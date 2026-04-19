How to explain that the whole point is not to be attacked on our own soil…?

First, a backward glance. Frederick the Great once said that “The best way of achieving victory is to march briskly and in good order against the enemy, always endeavoring to gain ground.”

I can hear the eyeballs of the comrades of the Resistance click as they roll them. And I can hear them sneering: What does that have to do with anything? The guy’s been dead forever! Well, true enough. And his wars were fought with flintlock muskets and bayonets, bronze smoothbore cannons, swords and sabers. But Frederick’s advice evokes a timeless principle of the art of war: Seize the initiative and exploit it. But it seems that the Pope and the Catholic bishops of America want America to do the opposite.

The point at issue—which the comrades have seized upon with their customary hypocrisy—is whether the US/Israeli war against the Islamic Republic of Iran is a '“just war” as St. Augustine taught. The Pope and the US bishops think not. Easy for them to say! They’re not responsible for the safety and security of the United States of America. And the just war standard they set forth is, in the present context, nothing short of ridiculous.

During her interview with three prominent US cardinals, CBS’s Norah O'Donnell asked one of them, Cardinal Robert McElroy, whether the US/Israeli war against the Islamic Republic is a just war. He answered:

No, in the Catholic teaching this is not a just war. The Catholic faith teaches us there are certain prerequisites for a just war. You can’t go for a variety of different aims. You have to have a focused aim, which is to restore justice and restore peace. That’s it.

If the Cardinal thinks that such a sweeping generalization constitutes a “focused aim,” he needs to do a good deal of additional thinking. Justice is to be restored how? Peace is to be restored by what means? Are the Islamofascist goons who run the Islamic Republic at all interested in either peace or justice? Cardinal McElroy didn’t say. And Ms. O’Donnell seems to have been a bit dissatisfied with his answer, because she then asked: “Iran has been the chief exporter of terror. Is there no scenario in which preventing that can be a just war?” The Cardinal’s answer? This:

It's an abominable regime, and it should be removed. But this is a war of choice that we went to, and I think it's embedded in a wider moment in the United States that's worrying, which is this: We're seeing before us the possibility of war after war after war.

Call me uncharitable, but I can only characterize this as a dodge. In the first place, all wars are wars of choice. In 1861, President Lincoln could have decided to let the slave states succeed instead of forcing them back into the Union at bayonet point. In 1939, the leaders of Britain and France could have abandoned Poland to its fate at the hands of Nazi Germany. Some choices are bad, some are good, but every war is chosen by the nations that fight it.

Then there’s the matter of that “abominable regime,” the Islamic Republic, which “should be removed.” Really? By whom? Again, Cardinal McElroy didn’t say. Clearly, he feels himself under no obligation to answer such a sticky question.

There’s also the argument that the war is unjust because the Islamic Republic poses no “imminent threat” to America. Here’s how Father Edward Beck put it in a back-and-forth with National Review’s Noah Rothman on CNN News Night With Abby Phillips:

Self-defense, first of all, is not the only qualification for just war. However, they did not attack us on our territory. They did not bomb our innocent people in the same way that we have waged this war. It's an unjust war, according to the pope. And so you can't just pick up one thing and say, well, if it was self-defense.

Father Beck is saying, in effect, that for a war to be just, it must begin by ceding the initiative to the enemy. He’s saying that until the enemy makes a move, possibly killing a lot of Americans, the US government can do nothing. Because hey, we were not attacked on our own soil. Indeed, he’s arguing that the US government has no moral right to do anything at all until the arbiters of just war theory are satisfied. Well, that’s easy for Father Beck to say! If such fine moral posturing were to culminate in a catastrophe, he’d never be called to account for advocating it.

The irony here—which, I am sure, these US Catholic clerics fail to appreciate—is that even by their own high standards, Israel is fighting a just war. On October 7, 2023, Hamas, an Iranian proxy terrorist group, invaded the Jewish state and perpetrated a bloody massacre of Jews and others, including American citizens. Not long after, another Iranian terrorist proxy group, Hezbollah, joined in with barrage after barrage of rockets and missiles into northern Israel. And of course, from the day of its birth, the Islamofascist regime that controls Iran has pledged itself to the genocidal eradication of the Jewish state and has been working toward that end, for example by developing nuclear weapons.

I doubt however, that either Cardinal McElroy or Father Beck would feel comfortable if asked whether Israel is fighting a just war.

And the same is true of the Islamic Republic’s attitude toward the United States. From the day of its birth, the regime has been at war with America, which it designates as the Great Satan. It has the blood of many hundreds of Americans on its hands. It has conspired to assassinate President Trump and other prominent Americans on US soil. The late Supreme Leader of Islamofascist Iran, Ali Khamenei, said more than once that Death to America! isn’t just a slogan, but a statement of policy. And President Trump, to his credit, took Khamenei at his word. Where’s the injustice in that?

I do fault the President for allowing himself to be drawn into an unseemly public spat with Pope Leo. But there’s not much point in complaining about that: Trump is who he is. But on the substance of the issue, he’s the one who occupies the high ground. And as a Catholic, I’m sorry to say that in my opinion, the leaders of the Church in America are playing politics behind a facade of theological posturing that fails or refuses to grapple with the complexities of this war to defang a regime of terror, mass murder, and genocidal fanaticism.

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