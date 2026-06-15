Un-Woke in Indiana

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
alewifey's avatar
alewifey
1d

Hear hear. My own decision to forgo college for the trades continues to look better and better with every day that goes by.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
David Foster's avatar
David Foster
19h

Linked at my post Anti-Semitism, Political Thuggery, and the American University

https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/77003.html

Reply
Share
1 reply by Thomas M Gregg
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas M Gregg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture