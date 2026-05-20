Rios, Rojas & Weissbrot: The Three Stooges of the Revolutionary Apocalypse.

Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas, and Lena Weissbrot: Make a note of those names. They’re the three imitation journalists, credentialed as such by New York City’s Mamdani regime, who gave us a nauseating but necessary glimpse into the collective consciousness of the postmodern Left.

Last Monday, outside the Manhattan Supreme Court building, this trio of Mangionistas, as they style themselves, provided some color commentary on the trial of their hero and heartthrob Luigi Mangione, the assassin of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Thompson was gunned down on a New York City street in December 2024, first shot in the back, then finished off as he tried to crawl away to safety. And the Mangionista Girls are just fine with that.

“I’m saying fuck Brian Thompson,” Rojas opined. “I don’t give a flying fuck he died.”

“His children are better off without him,” Weissbrot added. “They need to learn to not be like their dad, and enjoy the blood money, kids. He’s responsible for more deaths than Osama bin Laden, and I remember Americans celebrating when Osama bin Laden was killed. “It’s not like we don’t understand heroic violence or like, when violence is good. That’s as American as America gets.”

“I mean, why do we protect the Second Amendment?” Rios sneered.

My hot take on this appeared yesterday in the form of a Substack Note: “If these three unsavory Mangione fangirls were Stephen King characters, they’d be the little bitches flinging tampons and sanitary napkins at Carrie White.” Not a bad line, though I say it myself, but those evil little ghouls deserve more than a casual dismissal. For they represent not a bug but the key feature of postmodern progressivism: a giggling, sneering pantomime of intellectual and moral superiority with nothing behind it by a black hole of nihilism.

It can be taken for granted that Ashley, Abril, and Lena have never clapped eyes on the body of a murder victim. To them, Brian Thompson’s death is purely an abstract phenomenon. They have no conception of the shattering horror and grief that such a crime generates. Not for a moment have they stopped to think what it must have been like for Paulette Thompson to tell her children that their father wasn’t coming home, that he’d been shot to death. Not for a moment have they stopped to think how those children received the news. To them, Brian Thompson’s death is nothing but assassination porn, a cheap thrill up the leg, an opportunity for some fun and exciting revolutionary cosplay.

The Mangionistas’ despicable blather made a sufficiently bad impression on the public that other Mangione supporters rushed to disavow the trio. But their sincerity is to be doubted. To support Luigi Mangione is to support his crime—which they do and have done from the beginning. In its immediate aftermath, almost every statement of disapproval of Brian Thompson’s assassination emanating from progressive circles was followed by a but… Here, for example, is Senator Elizabeth Warren’s take:

The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system. Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far. This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change. They lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone. (Emphasis added.)

Clearly, Liz doesn’t have much of a problem with murder if it furthers the cause of “healthcare reform.” And her statement is profoundly dishonest in another way as well. Neither Brian Thompson nor his company pushed Luigi Mangione too hard. UnitedHealthcare wasn’t his insurer. Nor is he some downtrodden prole. Mangione is a child of privilege, a rich kid, who had no personal motive for his crime. It was purely and simply an ideologically motivated killing.

And the vulgar Three Stooges of the Revolutionary Apocalypse are by no means outside the progressive mainstream. Take Lena Weissbrot, for instance. A graduate of Florida State University, she was awarded a Fulbright fellowship to study the influence of music around the world, with a concentration on hip-hop as a form of activism. Weissbrot currently describes herself as a game developer and media artist whose work “contends with the structures in place that prevent individuals from affecting meaningful change.” In 2014, she created a game called “Fuck Everything,” which she described it as a “dating simulation where you can have intercourse with people, animals, monsters and inanimate objects!”

Dear Lena! You are the very model of a postmodern progressive: a parasite, a straphanger, a bored little girl with too much time on your hands.

Because the occasional cloud does have a silver lining, I’m able to report that the antics of the Mangionistas proved embarrassing for Gauleiter Mamdani. Upon assuming office, he threw out the rules for granting press credentials that were introduced under his predecessor, Eric Adams, claiming that they threatened “freedom of the press.” Now he’s stuttering that, um, well, maybe the city went a tiny bit too far by credentialing Ashley, Abril, and Lena as “independent journalists.” Apparently, however, he’s not embarrassed enough to yank their credentials. His fellow Bolsheviks might object to that! After all, Brian Thompson did get what was coming…

Life is unfair, of course, and it’s unlikely that the Mangionistas will pay a price for the extra ration of pain they’ve heaped on the Thompson family. As the cases of Hasan Piker and of Nazi Tat Maine Lobsterman has shown, on the progressive side of politics, the worse the behavior, the greater the reward. Indeed, I would not be surprised if one of these little bitches oiled her way into Congress someday.

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