International Workers’ Day on Friday, as part of 3,500 “May Day Strong” events across the country. Organizers are calling for “no school, no work, no shopping” with walkouts, marches, block parties and other gatherings planned into the evening.

Context: There are about 170 million working Americans, 80% of whom work full time. Which is to say that with the exception of a handful of crack-brained radical activists, no one in America is waving the red flag on socialism’s day of days.

Well of course they aren’t, for May Day is obsolete and the subjects of its iconography are as extinct as the dodo. What, if anything, comes to mind when its name is evoked? Red flags fluttering in the breeze over street barricades, the aroused proletarian masses facing off against mounted Cossacks, Lenin haranguing the crowd at the Finland Station, strikes, the expropriation of the capitalists—revolution!

But except for that handful of crack-brained radicals, nobody in America wants a revolution, which would mess up people’s plans for the weekend. That’s why the comrades pretend to have landed a major blow against capitalism when the employees of an Amazon fulfilment center or a Starbucks franchise vote to unionize. In the large, however, American workers exhibit scant interest in labor unions. And in this they display wisdom, for “organized labor” is largely the organization of thuggery and corruption.

As for the proletarian masses, if union membership defines them, then government employees at the local, state and national level must be America’s downtrodden sons and daughters of toil. About half of all unionized workers—just over seven million—are employed in then public sector. A mere 6% of workers in the private sector are unionized, versus 33% in the public sector.

What we actually have in America is chump change socialism. When he’s not promoting Islamofascist terrorism, New York City Gauleiter Zohran Mamdani is touting such radical revolutionary policies as free bus rides (transforming public transportation into mobile homeless shelters) and half a dozen government grocery stores (startup cost per each: $30 million). Up in Maine, Nazi Tat Guy Graham Platner is running for the US Senate on a pledge to “fight the Oligarchy” (details to be announced at some indeterminate future date). And of course, all the comrades swear that on the morrow of their inevitable victory, they’ll impeach the Ogre Trump—provided that some warrior of the revolutionary vanguard doesn’t assassinate him first.

Yet despite all its gassing about affordability, predatory capitalism, evil billionaires, Führer Trump, MAGA, etc. and so forth, the Left’s true obsession, the focus of its rage, is Zionism—Israel—the Jews. That’s the thing that gets the comrades out of bed early, that’s what gets them out on the street. And the flags they wave aren’t red. No, they’re the flags of “Palestine,” Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Arise, ye prisoners of starvation? Yeah, whatever—but let’s get our priorities straight. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free (of Jews). First things first!”

Long ago, the Austrian liberal politician Ferdinand Kronawetter observed that antisemitism is the socialism of fools. And he knew what he was talking about, as the most cursory glance at that carnival of fools, contemporary American socialism, will reveal. And if you’re dumb enough to be an antisemite, you’re certainly dumb enough to believe that “real socialism” has never been tried.

Comrade Stalin would have begged to differ. In fact, if you’d suggested any such thing to him, the Kremlin Mountaineer would have dispatched you to the Gulag or the execution cellars.

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