The Strait of Hormuz and the strategic Iranian offshore islands

The trouble with possessing and sharing specialized knowledge on subjects such as military history and warfighting is that it makes other people really mad.

I discovered this recently when another denizen of Substack, to whom I subscribed, reacted to my comment on one of her articles with an intemperate tirade. I was accused of being ignorant of the subject—which I am not—and also of being disrespectful, condescending, etc. That’s what you get for adopting a matter-of-fact tone and laying out a coherent argument.

Never mind who this person is: After debating whether to respond, I decided to forego that exercise in futility. Instead, I blocked her. And quite frankly, good riddance. I will concede, however, that this disagreeable experience had one positive outcome: It focused my attention on the issue of technology’s impact on the art of war.

The subject under discussion—abortive discussion—had to do with the possibility of amphibious operations in the Persian Gulf by US forces, targeting a number of Iranian islands, with the objective of breaking the Islamic Republic’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz. My interlocuter had opined that such an operation would be perilous and costly, a bloody fight to rival World War Two’s Battle of Iwo Jima. “Modern technology” would render it so.

I mentioned a number of problems with this analysis, prominent among them the matter of scale. The fight for Iwo Jima, which raged from 19 Feburary-26 March 1945, engaged 100,000 US Marines and sailors against 20,933 Japanese army and naval troops (garrison of the island; not counting aircrew participating in kamikaze attacks). US casualties totaled 6,821 Marines and sailors killed in action and 19,217 wounded in action, plus numerous nonbattle casualties (accidents, illness, etc.). Japanese casualties were estimated to total 18,375 killed in action or missing in action and presumed dead. Around 2,000 Japanese troops were taken prisoner, many of them wounded and incapacitated. The number of Japanese aviators who sacrificed their lives in kamikaze attacks is not known.

“On Iwo Island, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”

Now obviously, no battle on such a scale is going to take place on in the Persian Gulf. I said so and outlined my reasoning on that point—to no avail. Though it was my interlocuter who first cited Iwo Jima, she castigated me for applying a World War II template to “modern war” and claimed that I’d accused her of disrespecting the United States Marine Corps. To the first charge I plead guilty with extenuating circumstances, on the argument that you can’t make sense of modern war without reference to military history. To the second charge I plead not guilty—decidedly. Nothing that she’d written led me to say, insinuate, or think any such thing.

The substantive disagreement between us, however, boiled down to this matter of “modern technology” and how it has (and has not) transformed the art of war.

It’s certainly true that modern technology has changed many aspects of war. In his magus opus, On War, Carl von Clausewitz wrote of the “frictions” of war that gum up the military machine: bad weather, inaccurate intelligence, communications breakdowns, uncertainly concerning the enemy’s movements and intentions, and so on. Minimizing if not eliminating these frictions is perhaps, the most striking contribution that technology has made to the art of war over the last fifty years. Overlapping with it is the greatly enhanced accuracy and lethality of weapons, from small arms to aircraft and missiles.

And this, of course, is nothing new. The nineteenth-century Industrial Revolution similarly transformed the art of war; I’ve written about this myself in the introduction to my Substack series on the Great War. The rapid development of military aviation during that war was similarly transformational, as I describe in my Substack series on strategic bombing.

A striking feature of these transformational technological contributions to the art of war is that they often produced unintended consequences: the Western Front trench stalemate of World War One, the problematical apotheosis of strategic airpower in World War Two. There are times when strategists and soldiers miss or misconstrue the potential of new technology. A prominent example is the tank, symbolizing mechanized warfare. It took a long time for senior soldiers in all countries to grasp the potential, not just of the tank, but of the mechanized battle group of which it came to form the core. And wouldn’t you know it, yes, I’ve written about that too, in connection with the Russo-Ukrainian War.

I mention all this because appealing to “modern technology” in a discussion of the present war demands context. The term is not a magical incantation. Which “modern technologies”? Who has them? Those are the relevant questions. And in the case of the present war, the answers are obvious. As noted above, the relevant technologies maximize battlefield transparency, and the accuracy and lethality of weapons. In the present context, almost all of these advantages accrue to the US and Israeli armed forces.

