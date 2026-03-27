Un-Woke in Indiana

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
4d

Cuban medicine is not respected outside of the American left.

To maintain my Spanish, I have daily conversations with a Venezuelan doctor over Whatsapp.

There are a lot of Cuban clinics in Venezuela.

Her opinion is that Venezuelan medicine is 10 years behind the US, while Cuban medicine is 10 years behind Venezuela.

She said that if she had a medical emergency, her first recourse would the hospital. If that did work, she would call a fellow doctor. Third would be her dog's veterinarian. Only if that failed would she visit a Cuban clinic.

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E. E.—N. (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E.—N. (Emerald)
4d

I have a worse one than “Houseless people”—“unhoused” is how a fellow lawyer I did first appearance bond hearings with wanted me to refer to homeless people coming before a judge.

I told this lawyer that this was incredibly offensive and I refused to use the term. The homeless guy next to me said, “Thanks for treating me with dignity.” The other lawyer walked away with her tail between her legs.

He is a person who is for whatever reason sleeping on a park bench. Don’t use him to advance your stupid ideologies.

Sorry but that phrase “triggered” me. 🤦🏻‍♀️

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