I cordially invite you to share my utter contempt for these people…

Even with the presence in the party of an absolute idiot like Hawaii’s Senator Mazie Hirono, there remains plenty of competition for the title of dumbest Democratic member of Congress. Take for instance, Connecticut’s Senator Chris Murphy. Earlier today, he took to X with this:

Murphy seemed thrilled that the wily Iranians had somehow outfoxed the hapless United States Navy. But you know what really was awesome? Senator Murphy had his head firmly lodged up his third point of contact. The report that so thrilled him was nothing but Iranian propaganda. And when he was called out for his stupidity, the Senator sputtered that people just didn’t understand: He was being sarcastic! Yeah, right.

Readers may recall that when Pete Hegseth was nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Defense/War, Democrats and the Left—but I repeat myself—had a meltdown over his assortment of tats, to which they attached sinister fascistic and white supremacist significance. It seems they’ve gotten over such worries, however. Up in Maine, the frontrunner in the Democratic Senate primary is one Graham Platner, a truly despicable, rabid antisemite who until recently sported an actual Nazi tat. But no worries! Once people noticed that he was branded with the insignia of the SS-Totenkopfverbände (those were the guys who ran the death camps) Standartenführer Platner had it inked over.

Speaking of antisemitic scum, the Michigan Democratic Party outdid itself recently by dumping a Jewish member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents and replacing him with an out-and-out Jew-bashing, Hezbollah-supporting, Hasam Piker hugging monster of evil. (It requires to be noted that in the Wolverine State, such appointments are highly political by design.) Amir Makled, a radical lawyer from Dearbornistan, is replacing Jordan Acker, who is guilty of that most unforgivable sin in the eyes of today’s Democratic Party: Zionism. Acker has had to endure a sustained campaign of intimidation and harassment on account of his support of the Jewish state, so maybe he’s glad to go.

As for Makled, his greatest hits include numerous outbursts of “anti-Zionism,” i.e. antisemitism, and fulsome support for the Iranian proxy terror group Hezbollah. When the IDF terminated Hezbollah’s mass-murdering leader, Hassan Nasrallah, Makled mourned his death, calling him a “martyr.” He’s also a fan of the odious Candace Owens, many of whose social media posts he’s reposted, such as the one in which she characterized Israeli Jews as “demons.” Yes, indeed, Amir Makled is just the sort of garbage human being that the Democratic Party seems to prefer these days.

And let us not forget how New York City, under the direction of another darling of the Dems, Zohran Mamdani, is coming more and more to resemble Berlin, circa 1935. With a wink and a nod, Gauleiter Mamdani is normalizing Jew hatred in the Big Apple. And why not? He himself hates Jews. If he didn’t then surely, he wouldn’t be consorting with the likes of Hasan Piker and Linda Sarsour. If he didn’t, he would never have smeared Israel with false accusations of “genocide.” If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be such an avid supporter of the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanction) campaign targeting the Jewish state. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be married to an antisemite. But he does, and so it’s no wonder that…

Finally, we have Thomas Friedman, New York Times foreign-affairs columnist, celebrated for his deep understanding of US Middle East policy, who recently on CNN said this:

I find myself, Michael [Smerconish], in a situation where I really want to see Iran defeated militarily. Because this regime is a terrible regime for its people in the region. And nothing would improve the region more than the replacement of this regime with the [sic] regime in Iran that was focused on enabling its people to realize their full potential and integrating peacefully with other countries and stop occupying Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. So, I’m all for that.

So far, so good. But then:

The problem is I really don‘t want to see Bibi Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war, because they are two awful human beings,” the Times columnist said. “They are both engaged in anti-democratic projects in their own countries. They‘re both alleged crooks. They are terrible, terrible people doing terrible things to America’s standing in the world and Israel’s standing in the world. And so I really find myself torn. I want to see Iran militarily defeated, but I do not want to see these two terrible people strengthened.

Friedman’s two-facfed moral posturing is positively comical. He’s torn? Seriously? Considering the blood-soaked record of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stretching back nearly fifty years, to fret that its defeat would strengthen a couple of politicians whom the pundit dislikes betrays—what? A secret desire to see America defeated and humiliated? A lack of moral clarity? A penchant for doublethink? Sheer stupidity? I’m going with all four. And I’ll add that the kind of leaders whom Friedman likes would never have lifted a finger to slap down the Islamofascist regime he describes as “terrible.”

No wonder the Democrats love this guy. He’s their kind of moral idiot.

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