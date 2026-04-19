Un-Woke in Indiana

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
1d

Let the pope tear down the walls around the Vatican. Go around without protection. See how long it takes for a assassination. Just like the one in 1981 at Pope, John Paul.

That assassin was trained by PFLP.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
1d

I was raised Catholic and educated by the Jesuits.

And I hold the Catholic clergy (mostly) in contempt.

I wish these prelates who take pride in attacking Trump had spent as much energy to stop the buggering of little boys.

They denied the crimes and defended/hid the guilty.

They lost the right to judge.

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