Un-Woke in Indiana

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Thomas M Gregg
Aug 7, 2024

Excuse me, but what has any of that got to do with V. Putin’s blatant act of aggression? Nothing, that’s what.

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Gregory
Aug 8, 2024

For those of you who follow Glenn Greenwald, last night's guest, Prof John Mearshimer, was decidedly negative on the chances of Ukraine prevailing in the war. The Ukraine's prospects would improve if the Biden administration allowed its army to attack and destroy Russian supply areas behind the lines.

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