Un-Woke in Indiana

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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
10m

Just the tip of the iceberg of these despicable scum.

Including all of those that just voted down the military aid for Israel

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Penny Adrian's avatar
Penny Adrian
just now

Well said. I was a lifelong Dem prior to 2024. I just can't vote for these people anymore.

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