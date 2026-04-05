Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
17h

War is full of surprises.

One surprise (better said, disappointment) is the number of Americans willing to see a US defeat if it hurts Trump.

I (naively) thought that we were Americans first.

The other surprise is that Americans are the only Western warriors left.

In WW 1 & 2, every belligerent produced warriors.

Today, Americans are the only serious warriors left (I am speaking of society, there are individuals in Europe who would fight, but they are exceptions in their societies).

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
Ira's avatar
Ira
17h

You hit a lot of great points. any reasonable person would acknowledge as much. the woman you wisely blocked surely must have some "personal issues".

For years, at a VERY base level, in the most generalized context, I've been able to see that software, apps, algorithms, internet of things type devices that used as remote sensors, and finally AI (forgive me if I missed anything-as I'm quite sure I have)...I recognized that the determining factors in the outcome of warfare would likely change.

In the end it's maneuvering forces that are THERE, when the final outcome becomes undeniable. But at the beginning, and all along the way, those elements I've mentioned constitute the critical elements in which that final outcome begins to establish itself, takes root, assumes form, and finally blossoms and matures.

End of soliloquy.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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