No doubt when she wrote of “new technologies, my interlocuter was thinking of Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones. In fact, of course, neither of these weapons is particularly cutting edge.

The first military ballistic missile, the German A-4, better known as the V-2 (Vergeltungswaffe 2, i.e. Vengeance Weapon 2) was successfully tested for the first time in 1942 and entered service in 1944. Though it represented a significant technological achievement, the V-2 was not really a practical weapon of war. It was a complex item of equipment, difficult to manufacture, with a range of just two hundred miles. The V-2’s CEP (Circular Error Probability) was about ten miles, meaning that fifty percent of missiles fired would land within a circle with a radius of ten miles centered on the aiming point. Thanks to its short range and poor accuracy, the V-2 represented a poor return on the great investments devoted to its development and manufacture.

A V-2 ballistic missile on its mobile launcher.

Germany’s other V-weapon, the V-1, was the ancestor of the contemporary cruise missile and military drone: a small pilotless jet aircraft, guided by a simple gyrocompass autopilot, carrying a 1,870lb high-explosive warhead to a range of about 160 miles. Unlike the V-2, the V-1 was cheap (4% of the cost of the V-2) and easy to manufacture. Some 30,000 were produced in 1944-45 and the V-1 proved more effective than the V-2, despite similarly poor accuracy and a high failure rate.

A V-1 cruise missile on its launch ramp.

As the course of the present war has shown, Iranian ballistic missiles and drones hardly exhibit the profile of cutting-edge technology. They’re far from accurate, especially against mobile targets, though if available in sufficient quantities, drones can be effective in swarm attacks. What’s more to the point, for the Iranian military the battlespace is far more opaque than it is for the US and Israeli militaries. And without real-time targeting information, the Iranians can’t fully exploit the capabilities of the weapons they do possess.

That said, superior military technology is no magic bullet. In certain war scenarios its effectiveness can be limited. Combatting an insurgency, for instance, involves a myriad of political, economic and social factors that can inhibit the full exploitation of one’s technological edge—Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq being examples. Vietnam is particularly interesting in this regard, as it was not a pure insurgency. In addition to the domestic Viet Cong, the US and South Vietnamese forces faced the army of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (DRV; North Vietnam), operating from safe havens in its own country, Cambodia, and Laos. These “sanctuaries,” through which ran the Ho Chi Mihn Trail, were also used to transport supplies from the DRV to the Viet Cong in the south.

The obvious military strategy for the US/South Vietnamese forces was to carry the war into Laos, Cambodia and the southern portion of the DRV, establishing a permanent presence there to interdict troop and supply movements from north to south. This was a mission well within the capabilities of the US armed forces at the time, given their firepower and air superiority. The domestic insurgency, starved of supplies and support, could then have been dealt with by the South Vietnamese. But rightly or wrongly, political considerations ruled out such a strategy. The sanctuaries were bombed and there were some temporary ground incursions, but these proved insufficient to interdict the enemy’s north/south movements. This gave the DRV’s army an advantage in the war that proved to be decisive.

Whether the US will take action to occupy Iran’s strategic offshore islands remains a doubtful question. But if it happens, there will be no replay of Iwo Jima. The objective, after all, would be to neutralize those islands as bases from which the Islamic Republic can control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. For that purpose, it may not be necessary to occupy every square yard of a given island, nor to clear it of Iranian troops. Squatting in their tunnels and caves, they could perhaps be left to their own devices. But Qeshm Island, at 580 square miles, is much the largest of the islands and probably the only one offering that option; the other islands of strategic significance in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz are tiny.

Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Amphibious operations to capture and occupy these islands are well within the capabilities of the US Navy/Marine Corps team. Of course, such operations involve elements of risk—but a risk-free war is an oxymoron of the first degree. And as we’ve seen this weekend with the rescue of a downed American airman on Iranian soil, the professionalism and courage of the armed forces of the United States are beyond compare. No other military in the world can match them.

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