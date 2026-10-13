Un-Woke in Indiana

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
Oct 13

AntiZionism is hate. It’s not advocating for Palestinians. It’s hating Jews. The “anti” in the name points to that.

The murders were livestreamed and recorded many different ways. The IDF is a real army with records of when people arrived there.

His claims are easily disproven.

He is a hater, but his own admission. He is probably a BeKind enthusiast who literally identifies as a hater.

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2 replies by Thomas M Gregg and others
Ira's avatar
Ira
Oct 13Edited

Your description of how the wheels of jew-hate turn, and the gears of jew-hate enmesh is magnificently poetic. I've also been observing, and the rabid unabashed orgiastic explosion of jew hate released on Oct 8 2023 confirmed beyond any and all question the end point desired by the parties who catalyze that unholiness. May they all find themselves "hoisted upon their own petard", soon and in our time!

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1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
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