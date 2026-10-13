The soldiers of genocide, then and now.

I remember that when I first began to read history as a teenager, accounts of Nazi Germany’s genocidal assault on the Jews not only horrified but baffled me. The Holocaust, the Shoah, the Final Solution: It was a thing beyond my understanding. And the more that my reading and study revealed to me the details of this master crime against humanity, the more perplexing it seemed. One knew, of course, that history is, as Gibbon put it, largely a record of crimes, follies and misfortunes. But this was something different. To call it a crime scarcely sufficed. New words, new modes of thought, were needed to comprehend it.

For a long time, I struggled to understand how ordinary human beings, men and women brought up in a civilized country, a bastion of high culture, the land of Bach and Goethe, could have devolved into soldiers of genocide. Only little by little did I acquire some understanding of this sinister phenomenon. I came to see that the ideological capture of an advanced industrial society and the bureaucracy of a modern state had made it possible. Factories could turn out everything needed to accomplish the destruction of an entire people. Bureaucratic expertise could organize the effort on a national, indeed continental, scale. Such mechanisms existed well before January 30, 1933, that fatal day on which Adolf Hitler was appointed German Chancellor.

But an answer to the essential question remained, for me, elusive. How could ordinary men and women have been mobilized for genocide? Nothing really compelled them to participate in the extermination of the Jews. Perhaps eagerly, perhaps reluctantly, perhaps simply as a matter of routine, they just went ahead and did it.

Whether one believes in God or not, the Doctrine of Original Sin does help to explain most human misbehavior. Human nature is an amalgam of virtue and vice; sometimes the former prevails, sometimes the latter. When, however, vice is embodied in an ideology and systemized on a national scale, something happens to the collective unconscious that is inexplicable in simple terms of virtue and vice. Those very words are picked apart, reconstructed, and reissued with new definitions. Thus in Germany, the extermination of the Jews became an act of virtue: a clean sweep, an act of hygiene, ridding the Fatherland of a pestilential, corrupting, alien influence.

Intellectually, then, I arrived at an understanding of the Holocaust. But a deeper understanding, that whole-souled product of personal experience, continued to elude me.

Until now.

That journey into the frigid heart of a dark understanding began for me on 10/7/2023. The bloody Hamas pogrom in the Gaza envelope unfolded before my eyes in real time, on television and social media. There on my screens were the soldiers of genocide: murdering, raping, torturing, burning, looting, seizing hostages, reveling in the blood of Jewish men, women and children. I thought immediately of the many accounts I’d read of the brutal clearance of ghettos by German police and SS troops in occupied Eastern Europe—monstrous enough, to be sure, but surpassed by the joyous rampage of Hamas terrorists and Palestinian civilians on that fatal day. But that bloodletting was merely the overture to a violent, worldwide hymn of hate.

I was of course aware of the postmodern form of antisemitism, dishonestly retailed as “anti-Zionism,” that had long been present in America and the West, on both the Left and the Right. It was nothing new. I’d even written about it, for instance here, here, and here. Before 10/7, I judged it to be in the nature of a creeping infection: dangerous but not an existential threat. How wrong I was! Literally on the day after the Hamas pogrom, with the bodies of dead Jews still littering the landscape of southern Israel, antisemitic mobs, faces covered with keffiyehs, waving the Palestinian flag, flooded the streets—denouncing the Jews. And since then, things have only gotten worse.

No antisemitic insult or lie has proved too blatant for these self-proclaimed defenders of the Palestinian Arabs. No blood libel has been too absurd to repeat. In true Orwellian fashion, the “anti-Zionist” Left has constructed a complete alternate history of the long-running conflict between the Jews and the Arabs over the land once called Palestine, extensive use being made of postmodern Newspeak, e.g. “indigenous people,” “settler-colonialists.” Its aim is to portray the Jews as monsters of evil, the Palestinians as pitiful victims.

And Substack has become a showcase for this malicious alternate history, a stage on which the goons of “anti-Zionism” parade their hate. In which connection, allow me to introduce you to Michael Eriksson. From a perusal of his Substack, it appears that Eriksson specializes in sob stories from Gaza, as if 10/7/2023 didn’t actually happen and Israel is simply murdering poor innocent Palestinians, children especially. He also likes to bemoan the sinister Zionist plot to silence people like him. And when I interacted with him recently, Eriksson quickly embraced the role of victim—a dodge to evade inconvenient truths. Instead he whined that I was calling him names & etc. (true enough) and that I wasn’t addressing the issues (utterly false).

