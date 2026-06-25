Troops of the SS-Totenkopfverbände, circa 1942. They could have taught the Jews of Israel a thing or two about running a proper campaign of genocide.

In 2024, the idiot Mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, declared a “transfemicide emergency” in the Windy City. Earlier this month he announced new initiatives to combat this “emergency.” I use quotation marks advisedly. The most recent figures for Chicago give a total of fourteen murders of people identified as trans women between 2016 and 2026. As is usually the case with murder, those fourteen were relationship related or bore some connection to prostitution and other forms of “sex work.” So far this year, there has been precisely one murder of a trans woman in Chicago. It was committed by her boyfriend, who beat her to death with a hammer. That’s one half of one percent of the two hundred-odd murders committed in the city to date.

None of those fourteen murders were committed by heterosexual white males wearing MAGA hats, by the way.

Johnson has been roundly mocked for this stupidity, especially because of the timing of his announcement. It was released over the Juneteenth weekend—when as it happened, thirty-nine people in Chicago were shot, six of whom were killed. Well, political ham-handedness is a Brandon Johnson trademark.

Comical though it may be, Chicago’s “transfemicide emergency” is worthy of note as an example of a trademark tactic of the postmodern progressive Left. First, manufacture a fake emergency. Then exploit the resulting moral panic to push some zany progressive policy while demonizing the political opposition. And a much more serious example of this tactic is the Left’s ongoing campaign to demonize Israel as a perpetrator of genocide.

On the face of things, this is a an absurd, fantastical, even insane charge. In 1948, the year of the Jewish state’s birth, Mandate Palestine as it was then called had a population of around two million Arabs and 700,000 Jews. Today, there are around eight million Jews and eight million Arabs living in the territories that once comprised the Mandate: Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. Of the Arabs, two million live in Israel with full citizenship and civil rights.

As has often been pointed out, if the Jews of Israel are committing genocide, they’re not very good at it. Forty-eight years on the job and that’s what they have to show for it? Down in Hell, Hitler and Himmler, Heydrich and Eichmann, must be laughing their scorched asses off.

But present these facts to a progressive anti-Zionist and you’ll be huffily informed that you’re an uneducated ignoramus who is incapable of understanding that genocide can take subtle forms, sometimes so subtle as to be invisible. On this Substack comment thread, one such expert on those unfathomable subtleties, Michae Eriksson by name, attempted to school me. It went like this:

Ahhh…. another person who doesn’t understand that genocide does not have to be total. You do realise a neo-Nazi could defend the Nazis using this exact same argument right? Where in the internationally-recognised definition of genocide does it state that a genocide must be total or cause such population damage that the group cannot recover and grow in subsequent years? Please do cite the relevant passage verbatim for me. But let me save you some time. You won’t find it. So not only do you not understand what genocide is but you’re also blind and anti-intellectual (since you think you know better than the consensus of genocide scholars) on the issue. And, as every indoctrinated Zionist does, you attempt to assert that not supporting Israel is somehow inherently anti-Jewish which also goes to demonstrating how many Jews around the world you don’t bother listening to. You need to listen to more Jews frankly.

I noted that if one looks at the numbers, there’s no evidence of genocide by Israel directed against the Palestinian Arabs. The connoisseur of subtilty shot back with this:

No the genocide scholars (whom you obviously don’t bother reading) who say that Israel’s current military action in Gaza constitutes such. But, of course, it’s not the first time the IDF have committed war crimes. Those go back to the pre-IDF days when they were the Haganah, Lehi and Irgun terrorist groups. I bet you still think the US won in Vietnam don’t you jarhead?

And there you have it: “Genocide scholars” have found Israel guilty of genocide. Well, that settles it! But I have problems with this appeal to authority. Though designated by Comrade Eriksson as an uneducated ignoramus, I happen to hold a master’s degree in history, and I’m well acquainted with the circumstances of Israel’s birth.

There’s of course no point in pursuing an argument with a bigoted ignoramus like Michael Eriksson. Why, he doesn’t even know that jarhead is a none-too-polite nickname for a United States Marine. I, however, served in America’s senior service, the United States Army.

But notice that Eriksson’s evidence of a genocidal Israeli campaign against the Palestinians is based on the opinion of “genocide scholars.” But who could those people be? Well, it turns out they’re a bunch of ideologues who’ve politicized the study of genocide in the service of postmodern progressivism. This lament from the London Centre for the Study of Antisemitism gives the game away. The denizens of that institution clearly do not enjoy having their various biases pointed out to them:

In this way, concern about genocide and the memory of the Holocaust is transformed into a cynical plot to protect the powerful—the imperialist, colonialist, white, Zionist, “global north” and to oppress the weak—the subaltern, the global south, the racialised. By extension, recognition of the particular and unprecedented elements of the Holocaust—a recognition that had and has still to be fought for against attempts to erase the centrality of exterminatory antisemitism from Nazi ideology—is portrayed as a calculated attempt to denigrate or devalue the horror and memory of other genocides and experiences of destruction. Rather than regarding the particularities of the Holocaust and of antisemitism as providing a critical perspective that can illuminate the study of other modes of genocidal violence, for much of Genocide Studies today, the memory of the Holocaust is an obstacle to be overcome.

As nearly as this Newspeak screed can be translated into Standard English, it seems to read: “The Holocaust is our property and no one else’s, to be interpreted and mobilized for our ideological purposes and no one else’s.” And implied in that claim to ownership is an argument that the Holocaust must therefore be stripped of its historical context.

The Final Solution, as the Nazis branded it, was an accumulation of all the negative aspects of Western modernity in its various forms: nationalism, ideological politics, industrialization, the administrative state, mass media, total war. Not all of these things were one hundred percent bad, but to some extent they all combined to make the Final Solution possible. It was for example no coincidence that the extermination of the Jews accelerated with the outbreak of the Second World War. The logic of total war was reflected in the logic of the Final Solution.

“Genocide studies” elbows this historical context aside. Its purpose is to link the Holocaust to other crimes, real or imagined, especially if they can indict the usual suspects: capitalism, imperialism, colonialism, Zionism, Israel, America. But I am here to argue that the Holocaust is sui generis. Though the crimes of Stalin were certainly comparable in terms of body count, they were not, except to some extent in the case of Ukraine, committed with the intention of wiping out an entire people. The Holocaust thus set a high bar for the those wishing to apply the term genocide to other situations, and it exposes the charge of genocide against Israel as a classic example of bad faith, mendacity, stupidity, and the same lunatic Jew hatred that gave birth to the gas chambers and crematoria of Auschwitz.

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