Un-Woke in Indiana

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Eric Dyke's avatar
Eric Dyke
Mar 25, 2024

Thomas Sowell identifies the 4 things that bring success in any culture for any people: a stable family, a focus on education and hard work.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Mar 24, 2024

Great column.

One constant that I see is that happy people focus on what they have, while unhappy people go right past their assets (and we are American, we have wealth beyond belief) and focus on what they don't have.

When I speak of our assets, I talk about freedom, friends, nature, and most of all -security.

We can sleep at night without the fear that so much of the world experiences.

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