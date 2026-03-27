Meme made flesh: The Ugly American in Cuba.

The moral and intellectual idiocy of the American Left swells by the day. Right here on Substack recent items in Notes have included a fervent expression of support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, who are claimed to be mourning the loss of their Supreme Leader, and a denunciation of the United States for deposing and kidnapping the “democratically elected” president of Venezuela. And of course, there’s the usual litany of doom and gloom, intimating or claiming outright that the US and Israel are losing their war against Iran.

Farther afield, I came upon that egregious idiot, Joy Reid, claiming on her podcast that the United States is only “marginally better” than the Islamic Republic. See, both countries have secret police agencies and oppress women. Yet Joy wasn’t sufficiently frightened of the American Gestapo and oppressed as a woman to keep her mouth shut.

And there’s more! An article in National Review tells the grotesque tale of one of UCLA’s “activists in residence,” Lisa Gray-Garcia. She is one of twenty-five such activists who stated mission is to “turn the university inside out” by engaging with “the campus community” in the interests of racial, economic, and social justice.

UCLA professes to be proud of its activist-in-residence program. But that pride only goes so far. The university is refusing to turn over information about Gray-Garcia’s teaching curriculum or salary, this despite the fact that California Public Records Act and the state’s constitution require taxpayer-funded institutions like UCLA to release such public records upon request. What is known about Gray Garcia suggests why the university is so reluctant to release that information: The woman is obviously a lunatic-fringe leftist.

In 2024, during a presentation to students at the UCLA Medical School—attendance was mandatory—she denounced modern medicine as ‘white science” and demanded that the students pray to “mama Earth” instead. She also proclaimed that private property and the economic principle of scarcity are “crapitalist lies” that are fatally dangerous to “black, brown and houseless people.”

“Houseless people”: That’s just priceless! Seriously, read the whole article.

But top dishonors must go to another cabal of lunatic lefties: the comrades of Code Pink, who earlier this month junketed in Cuba in a display of solidarity with that would-be socialist paradise. Needless to say, comedy ensued.

Cuba, of course, has long been the focus of the Left’s most desperate crush. Ever since Castro unfurled the red flag, Western progressives and lefties have been expounding on the wonders and marvels of the revolution that Fidel made. No less a leftist luminary than Michael Moore travelled to Cuba to sing the praises of its socialized healthcare system—so obviously superior to anything to be found in fascist Amerikka! (For example, in Cuba bandages are laundered for reuse!) Also, much is made also of the great increase in literacy among the Cuban people. (What the newly literate masses are and are not allowed to read was not mentioned by those who so fulsomely praised this achievement of the revolution.)

But no amount of praise from the Left can conceal the fact that socialist Cuba is a mess. And it’s been a mess all along. That revolution that Fidel made never produced anything but poverty, servitude and oppression, evils that persist to this day.

It must be admitted, however, that Cuba’s despotic governing class has always been adept at conning American leftists. Castro himself—the man and his memory—played a prominent role in this confidence game. The Code Pink junket is only the most recent example of the swindle.

The Code Pinksters are the latest in a long procession of leftie tourists who’ve travelled to Cuba as guests of the government. In return for luxury accommodations and amenities, they sang the praises of the revolution and blamed all deficiencies—which can scarcely be overlooked—on that wicked, imperialistic Colossus of the North. No surprise there: The perennial complaint of the Left is that Cuban socialism would work just fine, if only America paid for it.

But it’s worse than that. The casual contempt displayed by the Code Pinksters toward the Cuban people was truly despicable. The miserable conditions of life in socialist Cuba must be evident to anyone with eyes in his head, but the comrade tourists rhapsodized over Havana’s vibrant street life, the throngs of carefree natives, the happy children playing in the gutters. To the latter they distributed treats with the insufferable condescension that only an American leftist can muster. During much of their visit, the luxury hotel and convention center where they stayed were the only buildings in Havana with electricity. The capital and much of the country was blacked out due a total collapse of the power grid—a not uncommon occurrence in Cuba these days.

Incidentally, one of the Code Pink junketeers was Isra Hirsi, the daughter of member of Congress and ingrate immigrant Ilhan Omar. Mom, of course, professed herself “incredibly proud” of Isra—who all too obviously is a chip off the old block.

But that’s the American Left for you: a bunch of lunatics, phonies and poverty tourists, playing at a revolution that’s never going to happen. And in their heart of hearts, the comrades don’t want it to happen. To them the whole performance is just an extended exercise in the maintenance of their self-esteem. That’s what the comrades’ denunciations of fascist Amerikka and their exaltation of revolutionary Cuban socialism are really all about.

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