Yes, I did call Michael Eriksson a bigot, among other things. People like him have exhausted my patience; I see no reason to be polite to them. Anyhow, he definitely didn’t like my refusal to treat him with the respect he claims to deserve:

Conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism is low-grade Zionist apologetics which attempts to gag legitimate criticisms of Israel. I fully understand why this is part of the Zionist rhetoric. Unfortunately it’s not going to work Thomas. Making that accusation is becoming laughable now. We have numerous legal cases in Europe now where Zionists have tried to make that conflation legal and it has been defeated every time. In fact, in the UK, anti-Zionism now has the status of a protected philosophical view thanks to the UK Lawyers for Israel trying to make this accusation of a UK academic. So you can spew these insults as much as you like but here in Europe they are not taken remotely seriously. But then we are not as badly cucked to Israel as the United States are. US citizens are coming around to the problem however. Of the 1,200 people killed on Oct 7 can you tell us how many were killed by Hamas and how many by the IDF?

My response to this ran as follows:

No, it’s the plain truth. When creeps like you falsely accuse Israel of war crimes and genocide, call it a fascist apartheid state, prattle about settler-colonialism, valorize the bloody atrocities of Hamas & etc., harass and intimidate Jews around the world, make selective use of “international law,” you’re not engaging in “legitimate criticism.” You’re spreading outrageous lies. That being the case, what motivates you to do so? Antisemitism and nothing else. You’re just a bigot who uses “Palestine” as a cover for your bigotry. In fact, you don’t give a tin shit about the Palestinian Arabs. What you claim to be doing on their behalf is counterproductive, to put it no more pointedly. Your river-to-sea “anti-Zionism” has merely confirmed for the Jews the necessity of a Jewish state, while making a Palestinian state unthinkable. Nice work, dumbass.

Note especially the last sentence of his comment: “Of the 1,200 people killed on Oct 7 can you tell us how many were killed by Hamas and how many by the IDF?” Now that is a revealing question! First, for people one should read Jews. It seems, however, that Eriksson couldn’t quite bring himself to be that specific. Second, his question implies the possession of secret knowledge, probably in the form of some demented antisemitic conspiracy theory. I assume he was intimating that the government of Israel itself staged the 10/7 atrocity. But instead of sharing his inside information, he tried to put me on the spot with a passive-aggressive question.

But enough of Michael Eriksson. He’s not important in himself but merely as an exemplar of the “anti-Zionist” cohort that has helped me to achieve a final, rounded understanding of genocidal antisemitism. How to mobilize ordinary men and women for genocide? Albeit with no intention of doing so, he answered that question for me. First, construct a detailed alternate reality in which the prospective victims are recast as monsters of evil. Second, propose a final solution of that threatening problem. Third and finally, set the apparatus of genocide in motion.

Is that not what National Socialism did? Is that not, indeed, the primary function of ideology?

The “anti-Zionist” position is this: The State of Israel is an illegitimate product of Western imperialism that should be wiped off the map. The Jews of Israel have no right to the land they now inhabit and should be made to disappear. In place of the Jewish state and its Jewish population, a Palestinian Arab state should be established, stretching “from the river to the sea” and, of course, judenrein.

This is an ideologically inspired proposal for genocide, to which “anti-Zionists” like Michael Eriksson pledge their allegiance. It seems fair to ask how far they’d be willing to go to make that evil dream a reality. Yes, he and his comrades could be dismissed as cosplayers for whom “Palestine” is merely a pretext for political street theater. But I wonder. History reminds us that many of National Socialism’s soldiers of genocide were ordinary men, as the historian Christopher R. Browning put it in his groundbreaking study of one German police unit’s role in the Final Solution. Though by and large the men of Reserve Police Battalion 101 were not fanatical Nazis, the all-pervasive influence of Nazi racial ideology turned them into efficient mass murderers.

The mobs we see on our screens, with their keffiyehs and Palestinian flags, include many people who’d have been happy to participate in Hamas’s bloody 10/7/2023 pogrom. I do not doubt it: The hatred that such demonstrations project is as thick and noxious as the smoke released by the crematoria of Auschwitz. Nor do I doubt that many more, though too fastidious to stain their hands with Jewish blood, would be happy to facilitate genocide for “Palestine” in other ways. After all, the man whose name is virtually synonymous with the Final Solution, SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann, seems never to have killed anybody. He was merely a bureaucrat in uniform, whose task was to keep the machinery of genocide well-oiled and running at peak efficiency.

Michael Eriksson strikes me as the type of person who’d be willing to tackle the job that Obersturmbannführer Eichmann left unfinished.

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