Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Nov 29, 2023

Kotkin would be extremely surprised to be described as a leftist.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
The Angry Demagogue's avatar
The Angry Demagogue
Nov 28, 2023

The whole "Zionism is racism" UN vote was the culmination of the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist attitude towards Jews. You are correct to put the current "progressive" anti-semitism firmly in that camp.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture