Big help to the Palestinians this vandalism is…

From comrades of the Resistance (Substack Cadre), I often hear that postmodern progressivism is intellectually superior to conservatism due to its higher educational attainment. Since as it happens that I hold a master’s degree in history, this superciliously delivered claim falls flat. But who knows? Maybe I’m an outlier: an exception to the rule that “MAGA” consists largely of low IQ types with GEDs. But even if that were true, the claim that “higher educational attainment” equals intellectual superiority seems dubious.

A case in point is supplied by Senator Bernie Sanders. Bolshevik of Vermont. Sanders is wildly popular among progressives. He’s also a dolt, a doofus, a dumbass. Sanders is down on what he calls the Oligarchy. He runs around yelling that “You have to be blind not to see that what we have today is a government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, and for the billionaires.” Au contraire, Senator, you have to be quite the ignoramus to believe a thing like that. The Oligarchy is a myth.

It seems reasonable to conclude that if Sanders is a dolt, a doofus, a dumbass, then so are his many fanboys and -girls: A fool can always find bigger fools to admire him. And since, as my Resistance critics assure me, those legions of Sanders fans are characterized by “higher educational attainment,” the popularity of Bernie Sanders says something none too flattering about the state of American higher education.

Even less flattering to American higher education is the case of the Anti-Zionist Octet: eight young pro-Hamas activists with connections to the University of Michigan. These persons of higher educational attainment have just been indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges, including conspiracy to threaten university leaders, law enforcement, businesses and, of course, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. In a press release announcing the indictments, the Justice Department provided details of their criminal activism:

As part of the conspiracy, the defendants are alleged to have traveled at night to the targeted homes and businesses. They damaged and defaced homes and businesses with spray-painted messages, threats, and symbols, including inverted triangles, which Hamas has used in its military videos to mark targets for death; red handprints, which Hamas has used to symbolize the Ramallah Lynching of 2000 and the murder of two Israeli military reservists during the Second Intifada; and phrases such as “INTIFADA” and “DIVEST NOW.” The defendants also left demand notes containing additional threats, caulked doors shut, bike-locked entryways, broke windows, and threw glass jars filled with butyric acid and dye into the homes. The defendants took photographs of the destruction and posted the photos online with “official statements” and additional warnings and threats, such as “you cannot hide” and “we only come back stronger.”

Vile? Despicable? Evil? Yes, yes, and yes. But also, just plain stupid. How is crap like that supposed to crush the Zionist Entity or further the cause of “Palestine”? Is it not obvious that the Anti-Zionist Octet has lost touch with reality? Judge for yourself. After one of their little adventures in threats and vandalism, they posed this filthy agglomeration of words on social media:

As beneficiaries of this imperial system, our duty to Palestine is to damage, disrupt, and destroy the colonizers’ operations by any means necessary. We call on revolutionaries across the world to take decisive, escalatory action to halt the war machine. Glory to our martyrs, power to our freedom fighters! Long live the Intifada.

Can it plausibly be argued that these inarticulate twerps somehow devolved into witless leftie ideologues despite their higher educational attainment? I think not. What we know about the contemporary American university experience compels the conclusion that it created the Octet. Their professors infected them with this mind virus. What passes for higher education in America today is, in reality, a form of brainwashing that has produced a generation of Jew-bashing fascists.

Oh, and here’s an additional fun fact. According to the Detroit News, one member of the Octet, Mariam Odeh, has worked for the campaign of Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Michigan. She came on board after the events described in the federal indictment. And why not? El-Sayed is also an anti-Zionist, i.e. an antisemite. Why should he and his campaign have found anything to object to in Odeh’s past record of activism? Why, indeed, should the Democratic Party, which has more or less surrendered to its extremist progressive base, object to it?

While it’s going too far to assert that history repeats itself, it does sometimes stir an echo. In Germany during the period of Hitler’s rise to power and the consolidation of the Nazi regime, some of the strongest supporters of the emerging Third Reich were to be found among the faculties and student bodies of the country’s storied universities. Most notoriously, the renowned philosopher Martin Heidegger, who was elected rector of the University of Freiburg in April 1933, soon declared his support for the “awakening of Germany” and joined the Nazi Party. He delivered his inaugural address as rector in a hall festooned with Nazi flags, to an audience including prominent Party officials. Heidegger later became a member of the Cultural-Political Working Group of German University Instructors (Kulturpolitische Arbeitsgemeinschaft deutscher Hochschullehrer), an organization charged with planning the Nazification of the German university system.

And let it not be forgotten that many high-ranking Nazis could boast of higher intellectual attainment. Hitler’s crony Joseph Geobbels, who became the regime’s Minister of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment, held a Ph.D. Of the fifteen officials and officers who attended the Wannsee Conference, ten were university graduates. Among them, they held eight doctorates and eight law degrees.

Credentialism ranks prominently among the many vices of the postmodern Left. The idea is that a person with a university education must, ipso facto, be better informed, more intelligent and more virtuous than, say, a person trained as an auto mechanic or a plumber. But as the case of the Anti-Zionist Octet demonstrates, that claim rests on a number of dubious assumptions, e.g. that four or more years spent on the campus of an American university make you a better person. In fact, there’s every reason to think that in general, the converse is the case—that a person with a college education is likely to be a credulous and ignorant fanatic with a head full of postmodern fascist fantasies.

Thanks for reading Un-Woke in Indiana! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Un-Woke in Indiana