Un-Woke in Indiana

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Erek Tinker's avatar
Erek Tinker
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They are marginally less crazy than the ones that wanted to marry that dude who was in prison for killing two women and tried to kill a third in one night. At least Luigi is not out for the blood of girlfriends.

Prison groupies are always funny though.

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