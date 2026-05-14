“By Any Means Necessary”: The NYT and Nicholas are on board with that.

Both The New York Times and Nicholis Kristof knew that there was something very, very wrong with his story about the systematic rape of Palestinian prisoners by Zionist-trained guard dogs. They realized that its bombshell-grade allegations were unaccompanied by anything in the way of solid evidence. That’s why the paper ran Kristof’s on the op-ed page. The NYT wanted to establish a basis for plausible deniability. But that won’t be enough to absolve it of complicity with an evil deed.

I know that the NYT is supposed to be America’s paper of record, and that Kristof is supposed to be a respected journalist. Well, if the paper and the journalist ever did deserve those titles, they pissed them away with the publication of a blood libel worthy of Julius Streicher’s Der Stürmer. So why did they do it? It was a case of pure client service. Pro-Palestinian “anti-Zionist” i.e. antisemetic progressives, including many members of the Democratic Party, were in a panic over the impending release of a detailed, damning report on the horrific sexual and other atrocities committed in southern Israel by Hamas and Gazan Palestinians on October 7, 2023. The publication of Kristof’s phony story was timed to preempt that report with false charges that Israel is actually the Mideast’s barbaric rapist entity. It was the latest move in a long campaign of vilification and disinformation intended to rewrite history on the fly.

The day after the Hamas pogrom in Israel—literally the day after—the antisemitic Left in America and Europe came out cheering for what they characterized as a heroic act of “Palestinian resistance” against the “settler-colonialist” Jewish state. But the bloody, barbaric character of “Palestinian resistance” was obviously problematical for that narrative. The comrades therefore set out to suppress the facts, for instance by tearing down publicly posted flyers depicting the hostages taken by Hamas during its sanguinary rampage. They furiously denied that Hamas and Gazan Palestinians killed, tortured and raped civilians, children and infants included—shameless denials that flew in the face of the evidence available even then. And the blame for what happened to the Jews of Israel on 10/7/2023 was held to be the fault of the Jews themselves. Why didn’t they just go back to Poland and Russia, where they belonged?

It cannot be denied the sheer volume of this denialism had its effect. With the passage of time, the bestiality of the Hamas rampage faded into the background, buried under an avalanche of false claims of Israeli atrocities, war crimes and “genocide” in Gaza. These claims, though actually comical in their crudity and stupidity, were eagerly seized upon by mobs of keffiyeh-wearing, Jew-bashing cosplayers on and off university campuses. It was the kind of thing they needed to sustain their “anti-Zionist” elan.

But the report on the events of 10/7/2023, just released by the Civil Commission, an Israeli women’s rights organization, threatens to undermine the Left’s painstakingly assembled narrative of genocidal Zionist evil. Something had to be done to discredit that report, Silenced No More.

The New York Times and Nicholis Kristof were glad to oblige.

The Civil Commission’s investigation lasted two years, and its summary conclusion is stark: “Sexual and gender-based violence was systematic, widespread, and integral to the October 7 attack and their aftermath.” That is to say, the orgy of rape and sexual torture that occurred that day was a feature, not a glitch, of the Hamas plan for its pogrom. Nor was it the affair of a single day. During their long captivity, the hostages taken by Hamas, women and children especially, were subjected to an extended reign of sexual terror, all too often ending in death. And the report reminds us that we knew this all along—because Hamas itself admitted as much.

All that bloodshed was, so to speak, a matter of policy. Genocidal Palestinian nationalism is not content simply to eradicate the Jews. They must be killed in the most degrading, agonizing, hellish manner possible. Parents killed before the eyes of their children. The brains of infants bashed out before the eyes of their parents. Young girls raped, bayoneted to death, their bodies grotesquely mutilated. Whole families burned to death in their homes. All that and more, because the dirty settler-colonialist Jews refuse to return to Poland and Russia. On 10/7/2023, Hamas showed the world how the Palestinian Arabs intended to establish their river-to-sea state.

The New York Times and Nicholas Kristof conspired to deflect attention away for this horror story. Theirs was not just an act of dishonesty, not just an example of journalistic malpractice, but an evil deed. It was evil because they sought to give cover to the antisemitic Western Left. It was evil because they sought to consign the atrocities of Hamas to the memory hole. Most of all, it was evil because the NYT and Nicholas Kristof sought to suppress our memory of the victims—to drown out their voices, calling out for justice from the grave, with the barking of nonexistent Zionist rape dogs.

There’s a term for that kind of behavior, a term that liberals and progressives once applied, with good reason, to the like of Pat Buchanan and David Irving: Holocaust denial. But it would be an affront to the millions who perished at the hands of the Nazis to so designate the NYT, Nicholas Kristof, and the antisemitic Western Left. Let it suffice to say, then, that they’re acting in the spirit of Holocaust denial: insisting against all the evidence that a great crime never happened, that its victims were in fact the perpetrators, that barbarism is “resistance,” that Oldthinkers unbellyfeel Ingsoc.

I have no doubt that Mr. Orwell could find cubicles in the Ministry of Truth for Nicholas Kristof and a large number of his fellow journalists, who see the “rectification” of history as their mission in life.

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