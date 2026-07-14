Un-Woke in Indiana

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Ira's avatar
Ira
5h

excellent.

leftists are against entepeneurship.

only a disturbed idiot would argue

against the idea

that entrepreneurship is the basic building block of wealth.

the level of dumbfkuri is breath-taking

relying on votes to prevent them from impoverishing us all

and siccing their red guards variant on us

is an iffy proposition

such needless expenditure of precious vitality

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